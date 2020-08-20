Tata Steel : Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 0 08/20/2020 | 03:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Maharashtra, India. · Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP Dear Madam, Sirs, Sub: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') In terms of the General Circular No. 20/ 2020 dated May 5, 2020 read with General Circular No. 14/ 2020 dated April 8, 2020 and General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (together referred to as MCA Circulars) and the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 (referred to as SEBI Circular) and in compliance with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the 113th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conference ('VC')/Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') to transact the business as stated in the AGM Notice dated June 29, 2020 ('Notice'). All the items of business contained in the Notice were transacted and passed by the Members with requisite majority. The Company also facilitated the live webcast of the proceedings. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule 1 1 1 of the Listing Regulations, as amended - Annexure A Combined voting results of remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM, in relation to the business transacted at the AGM, as required under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations, as amended - Annexure B 3) The Scrutinizer's Report dated August 20, 2020, pursuant to Section 108 of the Act, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended - Annexure C The AGM concluded at 7.37 p.m. (IST). TATA STEEL LIMITED Registered Office Bombay House 24 Horru Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260 G TATA The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at www.tatasteel.com and is also being made available on the website of the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com. This is for your information and records. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, Tata Steel Limited ��Ill� Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) Encl: As above TATA STEEL LIMITED G TATA ANNEXURE A Summary of proceedings of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM/Meeting') The 113 1 h AGM of the Members of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI'). Mr. Parvatheesam Kanchinadham, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance), welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on details relating to their participation at the Meeting through audio visual means. Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board, chaired the Meeting. The Chairman welcomed the shareholders to the Meeting and on requisite quorum being present, called the Meeting to order. All the Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting through VC from their respective locations. The Chairman welcomed the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the Members. He then welcomed the Union representatives of the Company, who were attending the Meeting through VC. The Chairman informed the Members that, representatives of Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors and M/s. Parikh & Associates, Secretarial Auditors and Scrutinizers for the remote e-voting and the e-voting during the proceedings of the AGM, were also present at the Meeting through VC. The Chairman then informed the Members that, the proceedings of the Meeting were also being webcast and could be viewed live by Members by logging in to NSDL website. The Company had taken the requisite steps to enable Members to participate and vote on the items being considered at this AGM. The details of authorized representations received from corporate shareholders were informed to the Members. Since there was no physical attendance of Members and in compliance with the Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI, Members were informed that the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable. Further, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode, should any Member request for the same. TATA STEEL LIMITED Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260 G TATA With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the AGM and the Auditor's Report for the year ended March 3 1 , 2020 were taken as read. There were no qualifications, observations or adverse remarks in the Statutory and Secretarial Auditor's Reports. The Chairman then made his opening remarks with respect to macro-economic environment & steel industry, Company's performance, strategic directions and future outlook. Mr. T.V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company made a presentation on the operational and financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20. In terms of the Notice dated June 29, 2020 convening the 113 1 h AGM of the Company, the following business were transacted at the Meeting through remote e-voting. All Resolutions were Ordinary Resolutions. 1 ) Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 3 1 , 2020 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Adoption of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 3 1 , 2020 and the report of the Auditors thereon. Declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20 as given below: ,10/- per fully paid-up Ordinary (equity) Share of face value ,10/- each; ,2.504/- per partly paid-up Ordinary (equity) Share of face value ,101- each (paid-up ,2.504 per share). Appointment of a Director in place of N. Chandrasekaran (DIN:00121863) who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment. Ratification of the remuneration of Messrs Shame & Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company. Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company . Members present at the Meeting were given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification(s). The Chairman appropriately responded to the questions raised. TATA STEEL LIMITED fr. TATA Post the question and answer session, the Chairman authorized Mr. Parvatheesam Kanchinadham to carry out the e-voting process and conclude the Meeting. The Chairman further informed the Members that the consolidated voting results will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's shares are listed and will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.tatasteel.com and the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting@nsdl.com within 48 hours of the conclusion of the Meeting. The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The e-voting facility was kept open for the next 1 5 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. Upon completion of the e-voting process Mr. Kanchinadham declared the Meeting closed. Post the conclusion of the remote e-voting, the Scrutinizers' report was received. All the Resolutions have been passed with requisite majority. This is for your information and records. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, Tata Steel Limited �Ml�--. . Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) TATA STEEL LIMITED .,. TATA ANNEXURE B 113th Annual General Meeting Voting Results Date of the Annual General Meeting August 20, 2020 Total number of shareholders on record date (August 13, 2020) Holders of Fully paid-up Ordinary shares 9,45,059 Holders of Partly paid-up Ordinary shares 1,83,433 No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy Promoter and Promoter Group Public No arrangement for a physical meeting or appointment of proxy was made as the Meeting was held through VC/OAVM No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing Promoter and Promoter Group 8 Public 615 Tata Steel Limited ��� Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) TATA STEEL LIMITED Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260 Resolution No. 1 Resolution requ ired : (Ordinary I Soeclall Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? Resolution No. 1
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon

00 No. of Votes - In No. of Votes - favour against [6] % of Votes in % of Votes favour on against on votes polled votes polled [7]=[(5)/(3)]*1 [8)=[(6)/(3))*1 00 00 Invalid Votes [9) of votes invalid on votes polled [10]=[(9)/(3))" 100 Promoll!r and Promoter Group• Public-Institutions Public- Non-Institutions Total (A+B+C) Whether resolution Is Passed or Not E-Votina Poll Postal Ballot (if_app[cable ) Total E-Volina Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Volina Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable l Total 41,43,58,657 38,51,67,238 51,02,29,104 50,44,97,403 27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315 1,20,41,26,999 1.14.59,30.956 38,39,82.907 99.69 Cl 0.00 0 0.00 38.39 82.907 99.69 38.48.92.646 76.29 Cl 0.00 0 0.00 38 48 92 64Ei 76.29 1.19,67.97EI 4.67 0 0.00 0 0.00 119,67.979 4.67 78,08,43,532 68.14 38.39.82.907 0 0 0 0 0 38 39 ,82.907 0 38,47 ,58.761 1,33.885 0 0 Cl 0 38,47 ,58.761 1 33.885 1.19,61.284 6.695 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 61 284 6.695 78,07,02,952 1 40.580 100.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 0.00 99.97 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 o.oo 99.97 0.03: 99.94 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.94 0.00 99.98 0.02: ClCl 0 0 Cl

0 Cl 0 00 C l C l



C l

0

0

0

0

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 2
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the Report of the Auditors thereon

41,43,58,657 38,51 , 67 , 238 51,02,29, 104 50,44,97,403 27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315 1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,95& No. of votes polled [3] 38.39.82.907 0 0 38.39.82.907 38,48,92.,646 0 0 38,48,92.646 1 . 19.67 ,757 Cl a 1.19.67,757 711,08,43,310 of Votes Polled on outstandln shares

[4]=[(3)/(2)] '

100

99.69 1

0 . 0 0

0 . 00

99 . 69

76 . 29

0 . 00 1

0.00 I

762 9

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 3
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Declaration of Dividend on fully paid-up and partly paid-up Equity (Ordinary) Shares for Financial Year 2019-20

41.43,58,657 38,51,67,238 51,02,29,104 50,44,97,403 27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315 1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,956 [3) 38.39.82.907 0 0 38.39.82.907 40 87,68.968 0 0 40.87 ,68,9681 1.19,68.262 a CJ 1.19,68.262 80,47,20,137 [4}=[(3)/(2)]* 100 99.69 0.00 0.00 99.651 81.02 0.00 0.00 81.02 4.6i', 0.00 0.00 4.67 70.22 [6] 38,39,82.907 0 0 0 a 0 38 39.82.907 0 40.86.35.083 1.33.885 a 0 0 0 40,86,35,083 1,33.885 1 ,19,64,659 3,603 0 0 0 0 1 ,19,64,65fl 3,603 80 45 82,649 1,37 488 [7)=[(5)/(3)]* [8]=[(6)/(3))*' 100 100 100.00 0.00 0 . 00 0 . 00 100.00 0,00 99.97 O.OJ o.oo 0.00 o.oo 0.00 0.03 1 0 . 03

0.00 1 O.OCI

0.00 O.OCI

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 4
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Appointment of a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

E-Votina B Public - Institutional holders Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Votina c Public-Others Poll Postal Ballet (If applicable) Total Total (A+B+C) Whether (esolutlon is Passed or Nol Total No. of Total No. of Votes Shares Held on Shares Held [11 [2] 41,43,58,657 38,51,67,238 51,02,29, 104 50,44,97,403 27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315 1,20,41,26,999 1,14,59,30,966 No. of votes polled [3] 38.39.82.907" QI o, 38.39,82,907 40.85,92.651 QI (l 40.85,92.651 1 . 19 .67 .5481 OI o 1,19,61.54.81 80,46,43,106 of Votes Polled on outstandin shares

[4]=[(3)/(2)]

•100

99 . 69

0 . 00

0.00

99 . 69

80 . 99

0 . 00

0 . 00

80 . 99

4.67

0 . 00

0 . 00

4. . 6 7

70 . 21 No. of Votes - In No. of Votes - favour against [6] 38,39.82,907 01 0 0 0 0 38.39.82,907 0 39.47.89.39(1 1.38.03.261 0 01 0 Cl 39.47.89.390 1.38,03.261 1.19.57.120 10.42131 0 a 0 0 1.19,57,120 10,428 79,07,29,417 1,38,13,689 %of Votes % of Votes in favour against on on votes votes polled polled [7f=[(5)/(3)] [8]=[(6)/(3)] •100 ·100 100.00 o.oo 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 O . O Cl 3 . 3 81 0.00 1 O . OC I 3 . 38 99,91 0.09 0.00 O.OCI 0.00 0.00 99.91 0.09 98.28 1.72 Invalid Votes [9] 0 0 0 a Cl Cl Cl a a Cl 0 0 0 of votes invalid on

votes

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 5
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Ratification of the remuneration of Messrs Shome & Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company

41,43,58 , 657 38 , 51,67 , 238 51,02,29,104 50,44,97,403 27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315 1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,956 No. of votes polled [3] 38.39,82,907 0 a 38.39.82.907 40,87.25,288 0 0 40,87.25,288 1.19.67.472 0 0 1,1967,472 80,46,75.667 of Votes Polled on outstandin g shares [4]=[(3)/(2)) *100 99.691 0.00 0.00 99.691 81.02 0.00 0.00 81.02 4.67 o.oo 0.00 4.67 70.22 No. of Votes - No. of Votes - in favour against [6] 38.39.82.907 0 0 0 0 0 38,39,82,907 0 40,87.25,288 0 0 0 a o 40,87.25.288 0 1 19,53,837 13.635 0 0 0 0 1 . 19.53.837 13,635 80,46,62 032 13,635 of Votes in favour on votes

polled [7]=[(5)/(3)) *100 100.0dl 0.00 0.00 100.001 100.001 0.00 0.00 100.00 99.89 0.00 0.00 99.89 100.00 of Votes against on

votes polled [8]=[(6)/(3)) *100o.oo o.oc 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.11 o.oo 0.00 0 . 11 0.00 %of votes Invalid Votes invalid on votes polled [10]=[(9)

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights. Resolution No. 6
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No
Description of Resolution considered: Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights. PARIKH & ASSOCIATES COMPANY SECRETARIES Office 1 1 1 , 1 1 t hFloor, Sai-Dwar CHS Ltd Sab TV Lane, Opp Laxmi Industrial Estate, Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant, Andheri (W), Mumbai : 400053 Tel No 26301232 / 26301233 / 26301240 Email : cs@parikhassociates.com parikh.associates@rediffmail.com To, The Chairman Tata Steel Limited Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street, Fort, Mumbai 400001 Dear Sir, Sub: Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on remote e-voting conducted prior to the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Limited held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing ('VC') I other audio visual means ('OAVM') and remote e-voting conducted during the AGM, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') I, P. N. Parikh of M/s Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, was appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended, to conduct the remote e-voting process in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed at the 113lh AGM of the Company held today, i.e., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM. I am also appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting process during the AGM. The AGM Notice dated June 29, 2020, as confirmed by the Company, was sent to the Shareholders in respect of the below mentioned resolutions passed at the AGM of the Company through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. The emails were sent in compliance with the MCA Circular No. 20/ 2020 dated May 5, 2020 read with Circulars 14/ 2020 dated April 8, 2020 and 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD /CMDl/CIR/P /2020/79 dated May 12, 2020. 1 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet The Company had availed thee-voting facility offered by National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') for conducting remote e-voting by the Shareholders of the Company before the AGM. The voting period for remote e-voting commenced on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5.00 p.m. (IST) and the NSDL e-voting platform was disabled thereafter. The Company had also provided e-voting facility of NSDL to the Shareholders present at the AGM through VC, who had not cast their vote earlier. The Shareholders of the Company holding shares as on the 'cut-off' date of Thursday, August 13, 2020 were entitled to vote on the resolutions forming part of the Notice of the AGM. After the closure of e-voting at the AGM, the report on remote e-voting done during the AGM and the votes cast under remote e-voting facility prior to the AGM were unblocked and counted diligently. I have scrutinized and reviewed the remote e-voting prior to the AGM and during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the NSDL e-voting system. The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM on the resolutions forming part of the Notice of the AGM. My responsibility as a scrutinizer for the remote e-voting is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolutions. I now submit my consolidated Report as under on the result of the remote e-voting conducted prior to the AGM and during the AGM in respect of the said resolutions. I would like to mention that the voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their share of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, August 13, 2020 and as per the Register of Members of the Company. 2 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution Consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon. (i) Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total (ii) Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total Invalid votes: Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast 2342 76,94,29,017 606 1,12,73,935 2948 78,07,02,952 99.98 Nwnber of Nwnber of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast 38 1,40,119 15 461 53 1,40,580 0.02 Number of members Number of invalid Type of Ordinary Share voted whose votes votes cast by them were declared invalid Fully Paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Partly paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Total NIL NIL 3 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 2: Ordinary Resolution Consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020, and the Report of the Auditors thereon. Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2340 76,94,29,410 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 605 1,12,73,934 Total 2945 78,07,03,344 99.98 (ii) Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total Invalid votes: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast 36 1,39,505 15 461 51 1,39,966 0.02 Number of members Number of invalid voted whose votes votes cast by them were declared invalid NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 4 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 3: Ordinary Resolution Declaration of Dividend on fully paid and partly paid Ordinary Shares for Financial Year 2019-20 (i) Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total (ii) Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast 2376 79,32,73,273 609 1,13,09,376 2985 80,45,82,649 99.98 Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast 26 1,37,428 13 60 39 1,37,488 0.02 (iii) Invalid votes: Number of members voted Number of invalid Type of Ordinary Share whose votes were declared votes cast by them invalid Fully Paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Partly paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Total NIL NIL 5 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 4: Ordinary Resolution Appointment of a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment. (i) Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2260 77,94,53,051 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 595 1,12,76,366 Total 2855 79,07,29,417 98.28 (ii) Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 133 1,37,80,627 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 25 33,062 Total 158 1,38,13,689 1.72 (iii) Invalid votes: Number of members Number of invalid votes Type of Ordinary Share voted whose votes were cast by them declared invalid Fully Paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Partly paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Total NIL NIL 6 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 5: Ordinary Resolution Ratification of Remuneration of Messrs Shome & Banerjee, Cost Auditors (Firm Registration Number - 000001) of the Company. (i) Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2289 79,33,53,120 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 593 1,13,08,912 Total 2882 80,46,62,032 100 (Rounded off) (ii) Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 102 13,114 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 27 521 Total 129 13,635 0.00 (iii) Invalid votes: Number of members Number of invalid Type of Ordinary Share voted whose votes votes cast by them were declared invalid Fully Paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Partly paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Total NIL NIL 7 Parikh & Associates Continuation Sheet Resolution 6: Ordinary Resolution Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Voted in favour of the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 1893 71,80,02,136 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 555 1,12,55,854 Total 2448 72,92,57,990 90.63 Voted against the resolution: Type of Ordinary Share Number of Number of valid % of total number members voted votes cast by them of valid votes cast Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 493 7,53,63,892 Partly paid Ordinary Shares 61 53,102 Total 554 7,54,16,994 09.37 (iii) Invalid votes: Type of Ordinary Share Number of members voted whose Number of invalid votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Fully Paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Partly paid Ordinary Shares NIL NIL Total NIL NIL Yours faithfully, P N �..-.i,rN, ::::.-a�1$,1, -·--1·--· Par1 ll�J-J ;:;:a=.=-- lkh -rt1U.1n.l P.N. Parikh Parikh & Associates Practising Company Secretaries FCS: 327 CP No.: 1228 111,lllh Floor, Sai Dwar CHS Ltd Sab TV Lane, Opp.Laxmi Indl. Estate, Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400053 -1 A , ; 1 S i C..:. L L L • • • , . , ;_� lJ Place: Mumbai �ULfW,. Dated: August 20, 2020 (PARVATHEESAM KANCHINADHAM) 8 COMPANY SECRETARY & CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER (CORPORATE & COMPLIANCE) Attachments Original document

