Tata Steel : family welcomes the new year with much fervour

Mumbai, January 01, 2021

~ We have been accelerated into the future and our resilience as individuals and corporates has been tested, says CEO & MD T. V. Narendran ~

Tata Steel family today welcomed the new year with the celebratory functions held across the locations. On this special occasion, Tata Steel thanked its front-line employees, who were at their work stations during the crisis as well as to all the doctors and health care workers who not only took care of the Company but also served the community selflessly.

The collective response to the global health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 has only strengthened the Company's core values in building a stronger Tata Steel that will serve the nation and communities at large better in the coming years.

The new year cake cutting functions organised in the WGO lawns of Jamshedpur Works and Tata Main Hospital were graced by CEO & MD, Tata Workers' Union President, along with Vice Presidents and Company officials. Few dignitaries also joined the session virtually through the live stream facility. All safety protocols were followed by the attending staff.

'One year back we did not realise what an eventful year we had ahead of us, and in the last twelve months all of us, as corporates and individuals, have had to recalibrate ourselves to the new realities and reflect on what is really important in our professional and personal lives,' Tata Steel CEO & MD, T. V. Narendran, said in his new year message to the Tata Steel family.

'We have been accelerated into the future and our resilience as individuals and corporates has been tested. I must thank everyone in our team and their families for the commitment you have shown, the resilience that has been visible and the flexibility that you have demonstrated to help us navigate through these trying times. I wish all of you and your families a very Happy New Year,'he added.

The good news is that the economic recovery in most of the markets the Company is present in has been more robust than it was anticipated. However, the pandemic is still not behind us and there are signs of new variants. So, as a responsible citizen, it is important to stay careful, cautious and responsible.

'At Tata Steel, our journey to make ourselves structurally and culturally stronger and future ready continues. We want to be a more knowledge and technology intensive and customer obsessed organisation than we are today with world class performance levels not only in our operations but also on safety and sustainability. This will help us realise our aspiration to be the most respected and valuable company in our Industry,'Narendran added.

