Tata Steel : celebrates World Environment Day 2022 with renewed enthusiasm and purpose

Mumbai, June 05, 2022

~ Inaugurates five EV charging stations in Jamshedpur and Kolkata ~

~ A special 'Greenathon' organised to help communities be a part of the change ~

~ Mass Plantation drives organised across Company sites ~

Tata Steel observed World Environment Day 2022 which saw a host of sustainability initiatives and community events across its operating locations. World Environment Day, celebrated around the world on June 5 since 1974, was observed this year under the broad theme of "Only One Earth", calling for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore planet Earth.

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, this year, the celebrations, events, and various activities were organised physically at various Company locations.

On the occasion, T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: "At Tata Steel, our mission will continue to be creating value for all our stakeholders while keeping sustainability at the core of all we do. As we observe World Environment Day, we join everyone around the globe to reflect on the health of our environment and how intertwined it is with our own wellbeing as well as reinforce our commitment to make this world a much better place than what we had inherited from our forefathers. Let's come together today, for a better tomorrow."

The highlights of this year's celebrations included plantation drives and inauguration of several facilities in Jamshedpur - Rooftop Solar and Rainwater Harvesting Project at Naval Tata Hockey Academy campus, new Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants (PSTP) at Nildih (150 KLD) and Baridih(700 KLD), Rejuvenated Water Body at Tata Steel Zoological Park, and five electric vehicles (EV) charging stations, four in Jamshedpur and one in Kolkata. An hour-long "Greenathon' was also held in the early hours of June 4, 2022 in which more than 1000 people participated.

In the last week of May this year, Tata Steel had organised drawing and elocution contests for school students at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The contests were organised on this year's theme of World Environment Day - "Only One Earth". The programme, attended by around 800 students, was aimed to sensitise students on the relevance of observing World Environment Day.

A webinar with Dr Gufran Beig and Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, was also organised today at Beldih Club, Jamshedpur. The awardees of all the competitions were also felicitated during this programme.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar planted 5000 saplings at various locations inside the plant premises. A host of activities including drawing competition and awareness sessions for school children and quiz competition for employees were organised. 1000 fruit bearing saplings were also distributed amongst the school children during the drawing competitions.

A slew of initiatives like Drawing, Poster, Quiz, Slogan, Poetry competitions for creating awareness amongst employees, business partners, family members, and community members were organised throughout this week across the three locations - Meramandali, Sahibabad and Khopoli. More than 2500 saplings were planted during this occasion by the employees in Meramandali plant. A mass plantation drive was also organised at Tata Steel's plant located at Savroli near Khopoli under Raigad district of Maharashtra. Greenathon was also organised at Meramandali and Khopoli township in which more than 300 employees as well as their family members participated.

Tata Steel has consciously invested in biodiversity conservation and has been actively working with several organisations, to enhance its performance in biodiversity conservation and significantly reduce its impact on ecosystem and biodiversity. Being a business leader in steel making, mining, and manufacturing, the Company is going beyond the regulatory regimes and setting high standards for itself on social and environmental matters. Tata Group observes the entire month of June as Sustainability Month.

Apart from sensitising the urgent need for stronger and more effective sustainability initiatives, this year's celebration was also focussed on highlighting Tata Steel's efforts as a responsible business that cares for its environment and strives to achieve better parameters on the sustainability index. The focus for this year was on sustainability and sustainable living, through the Company's endeavours in fighting the climate crisis, saving water, reusing/recycling, and taking strong actions that enable it to walk the talk on sustainability.

As one of the most prolific advocates of sustainable steel making and consumption, Tata Steel has delivered on a host of initiatives over the last several years. This includes launching a five tonne per day (TPD) Carbon Capture Unit (CCU) at the Jamshedpur Works in collaboration with Carbon Clean. The Company created value out of waste by 100% utilisation of process solid waste through usage in branded products Tata Aggreto and Tata Nirman for laying of roads and for making fly ash bricks respectively. Tata Steel set up its first solar PV Power Plant in the iron ore mine of Noamundi and set up a compost plant for treating municipal waste in Jamshedpur and generating a soil conditioner for agriculture and horticulture uses.

Tata Steel became the first steel producer in the world to join the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions in ocean trade. The Company also deployed two LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) powered vehicles for local movement of the products in Nagpur.

Tata Steel has partnered with a Gurugram-based Indian start up to launch 27 EV Trucks for the last mile connect, transporting the finished steel products at Sahibabad and Jamshedpur Plants. The Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), a global marine transport group, to develop and deploy environment-friendly shipping solutions. Tata Steel has also deployed a ship powered by biofuel. The bulk carrier Frontier Sky, owned by NYK and operated by Tata NYK Shipping Pvt. Ltd, successfully completed trial use of biofuel to transport cargo provided by Tata Steel establishing a proof of concept. The voyage involved a cargo of ~1,60,000 tonnes of coal transported from Gladstone, Australia to Dhamra, India.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:



Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com