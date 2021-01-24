Log in
Tata Steel : and CMSI jointly organises the first-ever virtual International Conference on Condition Monitoring

01/24/2021
Jamshedpur, January 23, 2021

~ The two-day conference witnessed over 2000 participants from across the globe ~

Tata Steel and Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI), Visakhapatnam jointly organised the first-ever virtual International Conference on Condition Monitoring (ICCM) 2021 on January 21-22, 2021.

The theme of the conference was Agile & Sustainable Advances in Equipment Reliability through Condition Monitoring. The initiative aimed to bring together domain experts, industry practitioners & OEMs to deliberate and submit their papers on key topics such as Cutting-Edge Technology in Rotating Equipment, Futuristic Hydraulic & Lubrication Systems, Breakthrough Innovation in Power systems & Data Analytics, Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in Condition Monitoring.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO and T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, graced the inaugural function as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively. The keynote address during the inaugural function was delivered by Bhujanga Rao, ISRO Chair Professor, NIAS, IISc Bangalore & President, CMSI.

Dr Reddy talked about the importance of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and selection of smart equipment for reliable maintenance in future. E-Souvenir was also released by him during the function.

In his address to the gathering, T V Narendran said: 'Technology is a key driver of productivity. Companies across the world are investing in technology and automation, and harnessing its full potential is critical for continued success. Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance are important contexts and creating a platform for diverse groups of industry experts, research scholars, and academicians to facilitate sharing of knowledge and learnings will surely spark new ideas and thoughts.'

The core committee of the International Conference was led by Avneesh Gupta, Vice President, TQM and Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel, and Probal Ghosh, Vice President, Shared Services, Tata Steel. The conference was attended by over 2000 participants including industry experts, practitioners, thought leaders, academicians, OEMs, research scholars and eminent speakers from across the globe. Over 80 research papers on various subjects were presented during the conference. The papers were evaluated by a jury and the best papers in respective themes were awarded at the valedictory function on day 2.

The event garnered support from 35 sponsors. The interactive platform enabled the participants to network, visit exhibitor stalls, and download learning materials from the resource centre. Recreational features including gaming zone and selfie corner were among the other highlights of the virtual conference.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 08:51:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
