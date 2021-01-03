Tata Steel : Transfer of stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited and Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSL

January 1, 2021 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144 Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Transfer of stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) and Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL

This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.

As part of the said initiative, the Company today transferred the 51% stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) and 50% stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

a. The details of transfer of 51% stake in JCAPCPL are as under:

SN. Particulars Details Tata Steel Limited held 73,03,20,000 equity The amount and percentage of the shares of ₹10/- each in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private turnover or revenue or income and Limited (JCAPCPL). JCAPCPL is a joint venture 1 net worth contributed by such unit company in which Tata Steel holds 51%. As on or division of the listed entity during March 31, 2020, the net worth of the JCAPCPL last Financial Year as considered in Tata Steel's financial statements was ₹428.60 crore. 2 Date on which the agreement for NA sale has been entered 3 The expected date of completion The transaction has been completed on of sale / disposal January 1, 2021.

