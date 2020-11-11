Tata Steel : 11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (‘PHS') – ₹775 crore ISIN INE081A08173 – WDM Segment

November 11, 2020

The Manager, Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities ('PHS') - ₹775 crore

ISIN INE081A08173 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated October 20, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned PHS.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.50% was made on the above-mentioned PHS aggregating to ₹775 crore, on the due date, i.e., Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

