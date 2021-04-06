Tata Steel : 4QFY21 Production and delivery volumes (Provisional)

Mumbai, April 06, 2021

Tata Steel India reports highest ever annual deliveries despite COVID-19 driven disruption

All Figures are in million tons Items 4QFY21

(Provisional) 3QFY20

(Actual) 4QFY20

(Actual) FY21

(Provisional) FY20

(Actual) Production volume1: Tata Steel India2 4.75 4.60 4.73 16.93 18.20 Tata Steel Europe 2.65 2.59 2.64 9.55 10.26 Delivery volume: Tata Steel India2 4.67 4.65 4.03 17.30 16.97 Tata Steel Europe 2.49 2.11 2.39 8.85 9.29

Notes: 1. Production Numbers: India - Crude Steel Production; Europe - Liquid Steel Production 2. . Figures for Tata Steel India includes Tata Steel Standalone, Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products (from April 09, 2019) without eliminating inter-company transactions.

Tata Steel India achieved highest ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 mn tons with a 3%QoQ growth in 4QFY21. Full year FY21 production was lower by 7%YoY primarily due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic in 1HFY21.

Tata Steel India delivery volume increased by 16%YoY to 4.67 mn tons in 4QFY21; domestic deliveries increased 22%YoY to 4.17 mn tons on the back of company's robust marketing network and improved market conditions. Exports were at 11% of overall deliveries. Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual delivery volume of 17.30 mn tons in FY21, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced disruption in 1HFY21. Key segment highlights of the domestic deliveries are: 'Automotive & Special Products' segment deliveries grew by 13%QoQ and 57%YoY to 0.78 mn tons in 4QFY21. Full year FY21 sales volume crossed 2 mn tons mark, registering a 7%YoY growth. 'Branded Products & Retail' segment deliveries grew 3%QoQ and 23%YoY to 1.45 mn tons in 4QFY21. Gross revenue generated through 'Aashiyana', the online platform for Individual Home- Builders, crossed the quarterly revenue milestone of Rs. 300 crores in 4QFY21, registering a growth of 43%QoQ and 200%YoY. 'Industrial Products & Projects' segment deliveries grew by 11%YoY to 1.59 mn tons in 4QFY21.



During the quarter, steel production at Tata Steel Europe increased to 2.65 mn tons. Steel sales volume rose by 18%QoQ and 4%YoY; volumes improved across the segments amidst improved market conditions and seasonally stronger quarter. Steel production and sales volume for FY21 were lower on YoY basis due to the impact of the pandemic.

Tata Steel continues to closely monitor the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and take appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders.

The company remains focused on aggressively managing costs and cashflows while pursuing deleveraging.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Tel: +91 22 6665 0581/ +91 98301 71705

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Rob Simpson

Tel: +44 207 717 4404/ +44 7990 786 531

E-mail: rob.simpson@tatasteeleurope.com