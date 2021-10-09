Tata Steel : Black Cat Car Rally flags off from Tata Steel's main gate at Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, October 09, 2021

~ Jamshedpur plays a great host to all-India car rally to mark celebrations of 75 years of Independence ~

As part of the country's celebration of its 75 years of Independence - christened 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a Black Cat Car Rally was flagged off from Tata Steel Telephone Exchange Gate, Jamshedpur today. The gate has an iconic structure, the Tata Steel Gateway Structure, that was inaugurated on March 2, 2021 by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, and N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons.

On the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: "Tata Steel is glad to host the all-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' of National Security Guards as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. We are honoured to have a team of 47 NSG commandos including 12 officers who will be driving 15 SUVs as part of this journey. They will be continuing their journey further from the historic clean and green city of Jamshedpur that has recently completed 100 glorious years."

Col OS Rathore, SM, Rally Leader commented that city of Jamshedpur acted as a great host and that the historic city created by Tata Steel is an important milestone for them. He added that Jamshedpur has a rich history and the team cherished every moment of stay here. The team also visited Centre for Excellence and saw the archives of Tata Steel and Jamshedpur to know rich history and legacy of the Tata Group, Tata Steel, and the steel city of Jamshedpur.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the objective of this rally is to spread the message of mutual brotherhood by visiting historic places associated with the freedom struggle, to maintain the unity and integrity of the country by meeting the youth and inspiring them for patriotism, to pay tributes to all the patriots and martyrs of the freedom movement and to strengthen the spirit of national integration, patriotism and brotherhood among citizens and the youth.

Flagged-off on Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2021, the country's elite force started a 29-day long journey that will cover 7,500 kms at historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters. It will pass through 18 cities in 12 States of the country.

Jamshedpur, Tata Steel, and 75 years of India's independence

Jamshedpur completed 100 years on January 2, 2019. Once known as Sakchi, a village in the princely state of Mayurbhanj, it was renamed Jamshedpur by then Governor General and Viceroy of India, Lord Chelmsford, on January 2, 1919 in honour of the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Mahatma Gandhi visited Jamshedpur for the first time on August 8, 1925, at the behest of Dinabandhu CF Andrews, a then labour leader. Mahatma, who was accompanied by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had the twin objective of visiting India's first planned industrial township and resolving labour unrest there.

During his stay, he visited several places within the city and was also shown around the steel plant where he commented: "Tatas represent the spirit of adventure" and reiterated the Company's commitment to the nation and its people.

As we embark on the journey into the 75th year of independent India, we reflect upon the voyage of self-reliance, that we as a nation, have undertaken. Tata Steel has been a resolute partner in the journey of self-reliance, by way of its innumerable corporate and philanthropic contributions to the country and its people. Be it in the field of industry, infrastructure, education or healthcare, the Company has been the proud flagbearer of, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', for more than a century now.

Tata Steel, since its very inception, has been relentlessly pursuing its vision of nation-building and has championed this cause through its unfaltering focus in the areas of healthcare, education, sports, technology, infrastructure, and diversity & inclusion.

About NSG Black Cat Car Rally

The car rally has been organised by NSG from October 2 to October 30, 2021. The aim of the rally is to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 years of Indian independence. Rally will be covering 7500 kms, 18 major cities across golden quadrilateral. Events will be organised at various places especially at NSG hubs (Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai). To rekindle the spirit of patriotism and brotherhood, the team will also be visiting various places associated with freedom movement and pay homage to the freedom fighters. The Rally was flagged off from the iconic Red Fort by Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on October 2 and will be flagged in at National Police Memorial (Delhi) on October 30, 2021. 47 NSG commandos including 12 officers are driving 15 Tata Harrier SUVs as part of this journey. The Rally is being headed by Col OS Rathore, SM, Group Commander.

