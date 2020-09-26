Tata Steel : Acquisition of shares of Tata Metaliks Limited

Log in
09/26/2020 | 08:15am EDT

September 26, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra

Mumbai - 400 001, India

Mumbai - 400 051, India

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Scrip Code: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Sir, Madam,

Sub: Intimation of acquisition of 34,92,500 equity shares of face value ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000 pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants (the "Warrants"), by Tata Steel Limited (the "Company") of Tata Metaliks Limited, on preferential basis (the "Preferential Allotment")

This is further to our disclosure dated March 28, 2019.

Tata Steel Limited, on September 25, 2020, has acquired 34,92,500 Equity Shares of ₹10 each pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued at a price of ₹642 per Warrant, by exercising its right to subscribe to one equity share per Warrant of face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000/- (of which 25% was paid on application and balance amount of ₹168,16,38,750/- was paid on September 25, 2020).

The details of the transaction are given in Annexure A.

This is for your information and records.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

ANNEXURE A

SN

Particulars

Details

Tata Metaliks Limited ('TML/ Tata Metaliks')

Tata Metaliks is one of India's leading producers

of high-quality Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron (DI)

pipes.

TML

operates

a

state-of-the-art

Name of the target entity, details in

manufacturing plant near Kharagpur, West

1.

Bengal. TML's unique offerings, including variety

brief such as size, turnover etc.

of branded products customized to meet specific

user needs, are setting industry benchmarks

through quality products and service offerings.

The turnover of Tata Metaliks for FY 2019-20 is

₹2,050.63 crore.

This is not a related party transaction as the

subscription of equity shares is pursuant to the

conversion of convertible Warrants.

Whether the acquisition would fall

Tata Metaliks, a subsidiary and a company in the

Tata Steel group had allotted convertible warrants

within

related

party transaction(s)

to Tata Steel Limited (Promoter) on March 28,

and

whether

the

promoter/

2019. The terms of the issue stated that the

promoter group/ group companies

Warrant

Holder

has the

right

to

apply for

2.

have any interest in the entity being

conversion of the Warrants within 18 months from

acquired?

the date of allotment of the Warrants. Accordingly,

If yes, nature of interest and details

Tata Steel Limited, vide letter dated September

thereof and whether the same is

24, 2020 has

exercised

its

right

towards

done at "arm's length"

conversion of 34,92,500 Warrants into 34,92,500

Equity Shares of face value ₹10/- each,

aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000 (25% paid on

application). The conversion is in compliance with

the applicable laws.

3.

Industry to which the entity being

Manufacturing of pig iron and ductile iron pipes

acquired belongs

Objects and effects of acquisition

(including but not limited to,

4.

disclosure

of

reasons

for

To fund the expansion project and also strengthen

acquisition of

target

entity, if

its

the balance sheet of TML.

business is outside the main line of

business of the listed entity)

STEEL LIMITED

Brief details of any governmental or

5. regulatory approvals required for NA the acquisition

Tata Metaliks Limited has allotted 34,92,500

Convertible Warrants to Tata Steel Limited on

March 28, 2019, at a price of ₹642 per Warrant,

with a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to

subscribe for one equity share per Warrant of face

value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹224.22 crore

(25% paid on application).

The terms of the above issue mentioned that the

Warrants may be exercised by the Warrant holder,

in one or more tranches, at any time on or before

Indicative

time

period

for

the expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment

6.

of the Warrants.

completion of the acquisition

Given the above background, Tata Steel Limited

vide letter dated September 24, 2020 has

exercised its right towards conversion of

34,92,500 Warrants into 34,92,500 Equity Shares

of face value ₹10/- each, aggregating to ₹224.22

crore (25% paid on application and the balance

amount of ₹168.16 crore paid on September 25,

2020). Accordingly, Tata Steel Limited has

acquired 34,92,500 Equity Shares on September

25, 2020, pursuant to above mentioned

conversion.

Nature of consideration - whether

cash consideration or share swap

7. and details of the same

Cash

STEEL LIMITED

34,92,500 Equity Shares of face value ₹10/- each,

Cost of acquisition or the price at

acquired pursuant to conversion of Warrants at an

issue price of ₹642 per Warrant, aggregating to

8. which the shares are acquired

₹224,21,85,000 (25% paid on application balance

amount of ₹168.16 crore paid on September 25,

2020)

Number and

Number and

% of

% of

shareholding

shareholding

Percentage

of

shareholding

/

before

after

9. control acquired and / or number of

acquisition

acquisition

shares acquired

Equity

1,54,64,590

1,89, 57,090

Shares

55.06%

60.03%

Convertible

34,92,500

-

Warrants

100%

Tata Metaliks, incorporated on October 10, 1990,

is one of India's leading producers of high-quality

Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron (DI) pipes.

TML, with its manufacturing plant near Kharagpur,

West Bengal, offers innovative products to its

customers and is setting industry benchmarks

Brief background about the entity

through quality products and service offerings. It

offers a variety of branded products customised to

acquired in terms of products/line

meet specific user needs

of business acquired, date of

10.

incorporation,

history

of

last

3

As of March 31, 2020, TML's production capacity

years

turnover,

country in

which

is as follows:

the acquired entity has presence

Hot Metal - 5.50 LTPA

and

any

other

significant

Ductile Iron Pipes - 2.0 LTPA

information (in brief)

Prior to such allotment, Tata Steel held 55.06% of

the entire paid up equity share capital of TML.

TML's revenues of last three consecutive years

are as below:

  • FY 2017-18 Revenues: ₹1,894 crore
  • FY 2018-19 Revenues: ₹2,155 crore
  • FY 2019-20 Revenues: ₹2,051 crore

STEEL LIMITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 12:14:08 UTC
