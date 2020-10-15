Tata Steel : Half-yearly debt statement – September 30, 2020
10/15/2020 | 03:25pm EDT
October 15, 2020
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Maharashtra, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code : 500470/ 890144
Symbol : TATASTEEL/ TATASTLPP
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Specifications related to ISINs for debt securities issued under SEBI (Issue and
Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008
This has reference to clause 3.1 of the SEBI Circular CIR/IMD/DF-1/67/2017 dated June 30, 2017 with respect to the above mentioned subject.
In accordance with the said Circular, please find enclosed the statement containing the details of debt securities issued by Tata Steel Limited in the prescribed format as on September 30, 2020.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Encl: As above
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
Details of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Perpetual Hybrid Securities (PHS) of Tata Steel Limited as on September 30, 2020
Sr.No
Name of the Issuer
ISIN
Issuance Date
Maturity Date
Coupon Rate
Payment Frequency
Embedded Option
Amount Issued
Amount Outstanding
Name of Debenture
(if any)
(Rs. Crores)
(Rs. Crores)
Trustee
1
INE081A08207
January 24, 2013
January 24, 2021
9.15% NCDs
Annually
-
500
500
(Series II)
Call Option can be
exercised, at par, at
2
INE081A08165
March 18, 2011
-
11.80% PHS
Semi-Annually
the end of 10 years
1,500
1,500
and at the end of every
year thereafter.
3
INE081A08181
April 23, 2012
April 23, 2022
2% NCDs
Annually
-
1,500
2,775
##
Call Option can be
exercised, at par, at
4
INE081A08173
May 11, 2011
-
11.50% PHS
Semi-Annually
the end of 10 years
775
775
and at the end of every
year thereafter.
5
INE081A08215
October 4, 2016
October 1, 2026
8.15% NCDs
Annually
-
1,000
1,000
a) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on
December 22, 2028
Call option at the end
b) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on
10.25% NCDs
6
INE081A08140
December 22, 2010
Annually
of 10th year and 15th
500
670.05**
December 22, 2029
(Series I)
c) Rs. 223.35 Crs will mature on
year.
December 22, 2030
#
a) Rs. 1,116.74 Crs will mature on
January 6, 2029
Call option at the end
b) Rs. 1,116.75 Crs will mature on
10.25% NCDs
7
INE081A08157
January 6, 2011
Annually
of 10th year and 15th
2,500
3,350.24**
January 6, 2030
(Series II)
year.
c) Rs. 1,116.75 Crs will mature on
IDBI Trusteeship
Tata Steel Limited
#
Services Limited
January 6, 2031
a) Rs. 1,078.75 Crs will mature on
February 28, 2031
b) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on
8
INE081A08223
March 1, 2019
March 01, 2032
9.8359% NCDs
Annually
-
4,315
4,315
c) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on
March 01, 2033
d) Rs. 1,078.25 Crs will mature on
March 01, 2034
9
INE081A08231
March 13, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
7.70% NCDs
Annually
-
670
670
maturity March 13, 2025
10
INE081A08249
April 17, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
7.85% NCD'S
Annually
-
1,025
1,025
maturity April 17, 2023
11
INE081A08256
April 22, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
7.85% NCD'S
Annually
-
510
510
maturity April 21, 2023
12
INE081A08264
April 27, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
Floating rate NCD's
Annually
-
1,000
1,000
maturity April 27, 2023
13
INE081A08280
April 30, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
Floating rate NCD's
Annually
-
500
500
maturity April 28, 2023
(Series A)
14
INE081A08272
April 30, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
7.95% NCD'S
Annually
-
500
500
maturity Oct 30 2023
(Series B)
15
INE081A08298
May 20, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
8.25% NCD's
Annually
-
1,000
1,000
maturity May 19, 2023
16
INE081A08306
June 3, 2020
Bullet repayment at the end of
Floating rate NCD's
Annually
-
400
400
maturity June 2, 2023
Notes:
2.00% p.a. interest bearing 15,000 debentures of face value Rs. 10,00,000 each are redeemable at a premium of 85.03% on the face value on April 23, 2022.
No coupon paid for the first three years. Interest on Principal for the first three years will be accumulated to the Principal amount.
Based on outstanding amount ## Redemption amount
All our NCDs and PHS are listed
Sales 2021
1 323 B
18 017 M
18 017 M
Net income 2021
-2 071 M
-28,2 M
-28,2 M
Net Debt 2021
1 038 B
14 142 M
14 142 M
P/E ratio 2021
-90,6x
-90,6x
Yield 2021
2,48%
Capitalization
425 B
425 B
-
5 793 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
1,11x
EV / Sales 2022
0,94x
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
70 212
70 212
Free-Float
62,4%
