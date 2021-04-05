Tata Steel : CII honours Tata Steel with the Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0° - Oriented Award

Mumbai, April 03, 2021

~ The steel major gets recognition in the Energy, Mining and Heavy Manufacturing category for its efforts on climate change mitigation ~

Tata Steel has been recognised with the Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0° 'Oriented Award' by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Energy, Mining and Heavy Manufacturing category.

CAP 2.0° is a recognition and capability enhancement programme promoted by CII Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development (CESD) for businesses to become climate resilient. Based on a CII climate-maturity model and using the principles of business excellence framework, CAP 2.0° helps businesses to assess climate change related risks and opportunities and integrate the mitigation actions into their long-term strategies. It is a benchmark programme recognising Industry's climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives with the purpose of cascading learnings and encouraging quick scale up, thereby contributing to India's climate goals.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: 'We are grateful to be conferred this recognition from CII. Climate Change is a significant risk that humanity and the industry faces and it is imperative that we take actions today to mitigate its inevitable repercussions. We are committed towards climate action and have taken several initiatives over the years for reducing carbon emissions and have plans to significantly reduce our footprint in the long-term. As a responsible corporate citizen, it has always been our endeavour to promote sustainability as a business strategy through enhancing resource efficiency, adopting circular economy principles, taking climate action and caring for our communities and workforce.'

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 by ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications

Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com