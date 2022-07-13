Log in
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
904.50 INR   +0.27%
12:54pTATA STEEL : Noamundi Iron Mine accorded 5-Star rating for Sustainable Development for the fourth consecutive year
PU
07/11Indian Benchmarks Close Marginally Lower; Tata Consultancy Services Tops Drags
MT
07/08Indian Indices Close Higher; Larsen & Toubro Jumps 5%
MT
Tata Steel : Noamundi Iron Mine accorded 5-Star rating for Sustainable Development for the fourth consecutive year

07/13/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
New Delhi, July 13, 2022

The Noamundi Iron Mine of Tata Steel has been accorded 5-Star rating for sustainable development for the year 2020-21. This is for the fourth time in a row that Noamundi Mine has received this honour. The mine was accorded 5-Star rating in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Shirish Shekhar, Chief Noamundi, Tata Steel, and G T Reddy, General Secretary, Noamundi Mazdoor Union, received the award on behalf of Tata Steel from Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

The award was given during the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals, organised by the Union Mines Ministry on July 12, 2022 in New Delhi as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebrations.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, said, "We are committed to staying at the forefront of sustainability. We are leveraging digital technology to enhance our environmental responsiveness and are committed to conserving natural resources while ensuring sustainable growth and fostering strong relationships with communities. This award is a testimony to our sustainable mining practices and it further reinforces our commitment towards sustainable development."

Tata Steel`s operating philosophy is deep-rooted in its principles of zero harm, resource efficiency, circular economy, minimising its ecological footprint, and care for the community and workforce. Sustainable mining plays a key role in the ecological restoration in and around mining and mined-out areas. From development of abandoned areas through afforestation to reclamation of mined-out areas, each step is meticulously thought off and implemented at Tata Steel. With sustainability as a cornerstone of its operations, Noamundi Mine has taken several initiatives in and around the region with respect to energy conservation and reducing carbon footprint including rainwater harvesting, plantation in and around Noamundi, setting up of 3 MW Solar Power Plant to reduce the carbon footprint and generate power in a sustainable manner, to name a few. Moreover, it has been a front runner in recruiting 22 women Heavy Earth Moving Machinery operators in 2019 and has the credit of being the first mine in India to deploy women in all shifts.

The Ministry of Mines had launched the scheme of 'Star Rating of Mines' for awarding the mining lease owners in 2016 for their efforts and initiatives for implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 16:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
