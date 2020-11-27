Log in
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/26
568.9 INR   +5.16%
TATA STEEL : launches Galvanova, a new generation steel
PU
11/26Sensex, Nifty jump as metals, financials gain
RE
11/26Indian shares jump as metals, financials gain
RE
Tata Steel : launches Galvanova, a new generation steel

11/27/2020 | 10:31am EST
Kolkata, November 27, 2020

~ An Aluminium-Zinc alloy coated product with superior performance to address the evolving needs of the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises ~

Tata Steel has launched a new coated product brand named 'Galvanova,' a 55% Aluminium-Zinc alloy coated product, to address the evolving and unmet requirements of the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) - Emerging Corporate Accounts (ECAs).

Sanjay S Sahni, Chief of Marketing & Sales (Branded Products & Retail), Tata Steel, said: 'Over the last few years, Tata Steel has leveraged its technological capabilities to build a strong value-added steel product portfolio. The Company has introduced innovative products for a wide range of applications such as home appliances, the panel industry, and the automotive industry. The launch of Galvanova, a new generation steel, is part of the Company's portfolio-building plan focused on the appliances and the solar industry. This product has been created to meet the evolving needs of the micro-segments.'

Tata Steel, through its close collaboration with ECAs, has been at the forefront of innovation in strategy, design and production. With the acquisition of Tata Steel BSL in 2018, the Company has enhanced its capacity to produce world-class coated products.

Galvanova is an all-weather durable product with superior corrosion resistance, and has distinctive white metallic sparkle in appearance. This environment friendly product is scratch protective and has cut-edge protection. Its anti-finger print coating and brand marking adds to the brand's authenticity. The product's double layered protection coupled with excellent heat insulation properties enables longer life span of up to four times when compared to ordinary galvanised steel.

The product is suitable for various segments including Appliances, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), False Ceiling, Solar Applications, enabling a better yield while harnessing the power of endurance.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:30:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
