Mumbai, December 13, 2023

~ Tata Steel will invest £10 million over four years in this Centre for Innovation ~

Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Imperial College London to set up a Centre for Innovation in Sustainable Design and Manufacturing in London. This Centre will enable the acceleration of technology development and deployment in strategic areas, attract talent, and strengthen the industry-academia collaborative eco-system. To pursue this goal, Tata Steel will invest £10 million over four years in this Centre.

The Centre will initially focus on four primary themes: manufacturing for the future economy, smart manufacturing, sustainable multi-material joining technologies, and net-zero construction technologies. The Centre will work on sustainable material manufacturing, encompassing the design and development of downstream processes with low-CO2, low-energy, and low-cost footprints.

The aim is to collectively leverage Imperial's engineering and design partner ecosystem for multi-material solutions with sustainability attained through the design of processes for making components.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: "The Centre for Innovation is a part of Tata Steel's larger endeavour to build stronger industry-academia partnerships for driving technological advancement and creating strategic advantages. The Centre at Imperial provides a strong academic and research platform with an excellent talent pool. Our goal is to synergise research excellence with industry experience to create cutting-edge technology solutions for a greener future.This initiative reaffirms Tata Steel's unwavering commitment to creating a knowledge-intensive organisation."

Dr Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology and R&D, Tata Steel, said: "The Centre at Imperial will focus on design and development of sustainable solutions. Sustainability cannot be an after-thought, rather needs to be embedded into the production process and materials design. Tata Steel is committed to pioneering disruptive technologies through active collaboration and I look forward to engaging with an acclaimed academic institution like Imperial on the journey towards technology leadership and sustainable business growth."

Professor Mary Ryan, Vice-Provost (Research and Enterprise) at Imperial College London and co-chair of the Governing Council of the Centre, said: "Drawing on Imperial and Tata Steel's combined expertise, this new Centre will work to reduce the environmental impact in steel production and in key sectors that use steel, like the clean energy sector. To create a zero-pollution future, it's vital that we prioritise systematic transformation of industrial systems. By doing this, the new Centre will contribute to the creation of a high tech and economically successful steel industry, both in the UK and across the world."

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is a global top ten university with a world-class reputation. Imperial's 22,000 students and 8,000 staff are working to solve the biggest challenges in science, medicine, engineering and business.

Imperial ranks sixth in the 2024 QS World University Rankings and eighth in the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings . The 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) found that it has a greater proportion of world-leading research than any other UK university. It also received a Gold Award in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). Imperial was named University of the Year in the Daily Mail University Guide 2024 , University of the Year for Graduate Employment in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 , and awarded a Queen's Anniversary Prize for its COVID-19 response.

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of ~US$30.3 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

A Great Place to Work-Certified TM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.

organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000. Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero Carbon by 2045, Net Zero Water consumption by 2030, improving Ambient Air Quality and No Net loss in Biodiversity by 2030.

The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in 'Digital Steel making by 2025'. The Company has received the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants.

Tata Steel aspires to have 25% diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.

The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.

Tata Steel's Jamshedpur Plant is India's first site to receive ResponsibleSteel TM Certification.

Certification. Received Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for six years in a row, 2022 'Supplier Engagement Leader' recognition by CDP, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, No. 1 brand in India in the Mining and Metals industry in Top 100 brand rankings for 2023 by Brand Finance, and 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute.

Received 2023 ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, 'Masters of Risk' - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the seventh consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

Photographs:Management and Plant facilities

Logos:Files and usage guidelines

Website: www.tatasteel.com and www.wealsomaketomorrow.com

Follow us on