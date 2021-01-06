Tata Steel : Certificate under Regulation 74 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

January 6, 2021 National Securities Depository Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Trade World, A Wing, 4th & 5th Floor, 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex, Kamala Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (East), Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Mumbai - 400 013.

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

Certificate under Regulation 74 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants)

Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

This is to certify that the details of securities dematerialized and rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of Tata Steel Limited are listed.

This is for your information and records.

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

cc: The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

