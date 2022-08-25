Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Steel Limited
  News
  Summary
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
106.55 INR   -0.93%
05:28aTATA STEEL : Season 6 of 'Women Of Mettle' Scholarship Programme concludes with a thrilling finale
PU
08/24Indian Indices End Flat on Wednesday; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Top Gainers
MT
08/24Artson Engineering Bags Nearly $8 Million Order from Tata Projects
MT
Tata Steel : Season 6 of 'Women Of Mettle' Scholarship Programme concludes with a thrilling finale

08/25/2022 | 05:28am EDT
Mumbai, August 25, 2022

~ Metallurgy student Priyanka Kumari from IIT Patna emerged as the winner; Electrical & Electronics student Sushma Venmunuri from BE Shibpur secured the first runner-up position; and Metallurgy student Vidhi Sachan from NIT Rourkela bagged the second runner-up slot ~

~ The programme received 1300+ registrations from across 55+ premier engineering institutes in India ~

~ Top 10 participants of 'Women Of Mettle' gets scholarship of ₹2 lakh each and an opportunity to join Tata Steel as Management Trainee Technical ~

Tata Steel announces the winners of the 6th season of its pioneering initiative 'Women Of Mettle' scholarship programme, aimed to induct bright young women engineers into the manufacturing sector. The theme for this season was 'Technology and Sustainability'.

The Season 6 finale of 'Women Of Mettle', held on August 23, 2022, witnessed some of the brightest young female candidates from India's premier engineering institutes display their ingenuity, acumen and spirited performance.

Priyanka Kumari, a Metallurgy Engineering student from IIT Patna, emerged as the winner of season 6. While Sushma Venmunuri, an Electrical & Electronics Engineering student from BE Shibpur, secured the first runner-up position, Vidhi Sachan, a Metallurgy Engineering student from NIT Rourkela, bagged the second runner-up slot.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: "Our scholarship programme 'Women Of Mettle' helps to position the manufacturing sector as a potential career option for women by attracting more women talent from across the country to join the sector. It is our endeavour to make Tata Steel an employer of choice for women engineers. This is also aligned with our continuous efforts towards developing women leaders to create a pool of diverse talent in the organisation at all levels. I congratulate all the winners and participants and wish them the very best for their careers ahead."

Women Of Mettle is essentially an intellectual marathon where bright young minds embark on a journey to address diverse technical & cross-functional challenges and engineer solutions of tomorrow. Every year, this competition is conducted with much fanfare and female engineering students from premier institutes across the country look forward to participating and giving a head start to their career.

'Women Of Mettle', aimed at promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the manufacturing sector, was launched in 2017. Since its inception, the programme has been instrumental in identifying, grooming, and encouraging the female engineering talent in India's manufacturing sector. The idea is to foster a collaborative environment among students, academia, and the corporate sector to provide young women in India with unique and aspiring career opportunities.

As part of the programme, participants are subjected to a rigorous selection procedure that includes a variety of technical hurdles. The candidates work on real life technical challenges and top 10 shortlists work and present their solutions to the esteemed Jury at the grand finale of the competition. Winners are selected based on the presentation, feasibility, and quality of the proposed solutions. The top 10 candidates get a scholarship of ₹2,00,000 each in addition to an opportunity to pursue a career at Tata Steel. They can join Tata Steel as a Technical Intern, and subsequently receive a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO). The candidates, ranked 11-30, are also given an opportunity for summer internship in the third year of their engineering course.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
