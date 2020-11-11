Log in
Tata Steel : 11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities ('PHS') – ₹775 crore ISIN INE081A08173 – WDM Segment

11/11/2020 | 11:47pm EST

November 11, 2020

The Manager, Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities ('PHS') - ₹775 crore

ISIN INE081A08173 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated October 20, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned PHS.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.50% was made on the above-mentioned PHS aggregating to ₹775 crore, on the due date, i.e., Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 04:46:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 322 B 17 754 M 17 754 M
Net income 2021 -63,1 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2021 1 030 B 13 825 M 13 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 -178x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 541 B 7 258 M 7 261 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 70 212
Free-Float 62,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 461,26 INR
Last Close Price 474,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.53%6 777
POSCO0.85%16 887
ARCELORMITTAL-14.90%16 787
NUCOR-9.72%15 632
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-24.97%10 744
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-0.59%7 134
