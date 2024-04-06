Tata Steel's production in Netherlands was 4.8 million metric tons during 2023/24, down 24% on year, and production in UK was 3.02 million metric tons, unchanged on the year, it said.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata Steel India recorded its highest annual crude steel production at 20.8 million metric tons in 2023/24, up 4% on year, according to provisional data released by the company.
