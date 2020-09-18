Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
Tata Steel : Distribution payment - 11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore - ISIN INE081A08165 – WDM Segment

09/18/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

September 18, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

11.80% Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of ₹1,500 Crore

ISIN INE081A08165 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated September 1, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of distribution payable on the above-mentioned securities.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that distribution payment at the rate of 11.80% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,500 crore, on the due date, i.e., Friday, September 18, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:14:00 UTC
