Tata Steel : Intimation of closure of Trading Window

Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window

Pursuant to the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Securities will remain closed from Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The closure is in connection with the finalization of financial statements/results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2020.

The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

