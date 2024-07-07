Mumbai, July 06, 2024

All Figures are in million tons Items 1QFY25

(Provisional) 4QFY24

(Actual) 1QFY24

(Actual) Production volume1: Tata Steel India2 5.25 5.40 5.02 Tata Steel Netherlands 1.72 1.48 0.94 Tata Steel UK 0.68 0.66 0.85 Tata Steel Thailand 0.31 0.31 0.26 Delivery volumes: Tata Steel India2 4.94 5.42 4.79 Tata Steel Netherlands 1.52 1.43 1.37 Tata Steel UK 0.69 0.69 0.75 Tata Steel Thailand 0.31 0.32 0.27

Notes: 1. . Production Numbers: India - Crude Steel Production; UK & Netherlands - Liquid Steel Production; Tata Steel Thailand - Saleable Steel Production. 2. India includes Tata Steel Standalone and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd on proforma basis. 3. Deliveries are prior intercompany eliminations.

In 1QFY2025, Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5.25 million tons and was up 5% on YoY basis. Production was lower QoQ due to planned maintenance shutdowns. India deliveries stood at 4.94 million tons and were the 'best ever 1Q' sales. Deliveries were up 3% on YoY basis driven by rise in domestic deliveries.

Key segment highlights of domestic deliveries are: Automotive & Special Products' segment deliveries increased by 14% YoY to ~0.8 million tons. Volumes have been aided by higher than market growth in select sub segments, such as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, leading to 'best ever 1Q' sales. 'Branded Products & Retail' segment deliveries increased by 6% YoY to ~1.7 million tons, primarily driven by well-established brands. Tata Tiscon deliveries were up 15% YoY leading to best ever quarterly sales while Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium had 'best ever 1Q' sales. 'Industrial Products & Projects' segment deliveries increased by 24% YoY driven by sustained increase in sale of value-added products to key segments like Railways, Pre-engineered buildings etc. 'Industrial Products & Projects' segment deliveries were ~1.8 million tons, with sub segment engineering registering best ever quarterly sales. Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home Builders, at Rs. 644 crores were the 'best ever 1Q' figures and were up 73% on YoY basis aided by ~50% growth in unique customer base.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production stood at 1.72 million tons and was up on YoY as well as QoQ basis upon return to normal operating levels. Deliveries were at 1.52 million tons, up 11% YoY and 6% QoQ aided by improved production.

Tata Steel UK liquid steel production was 0.68 million tons while deliveries stood at 0.69 million tons. Operations have been ceased at Blast Furnace 5 at Port Talbot where the last liquid iron was produced on 4th July, and it is being safely decommissioned.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$27.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

A Great Place to Work-Certified TM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 78,000.

The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in 'Digital Steel making'. The Company has received the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and IJmuiden Plants. Tata Steel has also been recognised with the 'Digital Enterprise of India - Steel' Award 2024 by Economic Times CIO.

Tata Steel aspires to have a 20% diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.

The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.

Tata Steel's Jamshedpur Plant is India's first site to receive ResponsibleSteel TM Certification. Subsequently, its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants have also received the certification. In India, Tata Steel now has more than 90% of its steel production from ResponsibleSteel TM certified sites.

Received the 2023 Global ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, 'Masters of Risk' - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the eighth consecutive year, and ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2023 for its first Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

