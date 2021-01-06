Log in
Tata Steel : Certificate under Regulation 74 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

01/06/2021 | 11:52pm EST
January 6, 2021

National Securities Depository Ltd.,

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Trade World, A Wing, 4th & 5th Floor,

25th Floor, Marathon Futurex,

Kamala Mills Compound,

NM Joshi Marg,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel (East),

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.

Mumbai - 400 013.

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

Certificate under Regulation 74 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants)

Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

This is to certify that the details of securities dematerialized and rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 have been furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of Tata Steel Limited are listed.

This is for your information and records.

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

cc:

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 04:51:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
