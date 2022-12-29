INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022; IT, metals up

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Friday in the final session of 2022, aided by an
uptick in IT stocks, tracking gains in global equities.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.32% at 18,248.85, as of
09:55 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to
61,328.04.
Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after
weekly jobless claims rose, indicating the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate hikes have had their intended effect on the
labour market.
Asian markets also advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan
index rising 0.58%.
All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with information
technology and metals rising over 1%.
Oil prices, which slid on concerns over demand recovery
in China, also aided gains in domestic equities. Low oil prices
are a positive for India, as crude constitutes the bulk of the
country's import bill.
Forty-three of the Nifty 50 constituents rose with Tata
Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra
gaining over 1%.
($1 = 82.7580 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri and Janane Venkatraman)