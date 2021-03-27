Tata Steel : Newspaper Advertisement for record date - INE081A08173 & INE081A08181 03/27/2021 | 01:54pm EDT Send by mail :

March 27, 2021 The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051. Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP* Dear Sir, Madam, Newspaper advertisement - Record date Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement published in the Free Press Journal and Navshakti on March 27, 2021 for the following: 1. Record Date for interest payment and redemption of 11.50% Perpetual Hybrid Securities aggregating to ₹775 crore - ISIN: INE081A08173 2. Record Date for interest payment on 2% Non - Convertible Debentures aggregating to ₹1,500 crore - ISIN: INE081A08181 This is for your information and records. Yours faithfully, Tata Steel Limited Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) *Securities in symbol TATASTLPP stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021 Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260 16 CORPORATE GALLERY Inauguration of new XRD system in RDCIS, SAIL, RANCHI A new Automatic XRD system by a reputed manufacturer of Japan was inaugurated by ED I/C, RDCIS, today in presence of other senior officials at Ispat Bhawan, Doranda, Ranchi. This high performance fully automated computer controlled XRD system caters to all types of raw materials, refractory materials, ferrous and non-ferrous samples, which can be analyzed for identification and measurement of constituent phases. It is also equipped with high temperature attachment, which is capable of in-situ phase identification up to 1500 deg C. Some unique applications of the system are measurement of crystalline and amorphous quantity in slag, characterization of slag, characterization and high temperature stability of refractory materials, measurement of reactive phases which is useful for waste recycling. These novel features make this system state-of-the-art in the national arena. Adani Group demolishes chimney at NRC This RCC Chimney was built in 1950 when the National Rayon Company Ltd plant at Mohone-Kalyan was commissioned. This chimney has created safety hazards for the Titwala Road and Ambevali Railway Station since the company was in closed-down position from Nov-2009. The RCC structure was in depleted conditions for almost the last 15 years. All the concerned authorities - Railway, KDMC and Khadakpada Police Station have served various notices to M/s NRC Ltd for urgent actions. M/s NRC Ltd went to NCLT in 2018 and Adani Group has acquired the company through NCLT in Mar-2020 and step-in in Sept-20. Immediately after taking over the management control of M/s NRC Ltd, Adani group decided to dismantle this very dangerous RCC Structures in the safest manner as a good corporate citizen. ALLEN's Kavya Chopra scores 100% marks in JEE-Main Students of Allen Career Institute have performed exceptionally in JEE-Main 2021 (March Attempt). Director of Allen Career Institute Brajesh Maheshwari said Allen students have once again set new records. Kavya Chopra has scored 300 out of 300 marks and achieved a perfect 100 percentile. First time in the JEE-Main Examination history, a female student has scored full marks; Kavya has become the first female student to achieve the perfect score. She has also topped Delhi State. Along with this, Allen's Mridul Agarwal has scored a 100 percentile and got a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. Allen students Zenith Malhotra and Rohit Kumar have also scored 100 percentile. In the series of success, 14 Allen students have become state toppers, in which 12 students are from ALLEN Classroom, and 2 are from the ALLEN distance learning program. BOM extends its footprint to Andaman & Nicobar; opens 5 more branches in WB Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, inaugurated six new branches on March 25, at the hands of AS Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra through virtual mode in presence of Hemant Tamta connected via virtual conference& A B Vijayakumar, Executive Directors; V.D. Kolhatkar & Mr.U.R. Rao, General Managers at Head Office. Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one Branch is in Port-Blair and other five are in West Bengal viz. Jalpaiguri, Koch Bihar, Raiganj, Jhargram and Krishnanagar. With the opening of these branches, Bank of Maharashtra will have 1949 Banking outlets across the country. CARF holds cheque distribution program at Byculla office Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) has been helping cancer patients from the past 20 years and this journey has been significantly motivating for all the people. Over the past 20 years, more than 13,180 cancer patients have been helped to a tune of more than Rs.19.73 crore. With this mission in mind a cheque distribution program was conducted at CARF office at Byculla and more than 65 cancer patients were distributed cheques. Lunch was also provided to the patients on this special day. Various dignitaries like Naeem Dalvi, Talha Fakih, Manoj Gage, Mohan Valal and Dr.Ravish Hani and many other distinguished guests were completely motivated and showed their support in this noble cause. Shamshi Mulla, Chairman and Savita Nathani, CEO of CARF graced the occasion and ensured the patients received as much help as possible. POSOCO provides medical waste incinerator machine to hosp under swachhta action plan Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) on March 25, 2021 handed over a Medical Waste Incinerator to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, under Swachhta Action Plan initiative to promote cleanliness. The machine was handed over by Minaxi Garg Executive Director, POSOCO to Dr. (Prof.) Rana Anil Kumar Singh , Director & Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital in presence of POSOCO and Hospital management. Dr. (Prof.) Rana A. K. Singh, praised the move saying that the machine is very effective in disposal of medical waste & maintain cleanliness at the hospital premises. Union Bank Of India launches "Uni-Carbon Card" Union Bank of India launched "UNI - CARBON CARD", an HPCL co-branded credit card on the Rupay platform of NPCI on March 26, 2021. Speaking on the occasion Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO Union Bank of India, said "It is a unique card designed with association one of the largest Public Sector Bank, Union Bank of India and HPCL, a leader is fuel retail and Rupay - India's largest card payment network. It will create an opportunity to create value for the customers." "Union Bank of India is committed to customer centric products and processes that enhance ease of living. The Union Bank HPCL Co-branded credit card takes us another step closer to making India a less-cash economy, realizing 'Digital India' vision of our Prime Minister." he added. APPOINTMENTS SAIL Chief Soma Mondal elected as Chairman, SCOPE Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been elected as the new Chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) on March 26, 2021. She has been elected for a term of two years, w.e.f 1st April, 2021. Mondal assumed the charge of Chairman, SAIL on 01st January, 2021. After the announcement of the results, Soma Modal said, "I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the Country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organization by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building. SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. " Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE Pursuant to SCOPE Board Elections for the term 2021-23 for the Offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Members of the Executive Board, results were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Returning Officer. DG, SCOPE informed that the new Executive Board of SCOPE will assume office from 1st April. As per the results declared, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA has been elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE. Other members elected to the Executive Board of SCOPE are: R.K. Sinha, Director (Personnel), CWC; Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL; Amitabh Banerjee, CMD, IRFC; Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL; Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL; Anuj Aggarwal, Member (HR); M.V. Iyer, Director (Business Development), GAIL; V.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID; Baldev Kaur Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC; Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, CMD, HIL; Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC; Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC; Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commcl & Mktg), ITDC; Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Cotton Corpn. of India; Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director (Personnel), WCL; Om Prakash Singh, Director (Technology & Field Services), ONGC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC and D.S. Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director (Finance), CORPORATE CORNER ICG intercepts fishing boats with narcotics on March 18 On 15 Mar 21, Intelligence input was received regarding suspicious boat of foreign origin likely to be engaged in drug trafficking in Arabian sea. On receipt and corroboration of input, a swift air-sea coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard was launched immediately to detect the suspicious boats. The Coast Guard ships and aircraft conducted extensive search in the area off Lakshadweep Islands. On 18 Mar 21, patrolling ICG units detected three suspicious boats off Minicoy Islands and intercepted them. Post boarding, interrogation of crew revealed inconsistent statements. On rummaging of boats, high grade 300 Kgs Heroin and 05 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds were recovered from Sri Lankan Fishing Boat Ravihansi. The estimated value of narcotics in international market is approx Rupees 3000 Cr. All the three boats alongwith 19 crew escorted to Vizhinjam, Kerala for further joint investigation. This is the second major anti-drug trafficking operation undertaken by ICG on west coast of India within a fortnight. On 5 Mar 21, ICG ships and aircraft, in a co-ordinated operation in Lakshadweep seas, had successfully apprehended Sri Lankan boat Akarsha Duwa with 06 crew off Minicoy island. The crew had admitted of carrying 200 kg high grade Heroin and 60 kg Hashish which was jettisoned at sea on sighting of ICG ships on patrol. The past one year has proved to be a big setback for drug traffickers at sea as ICG has successfully seized about 1.6 tons of narcotics worth approx Rs. 4900 Cr. The total drug haul done by ICG since inception amounts to Rs. 10,952 Cr. Govt infuses Rs 5,500 cr equity capital into Punjab & Sind Bank The government has infused Rs 5,500 crore equity capital into Punjab & Sind Bank in lieu of allotment of over 335 crore preference shares to it. The lender on Thursday allotted 3,35,16,14,868 equity shares of the bank at an issue price of Rs 16.41 per equity share to the government aggregating to Rs 5,500 crore. The shareholders approved the allotment of shares to the government with requisite majority of 99.018 per cent, cast in favour of the resolution, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday. With the allotment, Government of India holding has increased from 83.06 per cent to 97.07 per cent, it said. For M/s. Ashtavinayaka Construction ASHTAVINAYAKA CONSTRUCTION Plot No: R-478, TTC Industrial Area, M.I.D.C.Rabale, Navi Mumbai- 400701 NOTICE Application by a company for registration under section 366 (Conversion from Firm into Company) 1. Notice is hereby given an application is being made by M/s. Ashtavinayaka Construction, a Partnership firm registered under Indian Partnership Act, 1932, to the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Company Affairs, Mumbai for conversion of said Firm into Part I company (Chapter XXI) under provision of Section 366 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a Company limited by shares. 2. The Company proposes to carry business as mentioned under main objects in Memorandum of Association. 3. A Copy of draft Memorandum and Articles of Association of proposed Company may be inspected at the office at Plot No. R- 478, T.T.C. Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Rabale, Navi Mumbai - 400701. 4. Notice is further given that any Person, Firm, Company or Corporation objecting to this application may communicate such objection, to the / Registrar of Companies/ CRC- Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Plot No. 6,7, 8, Sector 5, IMT Manesar, District Gurgaon (Haryana), Pin Code-122050, within 21 days from the date of publication of this notice by a letter. Place: Mumbai Date: 26th March, 2021 Milind Vasudev Deshmukh Partner PUBLIC NOTICE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD. Ramon House, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai. CIN: L70100MH1977PLC019916 Website:www.hdfc.com Notice is hereby given to the public at large that M/s KSP Constructions through proprietor Kamruddhin Subhani Patel ( referred to as "the Developers") are developing the property mentioned in the Schedule hereunder written pursuant to Registered Tripartite Agreement dated November 27, 2019 bearing Registration No.15373/2019 executed between City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), Dhondu Kudavkar & ors and the developers and Transfer Order No. CIDCO/ ESTATE/SATYA/ ULWE/215/2019/7245 dated January 09, 2020 issued by CIDCO to the Developers. Further Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) is desirous of recommending housing loans to prospective purchasers purchasing the residential units in the project named Patel Pride which is being constructed by the Developers on the said property Any person having any claim, right, title and interest in respect of the said property or any part thereof is hereby called upon to make the same known in writing to 'Head-Operations-Legal, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Ramon House, H T Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020 within 15 days from the date hereof. SCHEDULE OF THE PROPERTY Plot No. 15A Sector 18, Ulwe, Navi Mumbai 400614. Dated: 26-03-2021 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD., Ramon House, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020. 'P' Case No. 750, Tata Steel Limited 22.02.2018. Sd/- Shree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., (Disputant) V/s Shri Dominic D'Costa. (Opponent) 8 MUMBAI DISTRICT CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING FEDERATION LTD., MUMBAI Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 of U/s 156 & Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rule 1961 of Rule 107. Special Recovery and Sales officer, Attached to Mumbai District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd. 103,1st Floor, Vikas Premises, G.N.Vaidya Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400001. Tel No. 022-022660068, 22661043. PUBLIC NOTICE The Special Recovery and Sales Officer invites bids in sealed envelopes from the interested parties in respect of mentioned immovable Property put up for auction sales on "As is where is basis" DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY Flat No. B-23, 2nd Floor, Shree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Ajay Bldg. No. 2, Near Jankalyan Nagar, Malad - (West), Mumbai - 400 095. The Tender Form, terms and condition of auction and other information can be obtained from the Special Recovery and Sales officer on any working day on payment of Rs. 1000/- (One Thousand Only) The inspection of the property may be taken on Dated - 08.04.2021 between 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. After Recovery Certificate Society Dues And all charges, levies, taxes or any other liabilities against the property shall be born and paid by the Purchaser, The Reserve Price for Auction is Rs.1,40,00,000.00 (Rupees One Crore Forty Lakh only) The sealed bid shall be accepted with interest free earnest money deposit of Rs.14,00,000.00 (Rupees Fourteen Lakh only) By Demand Draft/pay order favoring Shree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. The Special Recovery and Sales officer must receive sealed bid at the above maintained address on or before Dated 27.04.2021 Between 11.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. The tenders will be opened on Dated - 29.04.2021 at 11.30 A.M. in the office of The Special Recovery & Sales Officer The Mumbai District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd. 103, 1st Floor, Vikas Premises, G. N. Vaidya Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001. the bidders present will be given an opportunity to improve upon their bids. The successful bidder shall be required to immediately pay an amount equal to 30% of the bid amount. The balance amount of the finalized bid shall be paid within 30 days. The tenders received after the prescribed date, time will not be accepted. Special Recovery and sales officer reserves the rights to Cancel the Auction by any reason accept or all tenders without consider assigning any reason whatsoever and also to conduct negotiation, if necessary. Given under my hand and seal of this Recovery and Sales Officer on this Date - 26.03.2021. Sd/- Miss Madhavi B.Jagtap, The Mumbai District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd., Mumbai. 2'w§~B©, e{Zdma, 27 'mM© 2021 CL-990 C øm dV©'mZnÌm§V àH$m{eV Pmboë¶m H$moUË¶mhr Om{hamVr'Ü¶o H$aÊ¶mV§ Ambëo ¶m Xmì¶mÀ§ ¶m Iano Um qH$dm gË¶Vgo mR>r Zdep³V H$mUo Vrhr h'r XVo Zmhr. Aem Om{hamVtda H$mUo Vrhr H$¥Vr H$aÊ¶mndy u Ë¶mZ§ r ñdV… Mm¡H$er H$aÊ¶mMo qH$dm Vkm§Mm gëbm KÊo ¶m~m~V dmMH$mZ§ m gMy dÊ¶mV§ ¶Vo .o øm dV'© mZnÌmV§ àH$m{eV Pmbëo ¶m qH$dm A{YH$¥V d~o gmBQ© >da B© nno a 'Ü¶o AnbmSo > H$o bëo ¶m H$mUo Ë¶mhr Om{hamVr'Yrb H$moUË¶mhr VWmH${WV {Xem^yb H$aUmè¶m qH$dm ~XZm'rH$maH$ 'OHw $amgmR>r qH$dm Ë¶m'Yrb Xmì¶m§gmR>r ^maVmV qH$dm naXoemVrb H$mUo Ë¶mhr {XdmUr qH$dm '$mO¡ Xmar {dYr Ý¶m¶mb¶mV qH$dm Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmV Zde{º$À¶m 'Ðw H$, àH$meH$, gn§ mXH$ Am{U àmào m¶Q>a ¶mZ§ m O~m~Xma YaVm ¶Uo ma Zmhr. Vo Xm{¶Ëd gd©ñdr Om{hamVXmam§Mo Agob Á¶m'Ü¶o Zde{º$Mr H$mUo Vrhr ^{y 'H$m AgUma Zmhr. CHANGE OF NAME NOTE Collect the full copy of Newspaper for the submission in passport office. I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM RANDHIR KUMAR CHOUDHARY TO RANDHIR JAYPRAKASH CHOUDHARY AS PER AADHAR CARD NO: 3358 6488 1065. CL-31240 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM PALLAVI VISHNU GAONKAR TO PALLAVI PHILIPP PEISCHL AS PER MAHARASHTRA GAZETTE DATED 10 DECEMBER 2020 TO 16 DECEMBER 2020 (RNI NO MAHBIL/2009/31874) CL-31241 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM MUSKAN RATANMIYA SHAIKH TO MUSKAAN RATANMIYA SHAIKH AS PER DOCUMENT. CL-237 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM YASMEEN RATANMIYA SHAIKH TO YASMIN RATANMIYA SHAIKH AS PER DOCUMENT. CL-237 A I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM RATAN MIYA SHAKUR MIYA SHAIKH TO RATANMIYA SHAKUR MIYA SHAIKH AS PER DOCUMENT. CL-237 B I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM MANJULABEN GOVINDBHAI PATEL TO MANJUBEN GOVINDBHAI PIPARIYA AS PER AFFIDAVIT DTD.06.03.2021 (BC 667549) CL-389 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM RUCHIRA BALKRISHNA PARAB TO NISHRA NILESH SHINDE VIDE GOVT OF MAHARASHTRA GAZETTE (M-20138368) CL-389 A I HAVE CHANGED MY OLD NAME FROM BHARATKUMAR VIRJIBHAI MAKWANA TO MY NEW NAME BHARATBHAI VIRJIBHAI MAKWANA AS PER AADHAR CARD NO . 5428 0352 4817 CL-443 I HAVE CHANGED MY OLD NAME FROM CHINTAN BHARAT MAKWANA TO MY NEW NAME CHINTAN BHARATBHAI MAKWANA AS PER AADHAR CARD NO . 3416 2421 7635 CL-443 A I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM POOJA PRAMOD AGNIHOTRI TO POOJA ARVIND RAO AS PER GAZETTES NO. P-2067872, DATED 25 - 31 MARCH, 2021. CL-566 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM PARVIN MOHAMMED ANEES KHAN TO PARVEEN ANIS KHAN AS PER AFFIDAVIT NO YC 035990 DATED 25TH MARCH 2021 CL-624 I HAVE CHANGED MY NAME FROM RAM SUMER / RAMSUMER NIRMAL TO RAMSUMER RAMRATAN NIRMAL AS PER DOCUMENTS. CL-990 D The spirit of Mumbai is now 93 years old! www.freepressjournal.in ànÌ H«$. 03 ({Z¶' 15(1)(E) nhm) 'w§~B© H$O© dgwbr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU (S>rAmaQ>r 3) 1 bm 'Obm, E'Q>rEZEb Q>o{b'$moZ E³ñM|O {~pëS>¨J, go³Q>a 30E, dmer, Zdr 'w§~B©-400 703. IQ>bm H«$. AmoE/179/2020 n[a. H«$. 9 H$O© dgybr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU(H$m¶©dmhr), {Z¶', 1993 À¶m {Z¶' 5À¶m Cn-{Z¶' (2E) ghdmMVm H$b' 19 À¶m nmoQ>-H$b' (4) AÝd¶o g'Ýg ~±H$ Am°'$ 'hmamï´> à{V, {déÕ 'o. S>r. Eg. EÝQ>aàm¶Pog qgJ 2. lr. g§Vmof XÎmmam' ^moJQ>o, AnmQ>©'|Q> H«$. ìhrEg1/70/~r-8, go³Q>a 9, dmer, Zdr 'w§~B©, 'hmamï´>-400 703. ¶oWo gwÕm:- AnmQ>©'|Q> H«$. ìhrEg1/70/~r-7, go³Q>a 9, dmer, Zdr 'w§~B©, 'hmamï´>-400 703.

3. gm¡. AZwamYm g§Vmof ^moJQ>o, AnmQ>©'|Q> H«$. ìhrEg1/70/~r-7, go³Q>a 9, dmer, Zdr 'w§~B©, 'hmamï´>-400 703. ¶oWo gwÕm:- AnmQ>©'|Q> H«$. ìhrEg1/70/~r-8, go³Q>a 9, dmer, Zdr 'w§~B©, 'hmamï´>-400 703. g'Ýg Á¶mAWu, 18.01.2020 amoOr AmoE/179/2020 hm Zm'Xma nrR>m[gZ A{YH$mè¶m§g'moa gyMr~Õ Ho$bm hmoVm. Á¶mAWu, Zm'Xma Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmZo H¥$nmd§V hmoD$Z é. 33548059.34/- À¶m H$Om©À¶m dgwbrgmR>r Vw'À¶m{déÕ XmIb Ho$boë¶m A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 19(4) A§VJ©V gXa AOm©da (Amo.E.) g'Ýg/gyMZm Omar Ho$br. (OmoS>boë¶m XñVmdoOm§À¶m àVtgh AO©). A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 19 À¶m nmoQ>-H$b' (4) Zwgma, Vwåhm à{VdmXtZm Imbrbà'mUo {ZX}e XoÊ¶mV ¶oV AmhoV. (i) {dZ§Vr Ho$boë¶m AZwVmofm§Zm '§Owar H$m XoD$ Z¶o Ë¶mMr g'ÝgÀ¶m ~OmdUrÀ¶m Vrg {Xdgm§V H$maUo XmI{dÊ¶mgmR>r;

(ii) 'yi AOm©À¶m AZw. H«$. 3E A§VJ©V AO©Xmam§Zr {d{Z{X©ï> Ho$boë¶m {'iH$Vr Am{U 'Îmm§ì¶{V[a³V AÝ¶ {'iH$Vr Am{U 'Îmm§Mo Vnerb Omhra H$aUo;

(iii) {'iH$VtÀ¶m OßVrgmR>rÀ¶m AOm©darb gwZmdUr Am{U {ZH$mb àb§{~V Agë¶mZo 'yi AOm©À¶m AZw. H«$'m§H$ A§VJ©V Omhra Ho$boë¶m Aem AÝ¶ 'Îmm Am{U {'iH$VtMm Am{U VmaU 'Îmm§Mm ì¶dhma H$aÊ¶mg qH$dm Ë¶m {ZH$mbr H$mT>Ê¶mg Vwåhmbm 'ÁOmd H$aÊ¶mV Ambm Amho.

(iv) Vwåhr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmMr nyd© nadmZJr KoVë¶mIoarO Á¶mda VmaU {hVg§~§Y ~Zdbo AmhoV Ë¶m H$moUË¶mhr 'Îmm§Mr Am{U/qH$dm 'yi AOm©À¶m AZw. H«$'m§H$ 3 E A§VJ©V Omhra qH$dm {d{Z{X©ï> Ho$boë¶m AÝ¶ 'Îmm Am{U {'iH$VtMo Ë¶m§À¶m ì¶dgm¶mÀ¶m gm'mÝ¶ H$m'H$mOmì¶{V[a³V {dH«$s, ^mS>onÅ>m qH$dm AÝ¶ àH$mao hñVm§VaU H$aUma ZmhrV.

(v) ì¶dgm¶mÀ¶m {Z¶{'V H$m'H$mOmÀ¶m AmoKm§V VmaU 'Îmm qH$dm AÝ¶ 'Îmm d {'iH$Vr ¶m§À¶m {dH«$sVyZ amoH$S> Pmboë¶m {dH«$s aH$'oMm {hemo~ XoÊ¶mg Vwåhr ~m§Yrb Agmb d Aer {dH«$s a³H$' Aem 'Îmm§da VmaU {hVg§~§Y YmaU H$aUmè¶m ~±H$ qH$dm {dÎmr¶ g§ñWoH$S>o R>odboë¶m ImË¶m'Ü¶o O'm Ho$br nm{hOo. Vwåhmbm 07.06.2021 amoOr gH$mir 10.30 dm. boIr {ZdoXZ gmXa H$ê$Z Ë¶mMr EH$ àV AO©Xmam§Zm gmXa H$aÊ¶mMo d à~§YH$m§g'moa hOa amhÊ¶mMo XoIrb {ZX}e XoÊ¶mV ¶oV AmhoV, H$gya Ho$ë¶mg, Vw'À¶m J¡ahOoarV AOm©da gwZmdUr hmoD$Z {ZH$mb {Xbm OmB©b. 'mÂ¶m hñVo Am{U øm Ý¶m¶m{YH$aUmÀ¶m {e³³¶mZo hçm 19.03.2021 amoOr {Xbo. ghr/-g'Ýg Omar H$aÊ¶mgmR>r àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mè¶m§Mr ñdmjar Omhra gyMZm IaoXrXmam§H$[aVm dH$sb ìhr.Ama. Xþ~o S´>moBQ> {bJb gmoë¶weÝg (bm° '$'©) dH$sb, Cƒ Ý¶m¶mb¶ 'w§~B©, 502, 5dm 'Obm, nmag {~OZog g|Q>a, H$mQ>©a amoS> H«$. 1, ~mo[adbr (ny.), 'w§~B©-400066. {XZm§H$: 27.03.2021 gyMZm ¶mÛmao XoÊ¶mV ¶oVo H$s, lr. ~rOy Q>r. Ama. Am{U gm¡. lr{à¶m Zm¶a ¶m§Zr gÜ¶mMo 'mbH$ gm¡. naH$me amo{hbm ¶m§À¶mH$Sy>Z ZdrZ gd} H«$. 132/3(OyZm-456), 135(OyZm-457), 134(OyZm-458), 136(OyZm-460), Jmd-ZdKa, VmbwH$m Am{U {Oëhm: R>mUo YmaH$ O{'ZrÀ¶m ^mJm§da ~m§YH$m'rV hQ>Ho$e, Orgrgr ³b~, 'ram amoS>(nyd©), {Oëhm. R>mUo-401107 ¶oWo pñWV h~Q>mD$Z JmS>©Zr¶m Am¶ìhr H$mo-Am°n. hmD$qgJ gmogm¶Q>r {b. (gmogm¶Q>r Zm|XUr H«$. Q>rEZE/(Q>rEZE)/EMEgOr/(Q>rgr)/268 94 gZ 2014) ¶oWrb AmH¥$Vr Am¶ìhr Aem kmV B'maVrÀ¶m 9ì¶m 'Oë¶mdarb g'm{dï>rV âb°Q> H«$. 908 Am{U Ë¶m§Mr E'~rE'gr {'iH$V H«$. E'$050041597081 IaoXr / g§nmXZ H$aÊ¶mMo 'mÝ¶ Ho$bo Amho. 'wiV: gXa âb°Q> hm gm¡. naH$me amo{hbm ¶m§À¶mÛmao Cn-à~§YH$ R>mUo-4À¶m H$m¶m©b¶mV 11/02/2010 amoOr Zm|XUrH¥$V 24/12/2009 amoOrÀ¶m {dH«$sH$[aVmMm Zm|XUrH¥$V H$amam'm'©$V (Q>rEZEZ4/1403/2010) AmH¥$Vr O¶ M§XZ Om°BªQ> ìh|Ma ¶m§À¶mH$Sy>Z IaoXr Ho$bm hmoVm. Oa H$moUË¶mhr ì¶º$s/g§ñWm/~°§Ho$bm gXa âb°Q>À¶m g§X^m©'Ü¶o H$moUVmhr h¸$, Zm'm{YH$ma, {hVg§~§Y Ogo H$s, {dH«$s, ~jrg, ^mS>onÅ>m, dmagmh¸$, dmagm, AXbm~Xb, JhmU, YmaUm{YH$ma, d¶{º$H$ JhmU qH$dm AÝ¶H$mhr Xmdo Agë¶mg Ë¶m§Zr ¶mÛmao gXa {b{IV {ZåZñdmjarH$mam§Zm Ë¶mdarb nyaH$ H$mJXnÌmgh ¶m à{gÕrÀ¶m VmaIonmgyZ 14 (Mm¡Xm) {Xdgm§À¶m AmV H$i{dUo Amdí¶H$ Amho, H$gya Ho$ë¶mg, Vem ì¶º$s/g§ñWm/~°§Ho$Mo Xmdo Agë¶mg Vo Ë¶m{JV Am{U/qH$dm n[aË¶m{JV g'Obo OmB©b Am{U Am'Mo Aerb Vem Xmdm Am{U/qH$dm AmjonmÀ¶m g§X^m©{edm¶ {'iH$Vrgh ì¶dhma H$aÊ¶mg 'wº$ AgVrb. Omhra gyMZm lr. Xo~y {dO¶ ~oam Am{U lr'. ''Vm Xo~y ~oam ho âb°Q> H«$. gr/402, BS>Z BñQ>oQ> H$mo-Am°nao{Q>ìh hmD$qgJ gmogm¶Q>r {b., ßbm°Q> H«$. 45, go³Q>a H«$. 10, H$m'moR>o, Zdr 'w§~B©-410 209 Mo g§¶w³V 'mbH$ Am{U {d{^Þ H«$. 801 Vo 810 YmaH$ gmogm¶Q>rÀ¶m eoAa à'mUnÌ H«$. 81 'Yrb 10 eoAg©Mo Zm|XUrH¥$V YmaH$ hmoVo. lr'. ''Vm Xo~y ~oam ¶m§Mo Ë¶m§À¶m níMmV Ë¶m§Mo nVr lr. Xo~y {dO¶ ~oam Am{U EH$ AkmZ 'wbJm {YaO Xo~y ~oam ¶m§Zm 'mJo R>oD$Z H$moUVohr Zm'{ZX}eZ Z H$aVm {X. 20-3-2011 amoOr {ZYZ Pmbo. lr Xo~y {dO¶ ~oam ¶m§Zr lr'. gwboIm Xo~y ~oam ¶m§À¶mer nwÝhm b½Z Ho$bo. lr Xo~y {dO¶ ~oam ¶m§Mohr Ë¶m§À¶m níMmV Ë¶m§Mr nËZr lr'. gwboIm Xo~y ~oam, {YaO Xo~y ~oam (AkmZ-'wbJm), Hw$. {X¶m Xo~y ~oam Am{U Hw$. {Xem Xo~y ~oam Zm'o XmoZ AkmZ 'wbr 'mJo R>oD$Z H$moUVohr Zm'{ZX}eZ Z H$aVm {X. 27-9-2020 amoOr {ZYZ Pmbo. 'mPo A{eb lr'. gwboIm Xo~y ~oam Am{U Hw$'ma {YaO Xo~y ~oam (AkmZ - Ë¶mMr gmdÌ AmB© Am{U ñdm^m{dH$ nmbH$ lr'. gwboIm Xo~y ~oam ¶m§À¶mÛmao), '¶VmMo H$m¶Xoera dmagXma, ¶m§Zr âb°Q> H«$. gr/401 À¶m Cnamo"o{IV eoAg©À¶m hñVm§VamH$arVm AO© Ho$bm Amho. gmogm¶Q>rÀ¶m ^m§S>db /{'iH$Vr'Yrb darb Cëbo{IV '¶V g^mgXmMo gXa eoAg© Am{U {hVg§~§YmMo hñVm§Va hmoÊ¶mg dmag qH$dm dmagXma qH$dm H$moUVohr AÝ¶ XmdoXma ¶m§À¶mH$Sy>Z H$mhr Xmdo qH$dm Amjon Agë¶mg Vo gXa gyMZoÀ¶m à{gÜXrnmgyZ 15 {Xdgm§À¶m H$mbmdYr'Ü¶o Ë¶mÀ¶m / {VÀ¶m/ Ë¶m§À¶m Xmì¶m/ Amjonm§À¶m nwîR>çW© XñVmdoOm§gh 'mJ{dV Amho AÝ¶Wm A{^àoV Agbobo Ago Xmdo/Amjon AmXr gd© BÀN>m Am{U hoVyH$arVm Ë¶m{JV g'Obo OmVrb Am{U gXa âb°Q>'Yrb H$moUË¶mhr ì¶³VtMo Xmdo/'mJÊ¶m§À¶m g§X^m©{edm¶ gmogm¶Q>rÀ¶m Cn{dYrVrb VaVwXrZwgma hñVm§VamMr Am¡nMmarH$Vm nwU© Ho$br OmB©b. Eg.nr. nm§S>o {XZm§H$ : 27.03.2021 (dH$sb, Cƒ Ý¶m¶mb¶) ~r/109, Z'©Xm Á¶moVr gr.Eg.Eg. {b., ~r.nr. amoS>, ^mBªXa (ny.), {O. R>mUo-401 105. 'hmamîQ´> 'hgyb Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU, 'w§~B© ¶m§Mo H$m¶m©b¶ OwZo g{Mdmb`, 2 am 'Obm, '$moQ>©, 'w§~B©-400 032 XyaÜdZr H«$'m§H$ 022-22844634/ 22843121 Email:registrarmrt@yahoo.in H«$. gXñ` (à)/Q>o-3/Q>oZ§Ýgr/ [aìhr/am`JS>/33/2021 {XZm§H$ : 01/03/2021 à{V, Am{œZHw$'ma {bbmYa emh am. E-5, {H$Vu '§Xra, 2 am 'mim, 106, Eb Oo amoS>, 'm{h'-400 016 {déÕ 1. ^mD$ Zm'm ~moamSo> ..... gm'Zodmbo am. Jm§d EH$gb Vm. H$O©V, {O. am`JS>- 410 201 2. gw'Z Ogd§V qgJ `mXd am. E'$/156, 1'mim, Amo'mgo EŠgoŠ`wQ>rìh 'mim gwem§V bmoH$-02, goŠQ>a-57, JwaJm§d, ha`mUm-122 002 d S>r/101, gmobw§Ho$ {dhma amoS>, nwUo {df`:- gwZmdUr ZmoQ>rgr~m~V darb Zmd YmaU H$aUmam, AO©Xma `m§Zr Cn{d^mJr` A{YH$mar, nZdob, Cn{d^mJ nZdob Mo AmXoe H«$. Q>oZ§Ýgr/{d.n/EgAma-2427/2007 (eoVr) {X. 11/05/2009 À`m AmXoem {déÕ Ho$boë`m Cna{Z{X©ï> AOm©Mr gwZmdUr {XZm§H$ 28/04/2021 amoOr gH$mir 11.00 dmOVm Ý`m`m{YH$aUmnwT>o Imbrb nË`mda H$aÊ`mMo {ZpíMV Ho$bo Amho `mMr g'O ¿`mdr. nwT>rb gwZmdUr VmaIog Vwåhr OmVrZo qH$dm àm{YH¥$V à{V{ZYr qH$dm dH$sbm 'm'©$V Ý`m`m{YH$aUmnwT>o hOa Pmbm ZmhrV, Va Ý`m`m{YH$aU gXahÿ AOm©Mr EH$V'$s© gwZmdUr H$arb d Ë`m g§~§YmV `mo½` Vmo AmXoe XoB©b. ghr/-à~§YH$ 'hmamîQ´> 'hgyb Ý`m`m{YH$aU, 'w§~B© gwZmdUrMo {R>H$mU 'hmamîQ´> 'hgyb Ý`m`m{YH$aU 'w§~B© `m§Mo H$m`m©b`, OwZo g{Mdmb`, {dñVma B'maV, 2 am 'Obm, '$moQ>©, 'w§~B©-400 032 A°ñnm¶a hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg H$m°nm}aoeZ {b{'Q>oS> 'mo{Vbmb Amoñdmb Q>m°da, a{h'Vwëbmh g¶mZr amoS>, Eg. Q>r. S>onmog'moa, à^mXodr, 'w§~B©-400025. B©-'ob … info@ahfcl.com grAm¶EZ … ¶w65923E'EM2013nrEbgr248741 Á¶mAWu, {ZåZñdmjarH$mam§Zr A°ñnm¶a hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg H$m°nm}aoeZ {b{'Q>oS>Mo àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar åhUyZ {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A°ÝS> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝe¶b A°goQ>g² A°ÝS> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ AZwnmbZ {Z¶' 8(1) Am°'$ {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q>, 2002 AÝd¶o Am{U H$b' 13(12) ghdmMVm {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> (EÝ'$mog©'|Q>) ê$ëg, 2002 À¶m éb 3 AÝd¶o àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV Amboë¶m A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$Z àË¶oH$ ImË¶mg'moa {Xboë¶m VmaIog 'mJUr gyMZm Omar H$ê$Z g§~§{YV H$O©Xmam§Zm Ë¶m§À¶m Zmdmg'moa Z'yX H$aÊ¶mV Amboë¶m aH$'oMr naV'o$S> gXa gyMZm/gyMZoÀ¶m àmárÀ¶m VmaIonmgyZ 60 {Xdgm§À¶m AmV H$aÊ¶mg gm§{JVbo hmoVo. aH$'oMr naV'o$S> H$aÊ¶mV H$O©Xmam§Zr H$gya Ho$br Amho. ¶mÛmao H$O©Xma Am{U gd©gmYmaU OZVobm gyMZm XoÊ¶mV ¶oVo H$s, {ZåZñdmjarH$mam§Zr gXa A°³Q>Mo H$b' 13(4) ghdmMVm gXa éëgÀ¶m éb 8 AÝd¶o Ë¶mbm/{Vbm àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV Amboë¶m A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$Z darb dU©Z Ho$boë¶m {'iH$VrMm Ë¶m§À¶m àË¶oH$ ImË¶mg'moa Z'yX Ho$boë¶m H$ãOm VmaIog H$ãOm KoVbm Amho. {deofV: H$O©Xma Am{U gd©gmYmaU OZVm ¶m§Zm ¶mÛmao Bemam XoÊ¶mV ¶oVmo H$s, darb Z'yX {'iH$Vter ì¶dhma H$ê$ Z¶o Am{U {'iH$Vrer Ho$bobm H$moUVmhr ì¶dhma hm A°ñnm¶a hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg H$m°nm}aoeZ {b{'Q>oS>À¶m ¶oWo darb Z'yX H$aÊ¶mV Amboë¶m aH$'oÀ¶m ^mamYrZ amhrb, H$O© H$amamZwgma Ë¶mdarb ì¶mO Am{U aH$'oH$[aVm. VmaU 'Îmm§Mo {d'moMZ H$aÊ¶mH$[aVm CnbãY Agboë¶m doioÀ¶m g§~§YmV A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 13 À¶m nmoQ>-H$b' (8) À¶m VaVwXtH$S>o H$O©Xmam§Mo bj doYÊ¶mV ¶oV Amho. H$ãOm gyMZm (ñWmda {'iH$V/VtH$[aVm) AZw. H$O© H$ama H«$./ H$O©Xma/ 'mJUr gyMZoMr VmarI H$ãOm KoVë¶mMr JhmU {'iH$Vr/VtMo H«$. gh-H$O©Xma/h'rXma ¶m§Mo Zmd Am{U a³H$' VmarI dU©Z 1 EbE³gnrEEZ00116-170024413 19-12-2019 24-03-2021 âb°Q> H«$. 003, Vi 'Obm, gr qdJ, gmB© H¥$nm H$m°ånbo³g, {ZVrZ H$merZmW gnH$mio Am{U H$[aVm B'maV H«$. 2, Eg. H«$.-4, EM H«$.-1(nrQ>r), EM.nr. noQ´>mob 'ram~mB© {ZVrZ gnH$mio é. 1844208/- n§n'mJo, nwaUm Jmd, {^d§S>r, R>mUo, 'hmamï´-421302,> 2. EbE³gnrEEZ00315-160004290 08-02-2018 24-03-2021 âb°Q> H«$. 301, 3 am 'Obm, lr am' H$mo Am°n hmD$ gmogm. {b., ZmJamO gÞm JmodS>m Am{U H$[aVm Eg. H«$. 124/0, ßbm°Q> H«$. 14-15-16-17 d 18, Xoamdbr gm{dÌr ZmJamO JmodS>m é. 1874023/- Jmd, VmbwH$m-nZdob, {Oëhm-am¶JS>, 400089, R>mUo, 'hmamï´ ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A°ÊS> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝeAb A°goQ²>g A°ÊS> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ {g³¶warQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q> 2002 À¶m H$b' 13(4) AÝd¶o. {g³¶warQ>r B§QaoñQ> (EÝ'$mog©'|Q>), éëg 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 8-(1) (OmoS>nÌ-IV) Á¶mAWu, {ZåZñdmjarH$ma ho 'o. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> (~rE'$Eb) Mo àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar ¶m ZmË¶mZo {X {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A±S> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝeAb A°goQ²>g A±S> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q>, 2002 (A°³Q)> AÝd¶o H$b' 13 (2) ghdmMVm {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> (EÝ'$mog©'|Q>) éëg, 2002 (éëg) À¶m {Z¶' 3 AÝd¶o 'mJUr gyMZm {ZJ©{'V H$éZ Imbrb C"o{IV H$O©Xma/gh-H$O©Xma/h'rXma ¶m§Zm gXa gyMZoV Z'yX aH$'oMr naV'o$S> H$aÊ¶mV gXa gyMZm àmárÀ¶m VmaIoÀ¶m 60 {Xdgm§V H$aÊ¶mg gm§JÊ¶mV Ambo Amho. gXa aH$'oMr naV'o$S> H$aÊ¶mV H$O©Xma/gh-H$O©Xma/h'rXma Ag'W© R>aë¶mZo, ¶mÛmao H$O©Xma/gh-H$O©Xma/h'rXma Am{U gd©gm'mÝ¶ OZVobm gyMZm XoÊ¶mV ¶oVo H$s, 'o. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> ¶m§À¶m dVrZo {ZåZñdmjarH$mam§Zr ¶oWo Imbr dU©Z Ho$boë¶m {'iH$VrMm H$ãOm gXa A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 13(4) ghdmMVm gXa éëgÀ¶m {Z¶' 8-(1) AÝd¶o àmá A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$Z KoVbm. {deofV: H$O©Xma/gh-H$O©Xma/h'rXma Am{U gd©gm'mÝ¶ OZVobm ¶mÛmao Bemam XoÊ¶mV ¶oVmo H$s, Cº$ {'iH$Vrer ì¶dhma H$ê$ Z¶o d gXa {'iH$Vrer Ho$bobm H$moUVmhr ì¶dhma hm ~rE'$EbÀ¶m Imbrb C"o{IV a¸$' gh Ë¶mdarb nwT>rb ì¶mOmÀ¶m ^mamAYrZ amhrb. {R>H$mU : 'hmamï´> ghr/- VmarI : 27-03-2021 àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar, *^mfm§Vam'Ü¶o ÌwQ>r AmT>ië¶mg B§J«Or 'OHy$a J«mø YaÊ¶mV ¶oB©b. (A°ñnm¶a hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg H$m°nm}aoeZ {b.) Zm|XUrH¥$V H$m¶m©b¶: 'w§~B©-nwUo amoS>, AHw$S>u, nwUo, 'hmamï´>- 411 035. emIm H$m¶m©b¶: H$m¶m©. H«$. 601, 6 dm 'Obm, ~OmO ~«°ÊS> ìøw, grQ>rEg H«$. 31, nwUo 'w§~B© amoS>, dmH$S>odmS>r, nwUo- 411 003 H$ãOm gyMZm Am¶S>rE'$gr '$ñQ>© ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> (nydu H°${nQ>b '$ñQ>© hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> Am{U Am¶S>rE'$gr ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> gh EH${ÌV) grAm¶EZ… Eb65110Q>rEZ2014nrEbgr097792 Zm|X. H$m¶m©b¶… Ho$AmaE' Q>m°dg©, 8dm 'Obm, h°[a§½Q>Z amoS>, MoVnoQ>, MoÞB©-600 031. Xÿa.… +91 44 4564 4000 '°$³g… +91 44 4564 4022. OmoS>nÌ- IV [{Z¶' 8 (1)] H$ãOm gyMZm (ñWmda {'iH$VrH$[aVm) Á¶mAWu {ZåZñdmjarH$ma Am¶S>rE'$gr '$ñQ>© ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> (nydu H°${nQ>b '$ñQ>© hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> Am{U Am¶S>rE'$gr ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> gh EH${ÌV)Mo àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar ¶m ZmË¶mZo {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A°ÝS> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝeAb A°goQ>g² A°ÝS> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q>, 2002 Am{U H$b' 13 (12) ghdmMVm {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> (EÝ'$mog©'|Q>) ê$ëg, 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 3 AÝd¶o àmá A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$Z {XZm§H$ 18.09.2019 amoOr 'mJUr gyMZm Omar H$ê$Z H$O©Xma, gh H$O©Xma Am{U h'rXma 1. Owbr '«$mpÝgg PMm[a¶m, 2. '«$mpÝgg Om°O© PMm[a¶m, 3. Oo{Z'$a '«$mpÝgg PMm[a¶m ¶m§g gyMZoVrb Z'yX åhUOoM {X. 03.09.2019 amoOrMr a¸$' é. 19,14,995.96/- (én¶o EH$moUrg bmI Mm¡Xm hOma ZD$eo n§À¶mUd Am{U eømUd n¡go 'mÌ) Mr naV'o$S> gXa gyMZm àmárÀ¶m 60 {Xdgm§V H$aÊ¶mg gm§{JVbo hmoVo. aH$'oMr naV'o$S> H$aÊ¶mg H$O©Xma Ag'W© R>aë¶mZo, H$O©Xma Am{U gd©gm'mÝ¶ OZVog ¶mÛmao gyMZm XÊo ¶mV ¶Vo o H$s, {ZåZñdmjarH$mamZ§ r Imbr dUZ© H$aÊ¶mV Ambëo ¶m {'iH$VrMm àË¶j H$ãOm Ë¶mZ§ m àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV Ambëo ¶m eº$sM¨ m dmna H$ê$Z gXa A³° QÀ¶m H$b' 13À¶m Cn-H$b' (4) AV§ JV© ghdmMVm {g³¶[w aQ>r BQ§ >año Q> (EÝ'$mgo '© Q| )> ê$ëg>, 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 8 AÝd¶o 26 'mM,© 2021 amOo r KVo bm Amh.o {deofV: H$O©Xma Am{U gd©gm'mÝ¶ OZVog ¶mÛmao Bemam XoÊ¶mV ¶oVmo H$s, gXa {'iH$Vrer H$moUVmhr ì¶dhma H$ê$ Z¶o Am{U gXa {'iH$Vrer H$aÊ¶mV Ambobm H$moUVmhr ì¶dhma hm Am¶S>rE'$gr '$ñQ>© ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> (nydu H°${nQ>b '$ñQ>© hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> Am{U Am¶S>rE'$gr ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> gh EH${ÌV) ¶m§g a³H$' é. 19,14,995.96/- (én¶o EH$moUrg bmI Mm¡Xm hOma ZD$eo n§À¶mUd Am{U eømUd n¡go 'mÌ) Am{U Ë¶mdarb ì¶mOmgmR>r ^mamAYrZ amhrb. VmaU 'ÎmoÀ¶m ^aÊ¶mH$[aVm CnbãY doioÀ¶m g§X^m©V A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 13 Cn-H$b' (8) À¶m VaVwXtH$S>o H$O©Xmam§Mo bj doYyZ KoVbo OmV Amho. ñWmda {'iH$VrMo dU©Z {'iH$VrMo gd© Vo ^mJ Am{U {d^mJ g'm{dï>rV âb°Q> H«$. 101, 1bm 'Obm, ImVrOm AnmQ>©., Eg.ìhr.nr. amoS>, ßbm°Q> H«$. 2, Q>çw~oa hm°pñnQ>b Odi, Jmd ImoO Iw§Q>mdbr, A§~aZmW (n.), R>mUo-421505. H$O© ImVo H«$.… 10315308 Am{U 14966812. {XZm§H$… 26.03.2021 {R>H$mU… R>mUo ghr/-àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar Am¶S>rE'$gr '$ñQ>© ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> (nydu H°${nQ>b '$ñQ>© hmo' '$m¶ZmÝg {b{'Q>oS> Am{U Am¶S>rE'$gr ~±H$ {b{'Q>oS> gh EH${ÌV) doXm§Vm {b{'Q>oS> grAm¶EZ: Eb13209E'EM1965nrEbgr291394 Zm|X. H$m¶m©b¶: 1 bm 'Obm, "gr' qdJ ¶w{ZQ> 103, H$m°nm}aoQ> A°ìhoÝ¶w, AVwb àmoOo³ñQ²>g, MH$mbm, A§Yoar (nyd©), 'w§~B© 400 093 XÿaÜdZr H«$. +91-22-66434500, '°$³g: +91-22-66434530 B©'ob: comp.sect@vedanta.co.in, do~gmB©Q>: www.vedantalimited.com gyMZm ¶mÛmao gyMZm XoÊ¶mV ¶oVo H$s, H§$nZrMo Imbr dU©Z é. 1/- Xe©Zr 'yë¶ Agbobo eoAa à'mUnÌ ho ha{dbo/Jhmi Pmbo Am{U gXa gyMZm àH$meZmÀ¶m VmaIonmgyZ 15 {Xdgm§À¶m AmV Zm haH$V àmá Z Pmë¶mg, Amåhr à{Vbrnr eoAa à'mUnÌ Omar H$ê$. AZw. H«$. '$mo{bAmo H«$. YmaH$mMo Zmd à'mUnÌ H«$. {d{^Þ H«$. eoAg©Mr g§»¶m nmgyZ n¶ªV 1 EgOrEb127581 na~mVr gmhm 1105222 392704291 392705450 2320 amYo í¶m' gmhm 786324491 786325650 2. EgOrEb102330 A§OZm à'moX åhmÌo 831572 865431848 865431987 140 {R>H$mU… Zdr {X"r {XZm§H$ … 'mM© 27, 2021 doXm§Vm {b{'Q>oS> H$[aVm àoaUm hbdm{g¶m H§$nZr g{Md Am{U AZwnmbZ A{YH$mar 'ÎmoÀ¶m {dH«$s H$[aVm gyMZm A°H$m{g¶m Q>o{b gpìh©gog àm¶ìhoQ> {b{'Q>oS> ({XdmiImoarVrb) BÝgm°ëdÝgr A°ÊS> ~°H«$ßQ>gr H$moS>, 2016 AÝd¶o 'ÎmoMr {dH«$s n[ag'mnH$… lr. goWwaËZ' adr n[ag'mnH$m§Mo Zm|X. H$m¶m©b¶… 505E, 5 dm 'Obm, aoH$Q>±Jb-1, {S>pñQ´>³Q> g|Q>a, gmHo$V, {X"r-110017, B©'ob… casravi.ip@gmail.com g§nH©$ H«$.… 011-40548860 B©-{bbmdmMr {XZm§H$ Am{U doi… 05.04.2021 Xþ. 1.00 Vo Xþ. 3.00 (5 {'{ZQ>m§À¶m A'¶m©{XV {dñVmamgh) XñVmdoO O'm H$amd¶mMr A§{V' VmarI… 01.04.2021 BÝgm°ëdÝgr A°ÊS> ~°H«$ßQ>gr H$moS>, 2016 À¶m VaVwXrAÝd¶o gÝ'mZZr¶ EZgrEbQ>r, 'w§~B© I§S>nrR> Ûmam {Z¶w³V n[ag'mnH$m§Ûmam n[ag'mnZmVrb 'ÎmoMm Cd©[aV ^mJ A°H$m{g¶m Q>o{b gpìh©gog àm¶ìhoQ> {b{'Q>oS> À¶m 'ÎmoMr {dH«$s H$aÊ¶mV ¶oB©b. gXa 'ÎmoMr {dH«$s hr B©-{bbmd ßb°Q>'$m°'© https://eauctions.co.in Ûmam n[ag'mnH$m§Ûmao H$aÊ¶mV ¶oB©b. 'ÎmoMm Vnerb (AZH$moQ>oS> BÝìhoñQ>'|Q>) eoAg©Mr g§»¶m ãbm°H$ amIrd qH$'V (^m. é.) BAa (^m. é.) dmT>{dÊ¶mMr a¸$' E{e¶m ~m¶moEZOu B§{S>¶m {b{'Q>oS>Mo eoAg© 3500000 E 131250 5000 1000 {~PZog B§{S>¶m npãbHo$eÝg {b{'Q>oS>Mo eoAg© 5000 ~r 412500 10000 1000 {gñVo'm ñ'mQ>© Q>o³Zm°bm°Org {b{'Q>oS>Mo eoAg© 166740 gr 1250550 20000 1000 gXa 'ÎmoMm Vnerb Agbobo g§nyU© B©-{bbmd à{H«$¶m XñVmdoO, Am°ZbmB©Z B©-{bbmd ~mobr ànÌ, KmofUm Am{U h'rnÌ, Am°ZbmB©Z {bbmd {dH«$sÀ¶m gm'mÝ¶ AQ>r Am{U eVu do~gmB©Q> https://eauctions.co.in da CnbãY Amho. B©-{bbmd godm nwa{dR>mXmaÀ¶m dVrZo g§nH©$ ì¶³Vr {X{jV àOmnVr- 7874138237 n[ag'mnH$m§À¶m dVrZo g§nH©$ ì¶³Vr… lr. amohrV (9810003857, 011-40548860) B©'ob… casravi.ip@gmail.com ghr/-{XZm§H$… 27.03.2021 {R>H$mU… Zdr {X"r goWwaËZ' adr, n[ag'mnH$ A°H$m{g¶m Q>o{bgpìh©gog àm¶ìhoQ> {b{'Q>oS>Am¶~r~rAm¶ Zm|X. H«$. Am¶~r~rAm¶/Am¶nrE-001/Am¶nr-nr00372/2017-18/10629 Registered Office: Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001, India Tel.: +91 22 6665 8282 Email: cosec@tatasteel.com Website: www.tatasteel.com CIN: L27100MH1907PLC000260 H§$nZr A{Y{Z¶', 2013 À¶m H$b' 91 Am{U H§$nÝ¶m§Mo (ì¶dñWmnZ Am{U àemgZ) {Z¶', 2014 À¶m {Z¶' 10 (1) bm AZwgéZ ¶mÛmao gyMZm XoÊ¶mV ¶oVo H$s, àm¶ìhoQ> ßbog'|Q> ~o{ggda Zm°Z-H$ÝìhQ>u~b {S>~|Mg©À¶m ñdê$nmV Omar Ho$boë¶m Am{U Z°eZb ñQ>m°H$ E³gM|O Am°'$ B§{S>¶m {b{'Q>oS>À¶m ìhmobgob S>oãQ> 'mH}$Q> goJ'|Q>da gy{M~Õ 11.50% AZ{g³¶wAS>©, g~Am°{S>©ZoQ>oS>, nanoÀ¶wAb, aoQ>oS>, {bñQ>oS> hm¶{~«S> {g³¶w[aQ>rO darb H§$nZrH$Sy>Z H$m°b Am°ßeZMm dmna H$aÊ¶mÀ¶m AZwf§JmZo {dVaU/ì¶mO àXmZ Am{U {d'moMZ àXmZ Imbrb à'mUo Xo¶ Amho… AZw. H«$. nanoÀ¶wAb hm¶{~«S> {g³¶w[aQ>rO (""nrEMEg'') {dVaU/ì¶mO àXmZ Am{U {d'moMZmMr {Z¶V VmarI {dVaU/ì¶mO Am{U {d'moMZ àXmZmgmR>r aoH$m°S>© S>oQ> 1. EHy$U é. 775 H$moQ>r À¶m 11 'o, 2011 amoOr dmQ>n Ho$boë¶m 11.50% nrEMEg (ISIN:INE081A08173) 5 'o, 2021 11 'o, 2021 Q>mQ>m ñQ>rb {b{'Q>oS> ghr/- nmd©Wrg' H$m§{MZmY' 26 'mM©, 2021 'w§~B© H§$nZr goH«o$Q>ar A±S> {M'$ {bJb Am°{'$ga (H$m°nm}aoQ> A±S> H$m°åßbm¶Ýg) 'w§~B© gmD$W PmoZ {~«M H°$ÝS>r emIm ""ñH$m¶ ñH°«$na''- ""E'', 4/697, ^wbm^mB© XogmB© amoS>, 'w§~B©- 400026, Xÿa. : 2367 8907/2368 8526/2367 1714/15 , Q>o{b'°$³g: 2368 0768 B©-'ob : BreachCandy.MumbaiSouth@bankofindia.co.in Zm|X. nmoñQ>: ES>r à{V, lr. 'hoe M§ÐH$m§V gmd§V lr'. ho'bmdWr 'hoe gmd§V nÎmm - 1 1/3, am°~Q>© Mmi, AemoH$ ZJa XmVma H$m°bZr, ^m§Sw>n> (nyd©), 'w§~B© - 400 042 nÎmm - 2 âb°Q> H«$. 801, 8 dm 'Obm, S>r qdJ 'mVmolr nmH©$ grEMEg {b. CX¶lr hmD$qgJ gmogm¶Q>r H$m°åßbo³g, ^m§Sw>n> (nyd©), 'w§~B© - 400 042 'hmoX¶, {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A°ÊS> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝe¶b A°goQ>g² A°ÊS> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q>, 2002 À¶m H$b' 13(2) AÝd¶o gyMZm. 1. Vw'À¶mÛmao Ho$boë¶m {dZ§Vrdê$Z Vwåhmbm ~±Ho$Zo Ë¶m§À¶m {~«M H°$ÝS>r emIoÛmao é. 30,00,000/- (Vrg bmI 'mÌ) À¶m EHy$U aH$'oMo '¶m©{XV nV gw{dYm '§Oya Ho$bo. Amåhr ¶oWo Imbr Am'À¶mH$Sy>Z '§Oya Ho$bobo nV gw{dYm øm gyMZoÀ¶m VmaIog Ë¶mA§VJ©V WH$~mH$s aH$'oMo Vnerb XoV AmhmoV :- AZw. H«$. gw{dYoMm àH$ma d ImVo H«$'m§H$ '§Ow[aV '¶m©Xm WH$~mH$s a³H$' 1 J¥h H$O© (000775110000099) 30,00,000/- é. 17,66,843.00 + 04.09.2019 nmgyZMo 'm{gH$ AmYmamZo 8.80 % X. gm. XamZo ì¶mO. 2. ~±Ho$Zo {Xboë¶m Cnamo³V nV gw{dYm Imbrb 'Îmm/VmaUm§Zr (~±Ho$H$S>o ^maJ«ñV {'iH$Vr/'ÎmmM§ o Vnerb) gaw {jV H$o ë¶m AmhVo . H$OX© ma lr. 'heo MÐ§ H$mV§ gmdV§ Am{U lr'. h'o bmdWr 'heo gmdV§ ¶mÀ§ ¶m 'mbH$sMm âbQ° > H$« . 801, 8 dm 'Obm, ""S>r'' qdJ, 'mVmlo r nmH$© H$m-o Amn° a{o Q>ìh hmD$qgJ gmgo m¶Q>r {b., CX¶lr amSo >, ^mS§ >wn> Jmd, ^mS§ >wn (ndy )© , '~§w B© - 400042 Mo g'^mJ VmaU.

3. ~±Ho$bm Xo¶ WH$~mH$sMr naV'o$S> H$aÊ¶mV Vwåhr H$gya Ho$ë¶mZo, Amåhr Vw'Mo ImVo [aPìh© ~±H$ Am°'$ B§{S>¶mÛmao Omar Ho$boë¶m {ZX}e d 'mJ©Xe©Zmà'mUo 30.09.2019 amoOr Zm°Z-na'$m°{'ªJ A°goQ>g² åhUyZ dJuH¥$V Ho$bo. darb H$maUm§'wio, ¶mÛmao Amåhr Vwåhmbm darb A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 13(2) AÝd¶o gyMZm Omar H$ê$Z hçm gyMZoÀ¶m VmaIonmgyZ 60 {Xdgm§À¶m H$mbmdYrV é. 17,66,843.00 + {X. 04.09.2019 nmgyZ 'm{gH$ AmYmao X. gm. 8.80% XamZo ì¶mO d Ë¶mÀ¶m àXmZmn¶ªV ~±Ho$bm Ambobm gd© IM©, AmH$ma d n[aì¶¶ ¶mgh EH${ÌV a³H$' AXm H$ê$Z Vw'Mo gd© Xm{¶Ëd {Z^mdÊ¶mg gm§JV AmhmoV. H$gya Ho$ë¶mg H¥$n¶m Ü¶mZmV R>odmdo H$s, Amåhr da dU©Z Ho$boë¶m VmaU 'Îmm§{déÕ {g³¶w[aQ>m¶PoeZ A°ÊS> [aH$ÝñQ´>³eZ Am°'$ '$m¶ZmpÝeAb A°goQ>g² A°ÊS> EÝ'$mog©'|Q> Am°'$ {g³¶w[aQ>r B§Q>aoñQ> A°³Q>, 2002 À¶m H$b' 13 AÝd¶o ~±Ho$bm àmßV Agboë¶m A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$ d Ë¶mÀ¶m IM© Am{U n[aUm'm§Mr OmoIr' gd©ñdr Vw'Mr Agob.

4. Amåhr Ooìhm Cnamo³V H$mbmdYrV naV'o$S> Am{U VmaU 'Îmm§Mo {d'moMZ hmoB©n¶ªV à¶moÁ¶ XamZo ì¶mO, ~±Ho$bm Ambobo gd© IM©, AmH$ma Am{U n[aì¶¶ ¶mgh EH${ÌV[aË¶m ~±Ho$Mr g§nyU© WH$~mH$sMo àXmZ H$ê$Z Vw'Mo Xm{¶Ëd {Z^mdÊ¶mg Vwåhmbm gm§JV AmhmoV, H¥$n¶m 'hÎdmMr Jmoï> Ü¶mZmV R>odmdr H$s, ga'¡$gr A°³Q>À¶m H$b' 13(8) à'mUo, VmaU 'Îmm§Mo {d'moMZ H$aÊ¶mMm A{YH$ma, Vwåhmbm Ho$di, VmaU 'Îmm§Mo ^mS>onÅ>m, A{^hñVm§H$Z qH$dm {dH«$sÛmao hñVm§VaU H$aÊ¶mgmR>r ImOJr H$amamZo qH$dm OZVoH$Sy>Z XanÌHo$ qH$dm {Z{dXm 'mJdyZ qH$dm Omhra {bbmdmgmR>rMr gyMZm àH$m{eV hmoÊ¶mÀ¶m VmaIon¶ªVM CnbãY Agob.

5. da dU©Z Ho$boë¶m A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$ê$Z dgwb Ho$boë¶m aH$'oVyZ àW' Amåhmbm Ambobm gd© IM©, AmH$ma d n[aì¶¶ Am{U/qH$dm Ë¶mÀ¶mer AmZwf§{JH$ H$moUVmhr IM© ^mJdbm OmB©b Am{U Z§Va da dU©Z Ho$ë¶mà'mUo hçm gyMZoÀ¶m VmaIonmgyZ dgwbrÀ¶m VmaIon¶ªV g§{dXmË'H$ XamZo ì¶mOmgh Cnamoº$ Z'wX ~±Ho$Mr ¶oUo WH$~mH$s ^mJdÊ¶mV ¶oB©b Am{U ~±Ho$Mr g§nyU© ¶oUo (H$O©Xma qH$dm Om'rZXma åhUyZ ~±Ho$bm Vw'À¶mH$Sy>Z ¶oUo Agboë¶m AÝ¶ H$moUË¶mhr WH$~mH$sgh) a³H$' dgyb Ho$ë¶mZ§Va H$moUVrhr a³H$' {e"H$ am{hë¶mg Vwåhmbm àXmZ Ho$br OmB©b.

6. VmaU 'Îmm§{déÜX gXa A{YH$ma dmnê$Z dgwb Ho$boë¶m aH$'oVyZ gXa WH$~mH$s g§nyU© Z ^aë¶mg, Amåhr Vw'À¶mH$Sy>Z Ë¶mdarb AmZwf§{JH$ gd© IM©, B. gh Cd©[aV a³H$' dgyb H$aÊ¶mH$[aVm H$O© dgwbr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU/Ý¶m¶mb¶mg'moa Vw'À¶m{déÜX H$madmB© H$aÊ¶mMo Am'Mo A{YH$ma amIyZ R>odV AmhmoV.

7. H¥$n¶m Ü¶mZmV R>odmdo H$s, Cnamoº$ A°³Q>À¶m nmoQ>-H$b' (13) Zwgma, hçm gyMZoÀ¶m àmárníMmV, Vwåhmbm hçm gyMZoV C"oI Ho$boë¶m H$moUË¶mhr VmaU 'ÎmoMo {dH«$s, ^mS>onÅ>m, nadmZm, ~jrg, JhmU qH$dm AÝ¶ àH$mao ^ma {Z'm©U qH$dm hñVm§VaU H$aÊ¶mg ''mmd H$aÊ¶mV ¶oV Amho.

8. hr gyMZm Omar H$aÊ¶mgmR>r Am{U Cnamoº$ H$b' 13 A§VJ©V A{YH$mam§Mm dmna H$aÊ¶mH$[aVm {ZåZñdmjarH$ma ho ~±Ho$Mo [aVga àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar AmhoV.

9. ho gm§JUo Oê$ar Zmhr H$s, ~±Ho$bm CnbãY Agboë¶m AÝ¶ H$moUË¶mhr A{YH$ma qH$dm Cnm¶m§Zm ~mYm Z AmUVm hr gyMZm Vwåhmbm {Xbr Amho. Amnbm {dídmgy, 'w»¶ ì¶dñWmnH$ Am{U {XZm§H$ : 23.03.2021 àm{YH¥$V A{YH$mar 8 FORM NO. 3 [See Regulation-15(1) (a)] DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL MUMBAI (DRT 3) 1st Floor, MTNL Telephone Exchange Building, Sector-30 A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703. Case No.: OA/179/2020 Exhibit No. 9 Summons under sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, read with sub-rule (2A) of rule 5 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 1993. BANK OF MAHARASHTRA V/s. M/S. D. S. ENTERPRISES SINGH To, 2. MR. SANTOSH DATTARAM BHOGATE, Apartment No. VS1/70/B-8, Sector 9, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra-400 703. Also At A:-partment No. VS1/70/B-7, Sector 9, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra-400 703. 3.MRS. ANURADHA SANTOSH BHOGATE Apartment No. VS1/70/B-7, Sector 9, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra-400 703. Also At A:-partment No. VS1/70/B-8, Sector 9, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra-400 703. SUMMONS WHEREAS OA/179/2020 was listed before Hon'ble Presiding Officer on 18.01.2020. WHEREAS this Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons/ notice on the said Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against you for recovery of debts of Rs. 33548059.34/- (application along with copies of documents etc. annexed). In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are directed as under:- (iv) You shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary course of his business any of the assets over which security interest is created and / or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under Serial Number 3A of the original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal; You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the applicant and to appear before Registrar on 07.06.2021 at 10:30 a. m. falling which the application shall be heard and decided in your absence. Given under my hand and the seal of this tribunal on this date 19.03.2021 sd/-

(iii) You are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other assets and properties disclosed under Serial Number 3A of the original application, pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties;

(v) You shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial istitutions holding security interest over such assets. (ii) To disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets specified by the applicant under serial number 3A of the original application;

(i) To show cause within Thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed for should not be granted; SEAL Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons Head Office : ''KALYANM_ASTU'' Om Vijaykrishna Apartment, Opp. Reliance Communications, Adharwadi Road, Kalyan (W), Dist. Thane POSSESSION NOTICE Whereas the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of The Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 13(12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued Demand Notice dated 13.09.2019 calling upon 1) the borrower M/S. Sai Mahadev Trading Company Prop. Mr. Jogendersing Attusingh Ailsinghani having business at Shop No. G/3, Padmavati Complex, Ashele Road, Near Nagrani Mandir, Ulhasnagar-4, 2) Guarantor Mr. Dharmender Lachmandas Ramchandani residing at House No. 776/2365-A, Harishchandra Nagar, Opp. Gurunani Mandir, Ashele, Ulhasnagar-4 and 3) Guarantor Mr. Attusingh Balusingh Ailsinghani residing at Room No. 01, Barrack No. 1654, Section-26, Ulhasnagar-4, to repay the amount mentioned in the said Notice being Rs. 33,52,493.03 (Rupees Thirty Three Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Three Paise Three Only) as on 31.08.2019 together with future interest at the contractual rate on the aforesaid amount and incidental expenses, costs, charges etc. incurred/to be incurred from 01.09.2019 onward until the date of payment, within 60 days from the receipt of the said Notice. AND WHEREAS the borrower and others mentioned hereinabove having failed to repay the entire amount, all the parties mentioned hereinabove in particular and to the public in general, it is informed that the undersigned has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under section 13(4) of the said Act read with the Rule 8 of the said Rules on this 24.03.2021. The borrower and the others mentioned hereinabove in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with the property will be subject to the charge of The Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd., as per notice served on the borrower and guarantors as mentioned above. DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY Flat No. 204, 2nd Floor, area adm. 620 sq. ft. Carpet + Terrace of 50 sq. ft. Carpet, in the building known as Odyssey (now known as Villa Royale Odyssey CHSL) in the complex Reliance Residency, constructed on S. No. 58, Hissa No. 1A, Village Pale, Near Shiv Mandir, Ambarnath (East), Dist. Thane-421 501, owned by Mr. Attusingh Balusingh Ailsinghani. Place : Ambarnath (E) Date : 24.03.2021 MUMBAI SOUTH ZONE Breach Candy Branch "Sky Scraper" - "A", 4/697, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai-400 026 Tel. : 2367 8907 / 2368 8526 / 2367 1714 /15, Telefax : 2368 0768, E-mail :BreachCandy.MumbaiSouth@bankofindia.co.in Regd. Post : AD To, Mr. Pravin Prakash Panchal Mr. Satyavan Prakash Panchal Address-1 Room No. 6, "B" Ward Parsuram Nagar Ambekar Marg Near Kingston Tower Kala Chowki Mumbai-400 033 (Maharashtra) Address-2 A/305, 3rd Floor Shiv Ashirwad CHSL Tulinj Road Nallasopara (East), Dist-Palghar-401 209 Maharashtra Dear Sir, NOTICE UNDER SEC.13 (2) OF THE SECURITISATON ANDRECONSTRUCTIONOFFINANCIALASSETSANDENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002. 1. At the request made by you, the Bank has granted to you through its Breach Candy Branch credit limit for an aggregate amount of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Ten Lakh Only). We give here under details of credit facility granted by us and the amount of outstanding dues thereunder as on the notice : Sr. Nature of facility & Sanctioned No. A/c number limit 1 Housing Loan 10,00,000/- (000775110000231) Outstanding dues Rs. 9,26,089.50 + interest @ 8.25 % p.a. with monthly rests from 29.10.2019. 2. The aforesaid credit facility granted by the Bank are secured by the following assets/securities(particulars of properties/assets) charged to the Bank : Equitable mortgage of Flat No. A/305, 3rd Floor, Shiv Ashirwad CHSL Tulinj Road, Nallasopara (East), Dist-Palghar-401 209 Maharashtra belonging to the Borrowers Mr. Pravin Prakash Panchal & Mrs. Satyavan Prakash Panchal. 3. As you have defaulted in repayment of your dues to the Bank, we have classified your account as Non-Performing Asset with effect from 31.10.2019 in accordance with the directions/guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India. For the reasons stated above, we hereby give you notice under Section 13(2) of the above noted Act and call upon you to discharge in full your liabilities by paying to the Bank, a sum of Rs. 9,26,089.50 + interest @ 8.25 % p.a. with monthly rests from 29.10.2019 and all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment by you within a period of 60 days from the date of this notice, failing which please note that we will entirely at your risks as to costs and consequences exercise the powers vested with the Bank under Section 13 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 against the secures assets mentioned above. 4. While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest , all costs , charges and expenses incurred by the Bank till repayment and redeem the secured assets, within the period mentioned above, please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act, the right of redemption of secured assets will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for public auction or inviting quotations or tender from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured assets. 5. The amount realized from exercising the power mentioned above, which firstly be applied in payment of all costs, charges and expenses, which are incurred by us and/or any expenses incidental thereto, and secondly applied in discharge of the Bank's dues as mentioned above with contractual interest from the date of this notice till the date of actual realization and the residue of the money, if any, after the Bank's dues (including under any of your other dues to the Bank whether as borrower or guarantor) are fully recovered, shall be paid to you. 6. If the said dues are not fully recovered with the proceeds realized in the course of exercise of the said powers against the secured assets, we reserve our right to proceed against you before Debts Recovery Tribunal/Courts for recovery of the balance amount due along with all costs etc., incidental thereto from you. 7. Please take not that as per Sub section (13) of the aforesaid Act, after receipt if this notice, you are restrained from transferring or creating any encumbrances on the aforesaid secured assets whether by way of sale, lease license, gift, mortgage or otherwise. 8. The undersigned is a duly Authorised Officer of the Bank to issue this notice and exercise powers under Section 13 aforesaid. 9. Needless to mention this notice is addressed to you without prejudice to any other remedy available to the Bank. (Mr. V. V. Gaikwad) Authorised Officer PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that our clients are negotiating with MR. PRAVIN ARJUN PATEL residing at A-1201, Quantum Park, Khar (W), Mumbai-400 052 to purchase and acquire the shares of THE NEW MONISHA CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LIMITED, and the Flat Number 6A standing in his name in the building 'MONISHA' the property more particularly described in the schedule hereunder written. Any person/persons having any right, title, interest or claim into or upon or in respect of the scheduled shares and/or Flat or any part or portion thereof by way of inheritance, transfer, sale, gift, lease, sub-lease, tenancy, sub tenancy, occupancy, right, licence, lien, lispendens, charge, mortgage, trust, maintenance, easement, attachment or otherwise howsoever, are hereby required to make the same known in writing to us at our office at 642, J.S.S. Road, Vazira Mansion, Ground Floor, Opp. Punjab And Sind Bank,. Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002 together with certified true copies of the documents in support of their claims within 14 days from the date of the publication hereof, failing which, any such claims shall be considered/deemed to have been waived and/or abandoned and the transaction shall be proceeded with and completed without reference to any such rights, interests or claims and our clients will proceed with the purchase of the rights of MR. PRAVIN ARJUN PATEL in the Flat and the Shares. THE SCHEDULE OF THE PROPERTY REFERRED TO ALL THAT 5 shares of Rs. 50/-each represented by Share Certificate No. 027 dated 19th July, 1999 issued by THE NEW MONISHA CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LIMITED (Regn. No. BOM/ HSG/ 28167 of 1971) together with the exclusive right to use, occupy and possess Flat No. 6 A admeasuring about 610 sq.ft. (Built up Area) or thereabouts on the 6th floor in the Building 'MONISHA' situated on Plot No. 121, St. Andrews Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai-400 050 and standing on all that piece and parcel of land or ground bearing CTS No. 130/131 of Bandra-H Division within the registration District and Sub District of Mumbai Suburban. For Rohit M. Udani & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/-Rohit Udani Proprietor NHAI: Is asset monetization an answer to its debt woes? TEJI MANDI National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has played a commendable role in infrastructure building since its inception in 1988. In recent years, it has been operating at a pace, never seen before. However, that has also given birth to an unwanted problem. Highway building activity in India has expanded at a rapid pace ever since Nitin Gadkari has taken charge as the Minister for Road Transport. The pace of road construction was abysmally slow at 2 km/day before he took over. In March 2021, it touched a record 33 km a day. The minister is hopeful for the number to reach 40 km a day by March 31. At such staggering speed, NHAI constructed 11,035 kilometers of national highways in FY21 (Upto March 1st of this year). Achievement comes with a price: The pace of highway construction is fabulous considering the record of previous governments. However, it has come at a price. The debt level at NHAI has been consistently rising in the past few years. As per the Parliamentary Standing Committee's (PSC) report, NHAI's debt servicing liability stands at Rs 97,115 crore over the next three financial years- Rs 38,997 crore for FY22, Rs 28,800 crore for FY23, and Rs 29,318 crore for FY24. How to get out of this mess? To sort out its debt woes, NHAI has been recommended to complete its delayed road projects on priority and prevent cost escalation. The committee suggested exploring options of debt restructuring and monetization of its highway assets. Acting on the recommendations of the committee, NHAI is preparing to monetize national highways. It is expected to raise Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years. Mumbai Dated : 26th March, 2021 Under the existing laws, NHAI is authorized to monetize public-funded national highway projectsthat are operational and collecting toll for at least one year. Finding investors a challenge: Under this program, NHAI is in the process of preparing an asset monetization pipeline. At CII's recently concluded event, the minister made a strong pitch for it, inviting industry players to come forward to invest in it. However, finding investors is going to be a huge challenge considering the stressed balance sheets of road construction companies. Banks also continue to remain unwilling to finance them. And, private investors are left with little or no interest in this segment considering the hardships they have experienced in the past. Why must NHAI reduce the debt? Although road construction activities are happening at an express speed, NHAI still has a long way to go. Under the Bharatmala project, contracts for a length of 13,521 km highways have been awarded. And, projects for building 16,500 km are due to be awarded at a later stage. NHAI must reduce its debt burden to make sure that existing projects do not get stalled due to financial constraints. It also needs to keep the flow of new projects intact. NHAI bonds continue to enjoy AAA rating, and it has faced no problems meeting its debt obligations thus far. However, it is important to reduce debt obligation to ensure timely payments and a steady flow of funds even in the future. Teji Mandi (TM Investment Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a SEBI registered investment advisor. No information in this article should not be construed as investment advice. Please visitwww.tejimandi.comto know more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istrict Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (3) Competent Authority Under section 5A of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, 1963, MHADA Building, Ground floor, Room No. 69, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051. Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e)) Before the Competent Authority Application No. 72 of 2021 Vibhuti Apartment Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., Plot No.369, Survey No.43, Hissa No.13(part), Corresponding CTS No.156, off Village Juhu, Mumbai-400 049. Versus 1. Mr. Sunit Chandrakant Khatau 2. Smt. Panna Sunit Khatau 3. Ms. Aparna Sunit Khatau 4. Ms. Reena Sunit Khatau Having address at Khatau Bungalow, 6, Manav Mandir Road, Mumbai-400 006. 5. Vibhuti Investments Co. Ltd., A company incorporated under the companies Act,1956, Having their registered address at Leo House, 88-C, Old Prabhadevi Road,Worli, Mumbai-400 025. ........ (Applicant) .......... Promoters/ Defendant PUBLIC NOTICE 1) Take the notice that the above application has been filed by the applicant under section 11 under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 and under the applicable Rules against the Opponents above mentioned. 2) The applicant has prayed for grant certificate of Entitlement of Unilateral Conveyance of all that pieces and parcels ofland bearing Survey No. 43, Hissa No.13 (part),corresponding CTS No.156, and admeasuring 1241.80 sq. yards equivalent to 1038.30 sq. meters or thereabouts of Village - Juhu, Taluka -Vile Parle (Revenue Taluka Andheri) in the Registration District and Sub-District of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban alongwith building in favour of the Applicant Society. 3) The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 08/04/2021 at 3.00 p.m. 4) The Promoter/Opponent/sand their legal heirs ifany, or any person /authority wishing to Submit any objection, should appear in person or through the authorized representative on 08/04/2021 at 3.00 p.m. before the undersigned together with any documents, he /she /they want/s to produce in support of his fher objection/claim / demand against the above case and the applicant/sis / are advised to be present at that time to collect the written, if any filed by the interested parties. 5) If any person/s interested, fails to appear or file written reply as required by this notice, the question at issue/ application will be decided in their absence and such person/swill have no claim, object or demand whatsoever against the property for which the conveyance/ declaration / order is granted orthe direction for registration of the society is granted to the applicants or any order /certificate/ judgment is passed against such interested parties and the matter will be heard and decided ex-parte. By Order, PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given on behalf of my clients that I am investigating the title of MR. ULHAS VASANT JOSHI to the residential premises being Flat No. 201-B wing admeasuring 900 sq.fts. built-up area on the 2nd floor of Aaditya Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. situated at Sadanand Wadi, V. P. Road, Girgaon, Mumbai-400 004 alongwith five fully paid up shares of Rs. 50/- each bearing distinctive Nos. 301 to 305 (both inclusive) under share certificate No. 061 standing on land bearing C. S. No. 520 & 521 of Girgaon Division. All persons having any claim in respect of the above referred premises whether by way of sale, exchange, mortgage, charge, gift, trust, muniment, inheritance, possession, lease, lien or otherwise howsoever are hereby requested to make the same known in writing to the undersigned hereof at 2nd Floor, Mantri Building, Above Gangar Eyenation, Opp. : Girgaon Church, Girgaon, Mumbai-400 004 within 15 days of this notice, failing, which, all such claim of such person/s, if any, will be deemed to have waived and/or abandoned. Dated this 27th day of March, 2021 Mukesh Jain Advocate Date : 23.03.2021 Yours faithfully, CHIEF MANAGER & AUTHORISED OFFICER sd/- for District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (3), Competent Authority u/s 5 A of the MOFA, 1963

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

