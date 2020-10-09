Tata Steel : NSE_BSE Q2 Production Press Release

October 9, 2020 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP Dear Madam, Sirs, Sub: Press Release Please find enclosed the press release titled "Tata Steel: 2QFY21 Key Production and delivery volumes (Provisional) Tata Steel achieves the highest ever quarterly deliveries of 5.05mt in India". This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is for your information and records. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, Tata Steel Limited Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) Encl: As above Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

PRESS RELEASE Tata Steel: 2QFY21 Key Production and delivery volumes (Provisional) Tata Steel achieves the highest ever quarterly deliveries of 5.05mt in India Mumbai, October 09, 2020: All Figures are in million tons Items 2QFY21 1QFY21 2QFY20 1HFY21 1HFY20 (Provisional) (Actual) (Actual) (Provisional) (Actual) Production volume1: Tata Steel India2 4.59 2.99 4.50 7.58 9.00 Tata Steel Europe 2.15 2.15 2.45 4.30 5.10 Tata Steel South East Asia 0.52 0.39 0.57 0.91 1.14 Delivery volumes: Tata Steel India2 5.05 2.93 4.13 7.98 8.10 Tata Steel Europe 2.26 1.98 2.29 4.24 4.55 Tata Steel South East Asia 0.55 0.42 0.60 0.98 1.22 Notes: 1. Production Numbers: India - Crude Steel Production; Europe - Liquid Steel Production; South-East Asia - Saleable Steel Production. 2. Figures for Tata Steel India includes Tata Steel Standalone, Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products (from April 09, 2019) without eliminating inter-company transactions. During 2QFY21, global economic activity has started to recover with phased relaxations in lockdown measures, however, the pace of improvement has been varying across the geographies. Tata Steel continues to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community, and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders. We also continue to stay focused on aggressively managing costs and cashflows.

In India, in 2QFY21, overall apparent steel consumption was down by 7.5%YoY while crude steel production was down by 1.9%YoY. In this environment, Tata Steel India ramped up its steelmaking and downstream operations back to pre-Covid level, with all major sites operating at around full capacity utilization. During the quarter, we increased our crude steel production by 54%QoQ and 2%YoY to 4.59mn tons. We leveraged our robust marketing network and strong customer relationships to reach our highest ever quarterly deliveries of 5.05mn tons which translates to 72%QoQ and 22%YoY growth. We reduced exports to 24% of overall deliveries and sharply ramped up domestic deliveries to 3.86 mn tons which translates to an increase of 164%QoQ and 10%YoY. The growth in domestic deliveries was broad based with YoY growth across all key business verticals: 'Automotive & Special Products' segment deliveries grew 10%YoY with pick-up in sector demand especially in 2W and PV segment; we also gained Share of Business in the new PV and LCV launches. 'Branded Products & Retail' segment deliveries grew by 5%YoY with deliveries to B2ECA sector growing by 9%YoY; Tata Shaktee achieved a delivery volume growth of 22%YoY with robust rural demand. 'Industrial Products & Projects' segment deliveries grew by 13%YoY. We achieved a 31%YoY growth in value added product deliveries within the segment as we continued to focus on product mix enrichment by catering to discerning customers in segments such as Oil & Gas, Lifting and Excavation and Precision Tubes.

In Europe, macroeconomic and steel demand recovery is more gradual. Tata Steel Europe's 2QFY21 sales volume increased by 14%QoQ to 2.26mn tons; Steel production was stable on QoQ basis. STEEL LIMITED Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 66657724 Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260 Website www.tatasteel.com

