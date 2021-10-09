Tata Steel : OMQ Division commissions 3000 KLD Water Treatment Plant at Noamundi

Noamundi, October 09, 2021

In line with its commitment towards environmental sustainability, Tata Steel's Ores, Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division has set up a 3000 KLD (Kilolitres Per Day) Water Treatment Plant at Noamundi in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The facility was inaugurated today jointly by Avneesh Gupta, Vice President (TQM and Engineering & Projects), Tata Steel and D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel in the presence of Atul Kumar Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ Division), Tata Steel, Kamlesh Mahato, President Noamundi Mazdoor Union, senior officials of the company and members of the Union.

Talking about the facility, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel said:"Tata Steel is committed towards environmental sustainability and this Water Treatment Plant is our yet another successful endeavour towards it. Reduce, reuse, recycle of water can help us meet the water requirement in and around our areas of operation. At Tata Steel, sustainable development and growth have always been an integral part of our business philosophy."

Built from cutting-edge technology, the Water Treatment Plant will treat 3000 KLD of water from Jojo canal and will address the drinking water requirement of around 1800 families residing in Noamundi and the community in and around Noamundi including Sangram Sahi, Katamati, Jojo camp and Hospital area. The Water Treatment Plant has been designed considering the incremental volume required for upcoming expansion plans of the OMQ Division. The project also includes laying of new distribution pipelines (~16 Kilometres) from the treatment plant to the discharge headers within Noamundi ecosystem.

The Water Treatment Plant will produce potable water that meets all quality parameters set by World Health organization. Raw water is taken to the treatment plant from the canal through intake pumps and pipeline and is stored in the reservoir. After chemical dosing of the raw water, the coagulation process activates post which, the first filtration is done through Pressure Sand Filter and Manganese Oxide Filter. The water then goes through the second filtration process involving Ultrafiltration to achieve turbidity of less than 1 Nephelometric Turbidity Units which meets the quality parameter set for drinking water. The waste water generated during the filtration process will be collected in a pit and will be used for gardening purposes.

With sustainability as a cornerstone of its operations, Tata Steel's OMQ Division has taken several initiatives in and around the region with respect to energy conservation and reducing carbon footprint including rainwater harvesting, plantation in and around Noamundi, setting up a 3 MW Solar Power Plant to reduce the carbon footprint and generate power in a sustainable manner, installation of solar operated tube-wells for the community and replacement of energy source from diesel to battery for operation of air conditioning system in the Heavy Earth Moving Machinery, to name a few.

Tata Steel's OMQ Division was conferred the prestigious 'Greentech Energy Conservation Award 2021' during Greentech Safety Culture & Energy Summit 2021 organised by the Greentech Foundation in the recent past for various initiatives taken towards energy conservation and reducing carbon footprint. Tata Steel's Noamundi Iron Mine has also been awarded the prestigious Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) Mining Innovation Award for the year 2020-21 for exemplary efforts in the field of innovation in mining.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

