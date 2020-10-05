Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tata Steel : Payment of interest - 8.15% Non – Convertible Debentures of ₹1,000 crore - ISIN INE081A08215

10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

October 5, 2020

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 001.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

8.15% Non - Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹1,000 crore

ISIN INE081A08215 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated September 8, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of interest payable on the above-mentioned securities.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that interest payment at the rate of 8.15% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,000 crore, on the due date, i.e., Monday, October 5, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 18:04:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 309 B 17 914 M 17 914 M
Net income 2021 -784 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 040 B 14 226 M 14 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 435 B 5 947 M 5 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 70 212
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 452,05 INR
Last Close Price 382,15 INR
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-19.04%5 665
ARCELORMITTAL-26.12%14 796
NUCOR-18.19%13 899
POSCO-17.12%13 390
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-40.55%8 595
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-12.75%6 248
