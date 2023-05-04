Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Steel Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
109.80 INR   -0.45%
05:41aIndia's Tata Steel CEO expects Europe ops to improve from July-Sept
RE
05/03Transcript : Tata Steel Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03Tata Steel's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q4
MT
India's Tata Steel CEO expects Europe ops to improve from July-Sept

05/04/2023 | 05:41am EDT
A man walks past a screen displaying Tata Steel logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata Steel expects its European operations to improve from the next quarter on the back of falling energy costs, its chief executive and managing director said on Thursday.

"Europe is still struggling but things are getting better because energy prices have come down," T.V. Narendran told Reuters in an interview.

"So costs are coming down, not yet realised in our bottomline because we have some hedges on gas prices, which will play out over the next quarter or two."

Falling demand in Europe and weaker steel prices hurt the company's revenue in the March quarter.

European operations, which account for roughly 35% of total revenue, fell about 17% to 220.36 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) during January-March.

The company, backed by India's Tata Group, expects the ongoing quarter to be challenging for European operations. However, the Indian market is expected to be stable, boosted by infrastructure spending.

Narendran said there are incentives in Europe for its push to make "green" steel or steel made without using fossil fuels, though in India the company's efforts were voluntary.

The company aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

"Whatever we are doing (in India) is because we think it's the right thing to do, not because there is an incentive for us to do so," Narendran said.

Late last month, the steel maker had conducted a trial for injecting hydrogen gas at its blast furnace in the company's flagship plant in the eastern city of Jamshedpur.

The company has also been exploring the option to raise a green loan, Narendran said.

Narendran expects prices of steel to remain volatile in the range of $500-$700 per tonne, and coking coal - a key raw material - to be between $250 and $350 per tonne.

"Fundamentals are strong in India, we are waiting to see how China does in the rest of the year."

To steer its troubled assets in the UK, Narendran said the steel maker has proposed a 50% injection of capital expenditure from the government, and sought cheaper electricity to support its transition to green steel.

($1 = 81.7650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru)

By Neha Arora and VarunVyas Hebbalalu


© Reuters 2023
