Tata Steel : Payment of interest - 8.15% Non – Convertible Debentures of ₹1,000 crore - ISIN INE081A08215

October 5, 2020

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 001.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Dear Madam, Sir(s),

8.15% Non - Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹1,000 crore

ISIN INE081A08215 - WDM Segment

This has reference to our letter dated September 8, 2020, intimating the record date and payment date of interest payable on the above-mentioned securities.

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that interest payment at the rate of 8.15% was made on the above-mentioned securities aggregating to ₹1,000 crore, on the due date, i.e., Monday, October 5, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260