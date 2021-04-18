Payment of interest on 7.85% NCDs - ₹1,025 - ISIN: INE081A08249

April 17, 2021

The Secretary, Listing Department

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 959416/500470/890144*

Dear Sir, Madam,

7.85% Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to ₹1,025 crore,

having ISIN: INE081A08249 ('NCDs')

This has reference to our letter dated March 19, 2021, intimating the record date and interest payment date on the above-mentioned NCDs.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that interest payment at the rate of 7.85% was made on the above-mentioned NCDs aggregating to ₹1,025 crore, on the due date, i.e. April 17, 2021.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

*Securities in Scrip Code 890144 stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260