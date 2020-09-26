Tata Steel : Acquisition of shares of Tata Metaliks Limited

September 26, 2020 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1 Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Mumbai - 400 001, India Mumbai - 400 051, India Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Scrip Code: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP Dear Sir, Madam,

Sub: Intimation of acquisition of 34,92,500 equity shares of face value ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000 pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants (the "Warrants"), by Tata Steel Limited (the "Company") of Tata Metaliks Limited, on preferential basis (the "Preferential Allotment")

This is further to our disclosure dated March 28, 2019.

Tata Steel Limited, on September 25, 2020, has acquired 34,92,500 Equity Shares of ₹10 each pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued at a price of ₹642 per Warrant, by exercising its right to subscribe to one equity share per Warrant of face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000/- (of which 25% was paid on application and balance amount of ₹168,16,38,750/- was paid on September 25, 2020).

The details of the transaction are given in Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260