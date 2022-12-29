Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
111.75 INR   +1.64%
12/29INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022; IT, metals up
RE
12/29Tata Steel Takes Full Ownership of Tata Steel Advanced Materials
MT
12/28Tata Steel certified 'Great Place to Work' for the sixth consecutive time
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022; IT, metals up

12/29/2022 | 11:28pm EST
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday in the final session of 2022, aided by an uptick in IT stocks, tracking gains in global equities.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.32% at 18,248.85, as of 09:55 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 61,328.04.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after weekly jobless claims rose, indicating the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes have had their intended effect on the labour market.

Asian markets also advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.58%.

All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with information technology and metals rising over 1%.

Oil prices, which slid on concerns over demand recovery in China, also aided gains in domestic equities. Low oil prices are a positive for India, as crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Forty-three of the Nifty 50 constituents rose with Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra gaining over 1%. ($1 = 82.7580 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD. 3.05% 1560.55 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
BRENT OIL 0.14% 83.75 Delayed Quote.9.30%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.45% 618.55 Real-time Quote.-21.23%
NIFTY 50 0.30% 18241.7 Delayed Quote.4.43%
SENSEX BSE30 0.37% 61133.88 Real-time Quote.4.94%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.64% 111.75 End-of-day quote.0.54%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 0.76% 1020.8 Delayed Quote.-43.24%
WTI 0.15% 78.685 Delayed Quote.5.88%
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 2 266 B 27 356 M 27 356 M
Net income 2023 181 B 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net Debt 2023 597 B 7 206 M 7 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,59x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 1 367 B 16 503 M 16 503 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 111,75 INR
Average target price 118,15 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.54%16 255
NUCOR CORPORATION17.56%34 426
ARCELORMITTAL-11.94%21 483
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.65.78%17 538
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.0.73%17 327
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.40%15 901