Tata Steel : introduces Agile Working Models

Mumbai, November 02, 2020

~ Yet another pioneering step to transform the work culture ~

Tata Steel is moving towards a trust and outcome based working culture and to give more flexibility to its employees, the Company has launched the 'Agile Working Models' Policy with effect from this month.

Under the new working models that is effective from November 1, 2020, even the officers who are required to be based out of a particular location can now work from home for unlimited days in a year. Once the pandemic situation normalises, the Agile Working Models policy will enable officers to move to a location of choice, giving the employee the flexibility to operate out of any location in the country.

This policy is yet another step for Tata Steel to become more agile, future ready and to strengthen its Employee Value Proposition. It will be piloted for a year and based on adaptability and feedback, the policy will be reviewed after one year.

'This policy is a shift in mindset from monitoring to creating a trust and outcome-based work culture. Flexible working not only portrays an organisation's intent to create a workplace for the upcoming generations but also solidifies its intent to cater to the needs of its diversified workforce across geographies. This pandemic has helped us move away from the traditional thinking of productivity being contingent upon fixed hours of work within an office environment and bust many of the myths around remote working,' said,Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel.

The policy will ensure better work-life balance, will give more flexibility to choose where one lives as the daily work commute shifts out of consideration, provides working opportunities to new parents at their convenience, and ensures continuity of work for Persons with Disabilities in their respective work enabled environment.

'Flexible working provides greater freedom to choose locations and make essential life decisions such as supporting families, be it ageing parents or spouse with non-transferrable job. This will help in retaining and enriching our key talent from across the country and attract workforce for location agnostic roles,' Suresh Dutt Tripathi added.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel was recognised as DJSI steel sector leader in 2018 and has ranked fourth in the steel sector in 2019. Besides being a member of the worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com