Tata Steel : and CII Green Business Centre partner to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars

Mumbai, January 05, 2021

~ Endeavour to promote Eco-labelling initiatives in the Indian Steel Industry ~

Tata Steel has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the Indian Steel sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars, for first time in India. GreenPro Ecolabel enables the end-users to make an informed choice about buying steel having the lowest environment impact. The products with GreenPro label are guaranteed to be made of the highest quality standards and are sustainable as per the GreenPro standard. GreenPro certified products are also recognised in Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) green building rating system.

Steel rebars are key construction materials and have significant impact on the sustainability of buildings. There is a need for the Indian steel industry to reduce the environmental footprint during the manufacturing of steel products and supply steel having lowest environment impact for the Indian building sector.

GreenPro is a Type-1 Ecolabelling programme offered by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre. So far, more than 125 building products and materials manufacturing companies have adopted GreenPro Ecolabel for 1800+ products and are available in the market for construction of Green Buildings.

K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director of CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, said: 'CII will support the rerolling mills and the steel product manufacturers to implement green measures, reduce their resource consumption, also gain significant market reach in the building sector by adoption of GreenPro Ecolabel for steel products. This would ultimately lead to a market transformation in the production and consumption of steel in India.'

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health and Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: 'The Green Building Movement in India is growing from strength to strength. Promoting sustainable materials is the need of the hour to ensure successful Green Building Movement. The GreenPro Ecolabel for Steel rebars is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green. Tata Steel will take leadership in incorporating green measures in all its steel products. It has been our constant endeavour to build a sustainable steel ecosystem. With GreenPro rebars we are moving a step forward towards the sustainable future.'

Biswajit Ghosh, Chief of Technology, Tata Steel, who chaired the taskforce created by CII-GBC for GreenPro framework creation for Rebars, said: 'GreenPro Ecolabel for Rebars in India is an important milestone in creating a market for sustainable steel in India. Tata Steel is committed to demonstrate that going green in manufacturing steel products makes business sense and contributes to the nation's objective of reducing CO2 emissions.'

Buildings and construction together account for nearly 36% of global energy use and 39% of energy related carbon dioxide emissions. Embodied carbon accounts for 11% of the building's emissions and is primarily from materials like steel, cement, concrete, glass, etc. The use of Green or low carbon materials has the potential to reduce the life cycle environmental impacts in the construction sector. Material efficiency strategies can reduce emissions due to construction, operations, and dismantling of homes by up to 50% to 70% in India by 2050.

Climate change is 'as real as daylight' and it is imperative for countries to strike a balance between economic development and protect the environment. Economy and ecology can coexist and green buildings are the need of the hour for this coexistence.

Tata Steel ensures that the technologies and processes used to manufacture products must optimise resources and be efficient. The Company aspires to develop Product Disclosures that complies to the leading Green Building Certification programs globally.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com