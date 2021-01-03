Tata Steel : Transfer of stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited and Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSL
01/03/2021 | 03:16am EST
January 1, 2021
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Maharashtra, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Transfer of stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) and Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL
This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.
As part of the said initiative, the Company today transferred the 51% stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) and 50% stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
a. The details of transfer of 51% stake in JCAPCPL are as under:
SN.
Particulars
Details
Tata Steel Limited held 73,03,20,000 equity
The amount and percentage of the
shares of ₹10/- each in Jamshedpur Continuous
Annealing and Processing Company Private
turnover or revenue or income and
Limited (JCAPCPL). JCAPCPL is a joint venture
1
net worth contributed by such unit
company in which Tata Steel holds 51%. As on
or division of the listed entity during
March 31, 2020, the net worth of the JCAPCPL
last Financial Year
as considered in Tata Steel's financial
statements was ₹428.60 crore.
2
Date on which the agreement for
NA
sale has been entered
3
The expected date of completion
The transaction has been completed on
of sale / disposal
January 1, 2021.
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
b. The details of transfer of 50% stake in TBSPL are as under:
SN.
Particulars
Details
Tata Steel Limited held 43,30,00,000 equity
The amount and percentage of the
shares of ₹10/- each in Tata BlueScope Steel
turnover or revenue or income and
Private Limited (TBSPL). TBSPL is a joint
1
net worth contributed by such unit
venture company in which Tata Steel holds
or division of the listed entity during
50%. As on March 31, 2020, the net worth of the
last Financial Year
TBSPL as considered in Tata Steel's financial
statements was ₹469.97 crore.
2
Date on which the agreement for
NA
sale has been entered into
3
The expected date of completion of
The
transaction has
been completed
on
sale / disposal
January 1, 2021.
STEEL LIMITED
The consideration is in the form of 10,94,24,806
equity shares of Tata Steel Downstream
Products Limited allotted to Tata Steel Limited at
4
Consideration received from such
₹129 per equity share (includes face value of
sale / disposal
₹10 each) being the fair value as determined by
an Independent Registered Valuer. TSDPL is
currently a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of
Tata Steel Limited and continues to be a WOS.
Brief details of buyers and whether
5
any of the buyers belong to the
Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a
Promoter / Promoter Group/ Group
wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.
Companies. If yes, details thereof;
Whether the transaction would fall
6
within Related Party Transaction?
Yes, the transaction is with a Related Party and
If yes, whether the same is done at
on arms-length basis.
"arms-length"
Additionally, in case of a slump
sale,
indicative
disclosures
7
provided
for amalgamations /
Not applicable
merger, shall be disclosed by the
listed entity with respect to such
slump sale.
The additional details of the abovementioned transactions are as hereunder:
SN.
Particulars
Details
The Company is reorganizing its India footprint
1.
Details
and
reasons
for
into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and
restructuring
simplification and to create value for all
stakeholders.
2.
Quantitative and/
or
qualitative
TSDPL has been identified as the anchor entity
effect of restructuring
for downstream business. Accordingly, the
Details of
benefit, if
any, to
the
Company's investment(s) held in entities
promoter/promoter
group/group
3.
forming part of downstream business are being
companies
from
such proposed
consolidated with TSDPL.
restructuring
STEEL LIMITED
Brief details of change in
4. shareholding pattern (if any) of all entities
Tata Steel Limited
There is no change in shareholding pattern of Tata Steel Limited.
Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL)
Post the allotment of 17,40,77,940 equity shares, Tata Steel's shareholding in TSDPL stands increased to 24,23,27,940 equity shares. TSDPL continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.
JCAPCPL
Shareholder
Pre
Post
(%)
(%)
Tata Steel
51
-
TSDPL
-
51
(WOS of Tata Steel)
d. TBSPL
Shareholder
Pre
Post
(%)
(%)
Tata Steel
50
-
TSDPL
-
50
(WOS of Tata Steel)
This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
STEEL LIMITED
Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 08:15:05 UTC