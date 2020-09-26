Tata Steel : Acquisition of shares of Tata Metaliks Limited
September 26, 2020
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5
th Floor, Plot C/1
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra
Mumbai - 400 001, India
Mumbai - 400 051, India
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Scrip Code: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP
Dear Sir, Madam,
Sub: Intimation of acquisition of 34,92,500 equity shares of face value ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000 pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants (the "Warrants"), by Tata Steel Limited (the "Company") of Tata Metaliks Limited, on preferential basis (the "Preferential Allotment")
This is further to our disclosure dated March 28, 2019.
Tata Steel Limited, on September 25, 2020, has acquired 34,92,500 Equity Shares of ₹10 each pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued at a price of ₹642 per Warrant, by exercising its right to subscribe to one equity share per Warrant of face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000/- (of which 25% was paid on application and balance amount of ₹168,16,38,750/- was paid on September 25, 2020).
The details of the transaction are given in
Annexure A.
This is for your information and records.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
ANNEXURE A
SN
Particulars
Details
Tata Metaliks Limited (
'TML/ Tata Metaliks')
Tata Metaliks is one of India's leading producers
of high-quality Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron (DI)
pipes.
TML
operates
a
state-of-the-art
Name of the target entity, details in
manufacturing plant near Kharagpur, West
1.
Bengal. TML's unique offerings, including variety
brief such as size, turnover etc.
of branded products customized to meet specific
user needs, are setting industry benchmarks
through quality products and service offerings.
The turnover of Tata Metaliks for FY 2019-20 is
₹2,050.63 crore.
This is not a related party transaction as the
subscription of equity shares is pursuant to the
conversion of convertible Warrants.
Whether the acquisition would fall
Tata Metaliks, a subsidiary and a company in the
Tata Steel group had allotted convertible warrants
within
related
party transaction(s)
to Tata Steel Limited (Promoter) on March 28,
and
whether
the
promoter/
2019. The terms of the issue stated that the
promoter group/ group companies
Warrant
Holder
has the
right
to
apply for
2.
have any interest in the entity being
conversion of the Warrants within 18 months from
acquired?
the date of allotment of the Warrants. Accordingly,
If yes, nature of interest and details
Tata Steel Limited, vide letter dated September
thereof and whether the same is
24, 2020 has
exercised
its
right
towards
done at "arm's length"
conversion of 34,92,500 Warrants into 34,92,500
Equity Shares of face value ₹10/- each,
aggregating to ₹224,21,85,000 (25% paid on
application). The conversion is in compliance with
the applicable laws.
3.
Industry to which the entity being
Manufacturing of pig iron and ductile iron pipes
acquired belongs
Objects and effects of acquisition
(including but not limited to,
4.
disclosure
of
reasons
for
To fund the expansion project and also strengthen
acquisition of
target
entity, if
its
the balance sheet of TML.
business is outside the main line of
business of the listed entity)
Brief details of any governmental or
5. regulatory approvals required for NA the acquisition
Tata Metaliks Limited has allotted 34,92,500
Convertible Warrants to Tata Steel Limited on
March 28, 2019, at a price of ₹642 per Warrant,
with a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to
subscribe for one equity share per Warrant of face
value of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹224.22 crore
(25% paid on application).
The terms of the above issue mentioned that the
Warrants may be exercised by the Warrant holder,
in one or more tranches, at any time on or before
Indicative
time
period
for
the expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment
6.
of the Warrants.
completion of the acquisition
Given the above background, Tata Steel Limited
vide letter dated September 24, 2020 has
exercised its right towards conversion of
34,92,500 Warrants into 34,92,500 Equity Shares
of face value ₹10/- each, aggregating to ₹224.22
crore (25% paid on application and the balance
amount of ₹168.16 crore paid on September 25,
2020). Accordingly, Tata Steel Limited has
acquired 34,92,500 Equity Shares on September
25, 2020, pursuant to above mentioned
conversion.
Nature of consideration - whether
cash consideration or share swap
7. and details of the same
Cash
34,92,500 Equity Shares of face value ₹10/- each,
Cost of acquisition or the price at
acquired pursuant to conversion of Warrants at an
issue price of ₹642 per Warrant, aggregating to
8. which the shares are acquired
₹224,21,85,000 (25% paid on application balance
amount of ₹168.16 crore paid on September 25,
2020)
Number and
Number and
% of
% of
shareholding
shareholding
Percentage
of
shareholding
/
before
after
9. control acquired and / or number of
acquisition
acquisition
shares acquired
Equity
1,54,64,590
1,89, 57,090
Shares
55.06%
60.03%
Convertible
34,92,500
-
Warrants
100%
Tata Metaliks, incorporated on October 10, 1990,
is one of India's leading producers of high-quality
Pig Iron (PI) and Ductile Iron (DI) pipes.
TML, with its manufacturing plant near Kharagpur,
West Bengal, offers innovative products to its
customers and is setting industry benchmarks
Brief background about the entity
through quality products and service offerings. It
offers a variety of branded products customised to
acquired in terms of products/line
meet specific user needs
of business acquired, date of
10.
incorporation,
history
of
last
3
As of March 31, 2020, TML's production capacity
years
turnover,
country in
which
is as follows:
the acquired entity has presence
Hot Metal - 5.50 LTPA
and
any
other
significant
Ductile Iron Pipes - 2.0 LTPA
information (in brief)
Prior to such allotment, Tata Steel held 55.06% of
the entire paid up equity share capital of TML.
TML's revenues of last three consecutive years
are as below:
FY 2017-18 Revenues: ₹1,894 crore
FY 2018-19 Revenues: ₹2,155 crore
FY 2019-20 Revenues: ₹2,051 crore
