Tata Steel : celebrates 163rd Birth Anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata

Mumbai, August 27, 2022

~ Tata Steel family across the plant locations and offices pays homage to its first Chairman ~

Tata Steel today celebrated the 163rd birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata with a lot of fervour in its plants and offices across the country. As part of the celebrations, homage ceremonies were organised in various operating locations including Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali, Joda, Khopoli, and Sahibabad. Employees including senior officials of the Company offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. Similar homage paying ceremonies were held at offices located across the country.

Sir Dorabji Tata was the first Chairman of Tata Steel. He infused the Company with standards in corporate governance that were way ahead of its time. He introduced first-ever initiatives like 8-hour day work, maternity leave, provident fund, accident compensation, free medical aid and many more welfare measures, long before they became legal obligations.

In Jamshedpur, the day's celebrations started with homage ceremony at Sir Dorabji Tata Park. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour for the occasion was Shahnawaz Alam, Vice President, Tata Workers' Union. The event was also graced by the presence of Dr JJ Irani, Former Managing Director, Tata Steel. The homage ceremony was attended by the senior management of Tata Steel, former senior executives of Tata Steel, office bearers of Tata Worker's Union, members of Citizen Advisory Council, and Heads of Company from Tata Steel group companies. A digital homage was organised for the employees of Tata Steel to pay their tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. A session with the guest speakers was organised at JRD Tata Sports Complex for the cadets of various sports academies. Around 200 cadets attended the session.

As part of the celebrations, a homage ceremony was organised at Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant premises where employees including senior officials offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. Earlier in the week, an inter-department badminton championship was organised for the employees as part of the celebrations. Employees at Meramandali, Sahibabad and Khopoli also paid homage to Dorabji Tata. In the honour of Sir Dorabji Tata, various sports competitions were organised for the employees and their family members at the Company's Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants in Odisha. On this occasion, sports programmes such as Slow Cycle Race and Skipping competition were organised for the family members of the employees staying at the Meramandali housing colony.

In Joda, a homage ceremony was organised at Sir Dorabji Tata Botanical Park. To mark the occasion, a plantation programme was organised in which about 100 saplings of fruit bearing varieties were planted.

A keen sportsman from his early years, Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association and was instrumental in steering India's entry into the Olympics. To celebrate his love for sports, like every year, the Company is organising a panel discussion themed "A Celebration of Sports" today evening. Savita Punia, Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team and Avinash Sable, a Track and Field Athlete, are the main speakers and the panel is being moderated by Rajiv Seth, Project Director, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The legacy of Sir Dorabji Tata will continue to inspire future generations. Tata Steel salutes the courage and conviction of this pioneer and will continue to work towards building a stronger and self-reliant India.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

