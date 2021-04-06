Tata Steel : Intimation of Revision in Ratings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

Research Update: Tata Steel Rating Raised To 'BB-' On Deleveraging And Strong Operating Momentum; Outlook Stable

million). This implies a comparatively lower level of deleveraging compared with the company's reported numbers.

We expect strong operating momentum over the next 12-18 months to facilitate debt reduction.

Tata Steel has guided to price increases of INR6,000-INR7,000 per ton in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, on the back of already high prices and margins in the third quarter. In the third quarter, the Indian operations reported average EBITDA/ton of about INR19,000, exceeding our mid-cycle estimate of about INR13,500-INR14,000. Consequently, we anticipate that the company can maintain strong operating momentum over the next couple of quarters at least. Our base case assumes moderation in steel prices over fiscals 2022 and 2023, such that the Indian operations' EBITDA/ton gradually will decline to about INR16,000 by fiscal 2023. In our view, steel prices could moderate over the next two to three years as output ramps up globally following disruptions due to COVID-19. Long product prices in India have already moderated following the resumption of smaller capacities. Under these assumptions, we estimate Tata Steel can generate aggregate EBITDA of more than INR600 billion and free operating cash flow of about INR150 billion over fiscals 2022 and 2023.

Volatility in earnings, and hence, credit metrics constrains a higher rating for now. We estimate Tata Steel's debt-to-EBITDAratio will decline to 2.5x-3.0xin our base case by fiscal 2023 and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt should improve to 20%-25%,compared with our earlier estimates of 4.0x-4.5xand about 15%, respectively. A key risk to these estimates is the level of steel prices. If steel prices were to drop to mid-cyclelevels by fiscal 2023, we estimate the company's FFO-to-debtratio to be 15%-17%,and it has the potential to drop further to 13%-14%at the bottom of the cycle. We note the company's EBITDA in fiscal 2020 was about half our current estimates for fiscals 2021 and 2022, with a ratio of FFO-to-debtbeing 6%, indicating the extent of volatility seen lately. That said, material deleveraging has lowered downside rating risk, in our view. The likelihood is reducing that credit metrics will weaken to levels seen in previous downturns.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tata Steel will significantly reduce debt over the next 12-24 months, supported by strong operational cash flow. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the company's debt reduction would result in lower volatility in its credit metrics compared with the previous steel cycle, with greater resilience during downturns.

Downside scenario

In our base case, we see Tata Steel building adequate headroom at the current rating level. However, we could lower the rating if earnings decline or the company takes on additional debt, such that its FFO-to-debt ratio fails to remain well above 15% on a sustained basis.

Upside scenario

We could raise the rating if Tata Steel deleverages beyond our expectations, such that we view the company's ratio of FFO to debt is likely to remain above 25% on a sustained basis. Factors contributing to this scenario include steel prices remaining stronger for longer than we now envisage. At current steel prices, the company's FFO-to-debt ratio may exceed the threshold of