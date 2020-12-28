Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
News 
All News

Tata Steel : converts a municipal solid waste dump into a picnic area at Jamshedpur

12/28/2020 | 12:27am EST
Jamshedpur, December 27, 2020

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Tata Steel has set-up Dalma View Point, a picnic area on the Marine Drive (Western Corridor), adjacent to the management institute, XLRI at Jamshedpur. Spread over an area of 5 acres, the Dalma View Point is Tata Steel`s strategic committed to improving green cover in and around Jamshedpur Steel Works.

The Dalma View Point was inaugurated today by Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services), Tata Steel along with R Rabi Prasad, President Tata Workers` Union amidst a small gathering.

Chanakya Chaudhary said that it is yet another initiative to reiterate Tata Steel`s commitment to sustainability and the clean and green environment is not only adding to the beauty of the area but is also helping conserve biodiversityand sustainable development.

R Rabi Prasad congratulated the Corporate Services team for transforming the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) dump into a lush green picnic area and said that it is a good site to spend time with family and friends and admire nature.

Earlier the site was a MSW landfill area with limited vegetative growth. The existing dump has been converted into a green park by layering the dump with soil and plantation of variety ranging from erosion of soil to stabilisation of slopes.

Air and water pollution from the contaminated dump site was affecting the adjoining area. Vigorous growth of weeds and bushes provided enjoyable atmosphere for varieties of creatures and poisonous snakes. Local and migratory birds stopped coming to this area.

The slopes of the dump have been stabilised by Wadelia trilobata, a plant species which has extensive root system. These species help in attracting various species of butterflies mainly Zizeeria karandra, Eurema hecabe, etc. The surrounding area to the dump has been converted into green zone ranging from plantation area, grass lawns and picnic area. The picnic area is attracting species of butterflies, birds and insects by planting trees and shrubs of various nature and importance.

A pond has been developed inside the picnic area to use the run-off water and also enhance the aesthetical view. The pond is equipped with a fountain to maintain the dissolved oxygen level and improve the quality of water in the pond.

The area has a flowering and fruit bearing trees like Indian Cherry that not only enriches the aesthetical view of the area but also helps in attracting birds. The mound top after beatification is now a view point for the Subernarekha river and Dalma hills.

Planting of more than 1000 plants, 28000 creepers, 5000 shrubs and 13000 metre square of grass have enhanced the green canopy in the area. Birds and butterflies are now attracted to water and plants that has increased the biodiversity presence in the area.

The Dalma View Point will fulfill the long-felt demand of the citizens in creating more such spaces in Jamshedpur for family outings and leisure gatherings.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 05:26:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
