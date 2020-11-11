Tata Steel : 11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (‘PHS') – ₹775 crore ISIN INE081A08173 – WDM Segment

November 11, 2020
The Manager, Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051.
Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP
Dear Madam, Sirs,
11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities ('PHS') - ₹775 crore
ISIN INE081A08173 - WDM Segment
This has reference to our letter dated October 20, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned PHS.
In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.50% was made on the above-mentioned PHS aggregating to ₹775 crore, on the due date, i.e., Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
