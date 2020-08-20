Log in
Tata Steel : Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

08/20/2020

TATA

August 20, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Sandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051 .

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India. ·

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company')

In terms of the General Circular No. 20/ 2020 dated May 5, 2020 read with General Circular No. 14/ 2020 dated April 8, 2020 and General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (together referred to as MCA Circulars) and the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 (referred to as SEBI Circular) and in compliance with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the 113th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conference ('VC')/Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') to transact the business as stated in the AGM Notice dated June 29, 2020 ('Notice'). All the items of business contained in the Notice were transacted and passed by the Members with requisite majority. The Company also facilitated the live webcast of the proceedings.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following:

  1. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule 1 1 1 of the Listing Regulations, as amended - Annexure A
  2. Combined voting results of remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM, in relation to the business transacted at the AGM, as required under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations, as amended - Annexure B

3) The Scrutinizer's Report dated August 20, 2020, pursuant to Section 108 of the Act, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended - Annexure C

The AGM concluded at 7.37 p.m. (IST).

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Horru Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at www.tatasteel.com and is also being made available on the website of the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

TATA STEEL LIMITED

ANNEXURE A

Summary of proceedings of the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM/Meeting')

The 113 1 h AGM of the Members of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI').

Mr. Parvatheesam Kanchinadham, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance), welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on details relating to their participation at the Meeting through audio visual means.

Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board, chaired the Meeting. The Chairman welcomed the shareholders to the Meeting and on requisite quorum being present, called the Meeting to order.

All the Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting through VC from their respective locations. The Chairman welcomed the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the Members. He then welcomed the Union representatives of the Company, who were attending the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman informed the Members that, representatives of Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors and M/s. Parikh & Associates, Secretarial Auditors and Scrutinizers for the remote e-voting and the e-voting during the proceedings of the AGM, were also present at the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman then informed the Members that, the proceedings of the Meeting were also being webcast and could be viewed live by Members by logging in to NSDL website. The Company had taken the requisite steps to enable Members to participate and vote on the items being considered at this AGM.

The details of authorized representations received from corporate shareholders were informed to the Members. Since there was no physical attendance of Members and in compliance with the Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI, Members were informed that the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable. Further, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode, should any Member request for the same.

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the AGM and the Auditor's Report for the year ended March 3 1 , 2020 were taken as read. There were no qualifications, observations or adverse remarks in the Statutory and Secretarial Auditor's Reports.

The Chairman then made his opening remarks with respect to macro-economic environment & steel industry, Company's performance, strategic directions and future outlook.

Mr. T.V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company made a presentation on the operational and financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

In terms of the Notice dated June 29, 2020 convening the 113 1 h AGM of the Company, the following business were transacted at the Meeting through remote e-voting. All Resolutions were Ordinary Resolutions.

1 ) Adoption of Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 3 1 , 2020 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.

    1. Adoption of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 3 1 , 2020 and the report of the Auditors thereon.
    2. Declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20 as given below:
      1. ,10/- per fully paid-up Ordinary (equity) Share of face value ,10/- each;
      2. ,2.504/- per partly paid-up Ordinary (equity) Share of face value ,101- each (paid-up ,2.504 per share).
  2. Appointment of a Director in place of N. Chandrasekaran (DIN:00121863) who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.
  3. Ratification of the remuneration of Messrs Shame & Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company.
  4. Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Members present at the Meeting were given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification(s). The Chairman appropriately responded to the questions raised.

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Post the question and answer session, the Chairman authorized Mr. Parvatheesam Kanchinadham to carry out the e-voting process and conclude the Meeting. The Chairman further informed the Members that the consolidated voting results will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's shares are listed and will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.tatasteel.com and the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting@nsdl.com within 48 hours of the conclusion of the Meeting.

The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The e-voting facility was kept open for the next 1 5 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. Upon completion of the e-voting process Mr. Kanchinadham declared the Meeting closed.

Post the conclusion of the remote e-voting, the Scrutinizers' report was received.

All the Resolutions have been passed with requisite majority.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

�Ml�--. .

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

TATA STEEL LIMITED

ANNEXURE B

113th Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Date of the Annual General Meeting

August 20, 2020

Total number of shareholders on record date

(August 13, 2020)

Holders of Fully paid-up Ordinary shares

9,45,059

Holders of Partly paid-up Ordinary shares

1,83,433

No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public

No arrangement for a physical meeting or appointment of proxy was made as the Meeting was held through VC/OAVM

No. of Shareholders attended

the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoter and Promoter Group

8

Public

615

Tata Steel Limited

���

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Resolution No. 1

Resolution requ ired : (Ordinary I Soeclall

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Description of Resolution considered

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Ordlnarv

No

Consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

Total No. of

Total No. of Votes

Shares Held

on Shares Held

[1)

[2)

%ofVotes

No. of votes Polled on

polled outstanding shares

  1. [4)=[(3)1(2))*1
    00

No. of Votes - In

No. of Votes -

favour

against

  1. [6]

% of Votes in

% of Votes

favour on

against on

votes polled

votes polled

[7]=[(5)/(3)]*1

[8)=[(6)/(3))*1

00

00

Invalid Votes

[9)

  • of votes invalid on

votes polled

[10]=[(9)/(3))"

100

Promoll!r and Promoter

  • Group•
  • Public-Institutions
  • Public- Non-Institutions

Total (A+B+C)

Whether resolution Is Passed or Not

E-Votina Poll

Postal Ballot (if_app[cable ) Total

E-Volina Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Volina Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable l Total

41,43,58,657

38,51,67,238

51,02,29,104

50,44,97,403

27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315

1,20,41,26,999 1.14.59,30.956

38,39,82.907

99.69

Cl

0.00

0

0.00

38.39 82.907

99.69

38.48.92.646

76.29

Cl

0.00

0

0.00

38 48 92 64Ei

76.29

1.19,67.97EI

4.67

0

0.00

0

0.00

119,67.979

4.67

78,08,43,532

68.14

38.39.82.907

0

0

0

0

0

38 39 ,82.907

0

38,47 ,58.761

1,33.885

0

0

Cl

0

38,47 ,58.761

1 33.885

1.19,61.284

6.695

0

0

0

0

1 1 9 61 284

6.695

78,07,02,952

1 40.580

100.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

100.00

0.00

99.97

0.03

0.00

0.00

0.00

o.oo

99.97

0.03:

99.94

0.06

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

99.94

0.00

99.98

0.02:

ClCl

0 0

  • Cl
  • 0

Cl 0

00

ClCl

  • Cl
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • (l

Yes

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 2

Resolu tion re<>ulred: (Ordlnarv I Soeclall

Whether promoter/ promoter group are Interested In the agenda/resolution?

Description of Resolution considered

TATA STEEL LIMITED

0rdlnarv No

Consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020 and the Report of the Auditors thereon

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

E-Voting

A

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Votina

8

Public • Institutional holders

Poll

Postal Ballot (if aoolicablel

Total

E-Voting

c

Public-Others

Poll

Postal Ballot (if appucabte)

Total

Total (A+B+C)

Whether

resolution Is Passed or Not

Total No. of

Total No. of Votes

Shares Held

on Shares Held

  1. [2]
    41,43,58,657 38,51,67,238

51,02,29, 104

50,44,97,403

27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315

1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,95&

No. of votes polled

[3]

38.39.82.907

0

0

38.39.82.907

38,48,92.,646

0

0

38,48,92.646

1 . 19.67 ,757

Cl

a

1.19.67,757

711,08,43,310

  • of Votes Polled on

outstandln

  • shares
    [4]=[(3)/(2)]'
    100
    99.691
    0.00
    0.00
    99.69
    76.29
    0.001
    0.00I
    7629
    4.67

0.00

o.oo

4.67

68.14,

No. of Votes • In

No. of Votes •

favour

against

  1. [6)

38 ,39 ,82,907'

0

0

0

0

0

38.39,82,907 '

a

38.47.58.761

1.33,885

0

0

o

a

38 ,4 7_58-761

1.33.88ei

1,19,61,676

6.081

0

a

0

0

1, 19,61,676,

6,081

78,07,03,344

1,39,966

  • of Votes % of Votes

In favour

against on

on votes

votes

coiled

oolled

[7J=[(5)/(3)) ' [8]=[(6)/(3))*

100 100

100.00 0.00

O.OCI 0.00

0.00 0.00

100.00 0.00

99.97 0.03

0.00 0.00

0.00 o.oo

99.97 0.03

99.95 0.05

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

99.95 0.05

99.98 0.02

Invalid Votes

[9]

% of votes

Invalid on

votes polled

[10)=[(9)/(3))*1

00

0

01

0

01

0

0

0

0

0

()

0

o

0

01

0

o

0

0

a

()

a

0

0

0

(!

0

Yes

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolutlon

No. 3

Resolution

reQu lred: (Ordlnarv I Spec:lal)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are Interested In the

aaenda/resolutlon?

Desc:rlptlon

of Resolution considered

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Ordinary

No

Declaration of Dividend on fully paid-up and partly paid-up Equity (Ordinary) Shares for Financial Year 2019-20

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

Total No. of

Total No. of Votes

Shares Held

on Shares Held

No. of votes

polled

  • of Votes Polled on

outstandln "shares

No. of Votes - In

No. of Votes -

favour

against

% of Votes

% of Votes

In favour

against on

on votes

votes

polled

polled

% of votes

Invalid Votes Invalid on votes polled

E-Voting

A

Promoter

and Promoter Group

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Volina

B

Public - Institutional holders

Poll

Postal Ballot (if aoolicablel

Total

E-Voting

c

Public-Others

Poll

Postal Ballot Of aoolicablel

Total

Total (A+B+C)

Whether resolution

Is Passed or Not

  1. [2)
    41.43,58,657 38,51,67,238

51,02,29,104 50,44,97,403

27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315

1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,956

[3)

38.39.82.907

0

0 38.39.82.907

40 87,68.968

0

0

40.87 ,68,9681

1.19,68.262

a

CJ

1.19,68.262

80,47,20,137

[4}=[(3)/(2)]*

100

99.69

0.00

0.00

99.651

81.02

0.00

0.00

81.02

4.6i',

0.00

0.00

4.67

70.22

  1. [6]

38,39,82.907

0

0

0

a

0

38 39.82.907

0

40.86.35.083

1.33.885

a

0

0

0

40,86,35,083

1,33.885

1 ,19,64,659

3,603

0

0

0

0

1 ,19,64,65fl

3,603

80 45 82,649

1,37 488

[7)=[(5)/(3)]* [8]=[(6)/(3))*'

100 100

100.00 0.00

  1. 0.00
  1. 0.00

100.00 0,00

99.97 O.OJ

o.oo 0.00 o.oo 0.00

  1. 0.031
  1. 0.03
    0.001 O.OCI
    0.00 O.OCI
    99_97 0.03
  2. 0.02

[9]

0

0

0

0

Cl

0

a

0

a

Cl

Cl

0

Cl

[10]=[(9)/(3))*

100

0

o

0

0

Cl

0

a

0

OI

o

01

o

0

Yes

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from

voting as these shares do not carry any voting rig hts.

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Resolution No. 4

Resolutlon required: (Ordinary I Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are Interested in the aaenda/resolution?

Description of Resolution considered

Ordinarv

No

Appointment of a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

E-Votfna

  • Promoter and Promoter Group PostalPoll Ballot (if applicable) Total
    E-Votina

B

Public - Institutional holders

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Votina

c

Public-Others

Poll

Postal Ballet (If applicable)

Total

Total (A+B+C)

Whether

(esolutlon is Passed or Nol

Total No. of

Total No. of Votes

Shares Held

on Shares Held

[11

[2]

41,43,58,657 38,51,67,238

51,02,29, 104

50,44,97,403

27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315

1,20,41,26,999 1,14,59,30,966

No. of votes

polled

[3]

38.39.82.907"

QI

o,

38.39,82,907

40.85,92.651

QI

(l

40.85,92.651

1 . 19 .67 .5481

OI

o

1,19,61.54.81

80,46,43,106

  • of Votes Polled on

outstandin

  • shares
    [4]=[(3)/(2)]
    •100
    99.69
    0.00
    0.00
    99.69
    80.99
    0.00
    0.00
    80.99
    4.67
    0.00
    0.00
    4..67
    70.21

No. of Votes - In

No. of Votes -

favour

against

  1. [6]

38,39.82,907

01

0

0

0

0

38.39.82,907

0

39.47.89.39(1

1.38.03.261

0

01

0

Cl

39.47.89.390

1.38,03.261

1.19.57.120

10.42131

0

a

0

0

1.19,57,120

10,428

79,07,29,417

1,38,13,689

%of Votes

% of Votes

in favour

against on

on votes

votes

polled

polled

[7f=[(5)/(3)] [8]=[(6)/(3)]

•100 ·100

100.00 o.oo

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

  1. O.OCl
  1. 3.381
  1. 0.001
  1. O.OCI
  1. 3.38

99,91

0.09

0.00

O.OCI

0.00

0.00

99.91

0.09

98.28 1.72

Invalid Votes

[9]

0

0

0

a

Cl

Cl

Cl

a a

Cl

0

0

0

  • of votes invalid on
    votes
    polled

[10]={(9)/(3)) •100 o

()

Cl

Ci

Cl

0

o

Ci

Cl

0

0

o

0

Yea,

•Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary com pany), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equ ity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

Resolution No. 5

Resolution required: (Ordinary I Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Description of Resolution considered

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Ordinary

No

Ratification of the remuneration of Messrs Shome & Banerjee. Cost Auditors of the Company

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

E-Votina

A

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

E-Votina

B

Public - Institutional holders

Poll

Postal Ballot (if aonlicable)

Total

E-Votina

c

Public-Others

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable )

Total

Total (A+B+C)

Whether resolution is Passed or Not

Total No. of

Total No. of Votes

Shares Held

on Shares Held

  1. [2]
    41,43,58,657 38,51,67,238

51,02,29,104 50,44,97,403

27,95,39,238 25,62,66,315

1,20,41,26,999 1, 14,59,30,956

No. of votes

polled

[3]

38.39,82,907

0

a

38.39.82.907

40,87.25,288

0

0

40,87.25,288

1.19.67.472

0

0

1,1967,472

80,46,75.667

  • of Votes Polled on

outstandin g shares

[4]=[(3)/(2))

*100

99.691

0.00

0.00

99.691

81.02

0.00

0.00

81.02

4.67

o.oo

0.00

4.67

70.22

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

in favour

against

  1. [6]

38.39.82.907

0

0

0

0

0

38,39,82,907

0

40,87.25,288

0

0

0

a

o

40,87.25.288

0

1 19,53,837

13.635

0

0

0

0

1 . 19.53.837

13,635

80,46,62 032

13,635

  • of Votes in favour on votes
    polled

[7]=[(5)/(3))

*100

100.0dl 0.00 0.00 100.001 100.001 0.00 0.00 100.00 99.89 0.00

0.00

99.89

100.00

  • of Votes against on
    votes polled

[8]=[(6)/(3))

*100o.oo

o.oc

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.11

o.oo

0.00

0 . 11

0.00

%of

votes Invalid Votes invalid

on votes polled

  1. [10]=[(9)
    /13}1*100

0

0

o

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

0

o

Yes

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry any voting rights.

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Resolution No. 6

Resolution reauired: IOrdinarv I Soeciall

Grdinarv

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the

No

Description of Resolution considered

Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company

% of Votes

% of Votes

% of Votes

% of

Total No. of

votes

Total No. of

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

in favour

against on

S.No.

Category

Mode of Voting

Votes on

Invalid Votes invalid

Shares Held

Shares Held

polled

outstandin

in favour

against

on votes

votes

on votes,

g shares

polled

polled

polled

[1]

[2]

[3]

[4]=[(3)/(2))

[5]

*100

E-Votina

38,39,82.907

99.69

38,39,82.907

A

Promoter and Promoter Group

Poll

41,43,58,657

38,51,67,238

0

0.00

0

Postal Ballot (if applicable )

0

0.00

0

Total

38,39,82.907

99.69

38 39 82,907

E-Votina

40.87.25.288

81.02

33.33,67.352

B

Public - Institutional holders

Poll

51,02,29,104

50,44,97,403

0

0.00

a

Postal Ballot (if aoolicablel

0

0.00

a

Total

40,87,25.288

81.02

33.33.67.352

E-Voting

1.19,66.789

4.61

1.19.07,731

c

Public-Others

Poll

27,95,39,238

25,62,66,315

0

0.00

0

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.00

0

Total

1.19.66. 7851

4.67

1.19.07.731

Total (A+B+C)

1,20,41,26,999

1, 14.59.30,956

80.46.74.984

70.22'

72,92,57,990

Whether resolution is Passed or Not

*Rujuvalika Investments Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary company), holding 11,68,393 Ordinary (equity) Shares refrained from voting as these shares do not carry

[6]

[7]=[(5)/(3))

[8]=[(6)/(3))

[9]

[10)=[(9)

·100

*100

/(31*100

0

100.00

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

Cl

0

100.00

0,00

0

0

7,53.57,936

81.56

18.44

0

Cl

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

Cl

7,53.57.936

81.56

18.44

0

a

59.058

99.51

0.49

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

o.oo

0

a

59,058

99.51

0.491

0

a

7 ,54.16.994

90.63

9.37

0

a

Yes

any voting rig hts.

PARIKH & ASSOCIATES COMPANY SECRETARIES

Office

1 1 1 , 1 1 t hFloor,

Sai-Dwar CHS Ltd

Sab TV Lane,

Opp Laxmi Industrial

Estate,

Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant, Andheri (W), Mumbai : 400053

Tel No 26301232 / 26301233 / 26301240 Email : cs@parikhassociates.com

parikh.associates@rediffmail.com

To,

The Chairman

Tata Steel Limited

Bombay House,

24, Homi Mody Street,

Fort, Mumbai 400001

Dear Sir,

Sub: Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on remote e-voting conducted prior to the 113th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Limited held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing ('VC') I other audio visual means ('OAVM') and remote e-voting conducted during the AGM, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations')

I, P. N. Parikh of M/s Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, was appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited ('the Company') pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended, to conduct the remote e-voting process in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed at the 113lh AGM of the Company held today, i.e., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM.

I am also appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting process during the AGM.

The AGM Notice dated June 29, 2020, as confirmed by the Company, was sent to the Shareholders in respect of the below mentioned resolutions passed at the AGM of the Company through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. The emails were sent in compliance with the MCA Circular No. 20/ 2020 dated May 5, 2020 read with Circulars 14/ 2020 dated April 8, 2020 and 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD /CMDl/CIR/P /2020/79 dated May 12, 2020.

1

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

The Company had availed thee-voting facility offered by National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') for conducting remote e-voting by the Shareholders of the Company before the AGM.

The voting period for remote e-voting commenced on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5.00 p.m. (IST) and the NSDL e-voting platform was disabled thereafter.

The Company had also provided e-voting facility of NSDL to the Shareholders present at the AGM through VC, who had not cast their vote earlier.

The Shareholders of the Company holding shares as on the 'cut-off' date of Thursday, August 13, 2020 were entitled to vote on the resolutions forming part of the Notice of the AGM.

After the closure of e-voting at the AGM, the report on remote e-voting done during the AGM and the votes cast under remote e-voting facility prior to the AGM were unblocked and counted diligently.

I have scrutinized and reviewed the remote e-voting prior to the AGM and during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the NSDL e-voting system.

The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM on the resolutions forming part of the Notice of the AGM.

My responsibility as a scrutinizer for the remote e-voting is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolutions.

I now submit my consolidated Report as under on the result of the remote e-voting conducted prior to the AGM and during the AGM in respect of the said resolutions.

I would like to mention that the voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their share of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, August 13, 2020 and as per the Register of Members of the Company.

2

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution

Consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

(i) Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total

  1. Invalid votes:

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

2342

76,94,29,017

606

1,12,73,935

2948

78,07,02,952

99.98

Nwnber

of

Nwnber of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

38

1,40,119

15

461

53

1,40,580

0.02

Number

of members

Number of invalid

Type of Ordinary Share

voted

whose votes

votes cast by them

were declared invalid

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

3

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 2: Ordinary Resolution

Consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020, and the Report of the Auditors thereon.

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2340

76,94,29,410

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

605

1,12,73,934

Total

2945

78,07,03,344

99.98

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares

Total

  1. Invalid votes:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares Total

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

36

1,39,505

15

461

51

1,39,966

0.02

Number

of members

Number of invalid

voted

whose votes

votes cast by them

were declared invalid

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

4

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 3: Ordinary Resolution

Declaration of Dividend on fully paid and partly paid Ordinary Shares for Financial Year 2019-20

(i) Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares

Total

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Partly paid Ordinary Shares

Total

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

2376

79,32,73,273

609

1,13,09,376

2985

80,45,82,649

99.98

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

26

1,37,428

13

60

39

1,37,488

0.02

(iii) Invalid votes:

Number of members voted

Number of invalid

Type of Ordinary Share

whose votes were declared

votes cast by them

invalid

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

5

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 4: Ordinary Resolution

Appointment of a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

(i) Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number

of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2260

77,94,53,051

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

595

1,12,76,366

Total

2855

79,07,29,417

98.28

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number

of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

133

1,37,80,627

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

25

33,062

Total

158

1,38,13,689

1.72

(iii) Invalid votes:

Number

of members

Number of invalid votes

Type of Ordinary Share

voted whose votes were

cast by them

declared invalid

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

6

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 5: Ordinary Resolution

Ratification of Remuneration of Messrs Shome & Banerjee, Cost Auditors (Firm Registration Number - 000001) of the Company.

(i) Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number

of

valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2289

79,33,53,120

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

593

1,13,08,912

Total

2882

80,46,62,032

100

(Rounded off)

(ii) Voted against

the resolution:

Type of Ordinary

Share

Number

of

Number

of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

102

13,114

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

27

521

Total

129

13,635

0.00

(iii) Invalid votes:

Number

of members

Number

of

invalid

Type of Ordinary Share

voted

whose

votes

votes cast by them

were declared invalid

Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares

NIL

NIL

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

7

Parikh & Associates

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 6: Ordinary Resolution

Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number of valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1893

71,80,02,136

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

555

1,12,55,854

Total

2448

72,92,57,990

90.63

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number

of

Number of

valid

% of total number

members voted

votes cast by them

of valid votes cast

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

493

7,53,63,892

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

61

53,102

Total

554

7,54,16,994

09.37

(iii) Invalid votes:

Type of Ordinary Share

Number of members voted whose

Number

of

invalid

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Partly paid Ordinary Shares

NIL

NIL

Total

NIL

NIL

Yours faithfully,

P N

�..-.i,rN,

::::.-a�1$,1,

-·--1·--·

Par1

ll�J-J

;:;:a=.=--

lkh

-rt1U.1n.l

P.N. Parikh

Parikh & Associates

Practising Company Secretaries

FCS: 327 CP No.: 1228

111,lllh Floor, Sai Dwar CHS Ltd

Sab TV Lane, Opp.Laxmi Indl. Estate,

Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant,

Andheri West, Mumbai - 400053

-1 A , ; 1 S i

C..:. L L

L • • • , . , ;_� lJ

Place: Mumbai

�ULfW,.

Dated: August 20, 2020

(PARVATHEESAM KANCHINADHAM)

8

COMPANY

SECRETARY

&

CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

(CORPORATE

& COMPLIANCE)

