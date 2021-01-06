Tata Steel : 9.15% Non-Convertible Debentures having ISIN INE081A08207 aggregating to ₹500 Crore (‘NCDs/Debentures')

January 6, 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza,

Plot C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051.

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

9.15% Non-Convertible Debentures having ISIN INE081A08207

aggregating to ₹500 Crore ('NCDs/Debentures')

Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') had issued 9.15% NCDs of the aggregate value of ₹500 crore. The deemed date of allotment of the said Debentures was January 24, 2013. As per the terms of the Issue, Interest at a rate of 9.15% is payable annually i.e., on January 24. As per the terms of the issue, the Debentures are to be redeemed at par after 8 years from the deemed date of allotment, i.e. on January 24, 2021.

In terms of the Offer document, Interest and redemption amount on the Debentures is to be paid to those holders whose names appear in the Register of Debenture holders three calendar days prior to the date of Interest/redemption payment. The due date for Interest and redemption payment, as per terms of the Issue, is January 24, 2021.

Since January 24, 2021 is a Sunday and a bank holiday, interest and redemption payment will be made on Monday, January 25, 2021 as per the terms of the issue and accordingly the record date for the said payment is set as January 20, 2021.

This disclosure is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 50 and 60 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260