TATA STEEL LIMITED

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Tata Steel : Intimation for closure of Trading Window

03/24/2021 | 07:21am EDT
March 23, 2021

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window

Pursuant to the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Securities will remain closed from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The closure is in connection with the finalization of financial statements/results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021.

The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 471 B 20 256 M 20 256 M
Net income 2021 76 616 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net Debt 2021 852 B 11 724 M 11 724 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 853 B 11 761 M 11 741 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 828,28 INR
Last Close Price 740,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sanjay Chandra Chief-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.13%11 678
ARCELORMITTAL15.28%28 416
NUCOR CORPORATION26.92%20 714
POSCO15.07%20 649
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.30%15 858
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.27.56%10 244
