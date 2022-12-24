Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
102.20 INR   -4.97%
12:32pTata Steel : Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, Tata Steel, appointed as Trustee and Board member of the IFRS Foundation, and Advisory Board member of the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs
PU
12/22Tata Steel : Jamshedpur plant receives the first all India BIS license to produce Structural Weather Resistant Steel
PU
12/20India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China
RE
Tata Steel : Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, Tata Steel, appointed as Trustee and Board member of the IFRS Foundation, and Advisory Board member of the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
Mumbai, December 24, 2022

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, has been appointed as one of the six new Trustees of the IFRS Foundation for a 3-year term beginning January 1, 2023. He has also been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), where he will be the sector lead for Industrial Goods and represent the Asia-Pacific geography.

The IFRS Foundation is responsible for development of disclosure standards through the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The Foundation Trustees drive strategy, governance and oversight and the new appointments reflect a greater emphasis on sustainability standard-setting.

The CFO Coalition for the SDGs is geared towards increasing private sector participation in the initiative by incorporating the SDGs into corporate finance and create a $10 trillion market for SDG-directed finance by 2030. The advisory board provides industry and geographical expertise, guides strategy and drives greater membership of the coalition.

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, is also a member of the Task Forces on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). He said: "It's a privilege to join the IFRS foundation as Trustee from the new year, at a time when we are readying to globally bring in a new integrated future of financial and sustainability reporting, in line with expectations of investors, regulators, communities, and stakeholders. I am also happy to join the Advisory Board of the UNGC CFO Coalition for the SDGs which hopes to embed SDGs in capital investment and strategic decisions in corporations. I look forward to working with other members to drive our ambitious initiatives while contextualising them for sector and geographical perspectives. Sustainable Financing, effective and transparent reporting and disclosures will help corporations to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable long-term future".

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 266 B 27 345 M 27 345 M
Net income 2023 181 B 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net Debt 2023 618 B 7 463 M 7 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,94x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 1 250 B 15 087 M 15 087 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 102,20 INR
Average target price 118,15 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
