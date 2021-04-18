Log in
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
Payment of interest on 7.85% NCDs - ₹1,025 - ISIN: INE081A08249

04/18/2021
April 17, 2021

The Secretary, Listing Department

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 959416/500470/890144*

Dear Sir, Madam,

7.85% Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to ₹1,025 crore,

having ISIN: INE081A08249 ('NCDs')

This has reference to our letter dated March 19, 2021, intimating the record date and interest payment date on the above-mentioned NCDs.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that interest payment at the rate of 7.85% was made on the above-mentioned NCDs aggregating to ₹1,025 crore, on the due date, i.e. April 17, 2021.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

*Securities in Scrip Code 890144 stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 06:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 B 19 901 M 19 901 M
Net income 2021 80 892 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net Debt 2021 832 B 11 169 M 11 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 1 066 B 14 307 M 14 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 939,38 INR
Last Close Price 889,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sanjay Chandra Chief-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED38.23%14 307
ARCELORMITTAL33.61%31 838
NUCOR CORPORATION49.46%23 746
POSCO26.29%23 291
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION47.55%16 579
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL50.71%11 811
