Tata Steel : Intimation for closure of Trading Window

March 23, 2021

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra, Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window

Pursuant to the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Securities will remain closed from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The closure is in connection with the finalization of financial statements/results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021.

The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260