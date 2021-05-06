Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : Indian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 million

05/06/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares trimmed early gains on Thursday as a record surge in domestic coronavirus infections fuelled worries that the second wave of the pandemic could derail a nascent recovery seen in Asia's third-largest economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 14,626.85 by 0503 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.06% to 48,649.57, after an early uptick led by metal stocks on strong steel prices and solid results from Tata Steel.

India reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 21 million, while deaths rose by a record 3,980, health ministry data showed.

The surge in infections has overwhelmed India's healthcare system, forced state lockdowns, and prompted several economists to cut projections, but the stock market is focused on corporate earnings amid abundant liquidity, analysts say.

"Although the news on the coronavirus front is still a concern, there is abundant liquidity which is keeping the momentum in markets alive, especially with increased participation from retail and HNI investors," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, referring to high net-worth individuals.

Investors may wait to see when the second wave would peak and gauge its hit to the economy, V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in a note.

"IT, pharma, metals and telecom are likely to remain resilient even under difficult times," he said.

Tata Steel jumped 5.5% after beating quarterly profit estimates, driving rival JSW Steel more than 3% higher and pushing the Nifty Metal index up 2.7%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp climbed nearly 5% ahead of its quarterly results, while rival Bajaj Auto rose 3%.

State-run lender IDBI Bank surged nearly 15% after the government on Wednesday approved a stake sale.

Cipla Ltd gained as much as 3.2% after India gave emergency use approval for a COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for which Cipla is the local distribution partner.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Chris Thomas


© Reuters 2021
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
01:46aTATA STEEL  : Indian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 millio..
RE
01:38aIndian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 mln
RE
05/05TATA STEEL  : Swings Back to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/05TATA STEEL  : Q4 FY21 Financial Results
PU
05/03Indian shares recover losses; Airtel sees best day since early-Feb
RE
05/03Indian shares recover losses; Airtel sees best day since early-Feb
RE
05/01TATA STEEL  : Initial Disclosure by Large Entity
PU
05/01TATA STEEL  : Undertaking as per Regulation 57(2)
PU
04/29JSW STEEL  : Indian shares end at over month's high as steelmakers surge
RE
04/28From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India's coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 486 B 20 135 M 20 135 M
Net income 2021 79 025 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net Debt 2021 831 B 11 260 M 11 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 1 281 B 17 350 M 17 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 009,32 INR
Last Close Price 1 068,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sanjay Chandra Chief-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED66.10%17 350
ARCELORMITTAL30.64%31 263
NUCOR CORPORATION74.53%26 830
POSCO38.42%25 270
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.60%16 060
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.61.13%12 549