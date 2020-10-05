Tata Steel : Payment of interest - 8.15% Non – Convertible Debentures of ₹1,000 crore - ISIN INE081A08215

October 5, 2020
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Dear Madam, Sir(s),
8.15% Non - Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹1,000 crore
ISIN INE081A08215 - WDM Segment
This has reference to our letter dated September 8, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of interest payable on the above-mentioned securities.
In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that interest payment at the rate of 8.15% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,000 crore, on the due date, i.e., Monday, October 5, 2020.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
