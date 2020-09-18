Tata Steel : Distribution payment - 11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore - ISIN INE081A08165 – WDM Segment

September 18, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Fort G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP Dear Madam, Sir(s),

11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore

ISIN INE081A08165 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated September 1, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned securities.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.80% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,500 crore, on the due date, i.e., Friday, September 18, 2020.

