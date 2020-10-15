Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/15
373.75 INR   -0.48%
TATA STEEL : Half-yearly debt statement – September 30, 2020
PU
02:54pLiberty Steel set to bid for Thyssenkrupp steel unit - source
RE
01:26pLiberty Steel set to bid for Thyssenkrupp steel unit
RE
Tata Steel : Half-yearly debt statement – September 30, 2020

10/15/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

October 15, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/ 890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/ TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Specifications related to ISINs for debt securities issued under SEBI (Issue and

Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008

This has reference to clause 3.1 of the SEBI Circular CIR/IMD/DF-1/67/2017 dated June 30, 2017 with respect to the above mentioned subject.

In accordance with the said Circular, please find enclosed the statement containing the details of debt securities issued by Tata Steel Limited in the prescribed format as on September 30, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Details of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of Tata Steel Limited as on September 30, 2020

Sr.No

Name of the Issuer

ISIN

Issuance Date

Maturity Date

Coupon Rate

Payment Frequency

Embedded Option

Amount Issued

Amount Outstanding

Name of Debenture

(if any)

(Rs. Crores)

(Rs. Crores)

Trustee

1

INE081A08207

January 24, 2013

January 24, 2021

9.15% NCDs

Annually

-

500

500

(Series II)

Call Option can be

exercised, at par, at

2

INE081A08165

March 18, 2011

-

11.80% PHS

Semi-Annually

the end of 10 years

1,500

1,500

and at the end of every

year thereafter.

3

INE081A08181

April 23, 2012

April 23, 2022

2% NCDs

Annually

-

1,500

2,775##

Call Option can be

exercised, at par, at

4

INE081A08173

May 11, 2011

-

11.50% PHS

Semi-Annually

the end of 10 years

775

775

and at the end of every

year thereafter.

5

INE081A08215

October 4, 2016

October 1, 2026

8.15% NCDs

Annually

-

1,000

1,000

a) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on

December 22, 2028

Call option at the end

b) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on

10.25% NCDs

6

INE081A08140

December 22, 2010

Annually

of 10th year and 15th

500

670.05**

December 22, 2029

(Series I)

c) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on

year.

December 22, 2030 #

a) Rs. 1,116.74 Crs will mature on

January 6, 2029

Call option at the end

b) Rs. 1,116.75 Crs will mature on

10.25% NCDs

7

INE081A08157

January 6, 2011

Annually

of 10th year and 15th

2,500

3,350.24**

January 6, 2030

(Series II)

year.

c) Rs. 1,116.75 Crs will mature on

IDBI Trusteeship

Tata Steel Limited

#

Services Limited

January 6, 2031

a) Rs. 1,078.75 Crs will mature on

February 28, 2031

b) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on

8

INE081A08223

March 1, 2019

March 01, 2032

9.8359% NCDs

Annually

-

4,315

4,315

c) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on

March 01, 2033

d) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on

March 01, 2034

9

INE081A08231

March 13, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

7.70% NCDs

Annually

-

670

670

maturity March 13, 2025

10

INE081A08249

April 17, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

7.85% NCD'S

Annually

-

1,025

1,025

maturity April 17, 2023

11

INE081A08256

April 22, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

7.85% NCD'S

Annually

-

510

510

maturity April 21, 2023

12

INE081A08264

April 27, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

Floating rate NCD's

Annually

-

1,000

1,000

maturity April 27, 2023

13

INE081A08280

April 30, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

Floating rate NCD's

Annually

-

500

500

maturity April 28, 2023

(Series A)

14

INE081A08272

April 30, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

7.95% NCD'S

Annually

-

500

500

maturity Oct 30 2023

(Series B)

15

INE081A08298

May 20, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

8.25% NCD's

Annually

-

1,000

1,000

maturity May 19, 2023

16

INE081A08306

June 3, 2020

Bullet repayment at the end of

Floating rate NCD's

Annually

-

400

400

maturity June 2, 2023

Notes:

  • 2.00% p.a. interest bearing 15,000 debentures of face value Rs. 10,00,000 each are redeemable at a premium of 85.03% on the face value on April 23, 2022.
  • No coupon paid for the first three years. Interest on Principal for the first three years will be accumulated to the Principal amount.
  • Based on outstanding amount ## Redemption amount
    All our NCDs and PHS are listed

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:24:04 UTC

