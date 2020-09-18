Tata Steel : Distribution payment - 11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore - ISIN INE081A08165 – WDM Segment

|
September 18, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street, Fort
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Maharashtra, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP
Dear Madam, Sir(s),
11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore
ISIN INE081A08165 - WDM Segment
This has reference to our letter dated September 1, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned securities.
In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.80% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,500 crore, on the due date, i.e., Friday, September 18, 2020.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
