Tata Steel : Newspaper Advertisement for record date - INE081A08173 & INE081A08181

Inauguration of new XRD system in RDCIS, SAIL, RANCHI
A new Automatic XRD system by a reputed manufacturer of Japan was inaugurated by ED I/C, RDCIS, today in presence of other senior officials at Ispat Bhawan, Doranda, Ranchi. This high performance fully automated computer controlled XRD system caters to all types of raw materials, refractory materials, ferrous and non-ferrous samples, which can be analyzed for identification and measurement of constituent phases. It is also equipped with high temperature attachment, which is capable of in-situ phase identification up to 1500 deg C. Some unique applications of the system are measurement of crystalline and amorphous quantity in slag, characterization of slag, characterization and high temperature stability of refractory materials, measurement of reactive phases which is useful for waste recycling. These novel features make this system state-of-the-art in the national arena.
Adani Group demolishes chimney at NRC
This RCC Chimney was built in 1950 when the National Rayon Company Ltd plant at Mohone-Kalyan was commissioned. This chimney has created safety hazards for the Titwala Road and Ambevali Railway Station since the company was in closed-down position from Nov-2009. The RCC structure was in depleted conditions for almost the last 15 years. All the concerned authorities - Railway, KDMC and Khadakpada Police Station have served various notices to M/s NRC Ltd for urgent actions. M/s NRC Ltd went to NCLT in 2018 and Adani Group has acquired the company through NCLT in Mar-2020 and step-in in Sept-20. Immediately after taking over the management control of M/s NRC Ltd, Adani group decided to dismantle this very dangerous RCC Structures in the safest manner as a good corporate citizen.
ALLEN's Kavya Chopra scores 100% marks in JEE-Main
Students of Allen Career Institute have performed exceptionally in JEE-Main 2021 (March Attempt). Director of Allen Career Institute Brajesh Maheshwari said Allen students have once again set new records. Kavya Chopra has scored 300 out of 300 marks and achieved a perfect 100 percentile. First time in the JEE-Main
Examination history, a female student has scored full marks; Kavya has become the first female student to achieve the perfect score. She has also topped Delhi State. Along with this, Allen's Mridul Agarwal has scored a 100 percentile and got a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. Allen students Zenith Malhotra and Rohit Kumar have also scored 100 percentile. In the series of success, 14 Allen students have become state toppers, in which 12 students are from ALLEN Classroom, and 2 are from the ALLEN distance learning program.
BOM extends its footprint to Andaman & Nicobar; opens 5 more branches in WB
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, inaugurated six new branches on March 25, at the hands of AS Rajeev, Managing
Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra through virtual mode in presence of Hemant Tamta connected via virtual conference& A B Vijayakumar, Executive Directors; V.D. Kolhatkar & Mr.U.R. Rao, General Managers at Head Office. Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one Branch is in Port-Blair and other five are in West Bengal viz. Jalpaiguri, Koch Bihar, Raiganj, Jhargram and Krishnanagar. With the opening of these branches, Bank of Maharashtra will have 1949 Banking outlets across the country.
CARF holds cheque distribution program at Byculla office
Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) has been helping cancer patients from the past 20 years and this journey has been significantly motivating for all the people. Over the past 20 years, more than 13,180 cancer patients have been helped to a tune of more than Rs.19.73 crore. With this mission in mind a cheque distribution program was conducted at CARF office at Byculla and more than 65 cancer patients were distributed cheques. Lunch was also provided to the patients on this special day. Various dignitaries like Naeem Dalvi, Talha Fakih, Manoj Gage, Mohan Valal and Dr.Ravish Hani and many other distinguished guests were completely motivated and showed their support in this noble cause. Shamshi Mulla, Chairman and Savita Nathani, CEO of CARF graced the occasion and ensured the patients received as much help as possible.
POSOCO provides medical waste incinerator machine to hosp under swachhta action plan
Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) on March 25, 2021 handed over a Medical Waste Incinerator to Dr. Ram
Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, under Swachhta Action Plan initiative to promote cleanliness. The machine was handed over by Minaxi Garg Executive Director, POSOCO to Dr. (Prof.) Rana Anil Kumar Singh , Director & Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital in presence of POSOCO and Hospital management. Dr. (Prof.) Rana A. K. Singh, praised the move saying that the machine is very effective in disposal of medical waste & maintain cleanliness at the hospital premises.
Union Bank Of India launches "Uni-Carbon Card"
Union Bank of India launched "UNI - CARBON CARD", an HPCL co-branded credit card on the Rupay platform of NPCI on March 26, 2021. Speaking on the occasion Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO Union Bank of India, said "It is a unique card designed with association one of the largest Public Sector Bank, Union Bank of India and HPCL, a leader is fuel retail and Rupay - India's largest card payment network. It will create an opportunity to create value for the customers." "Union Bank of India is committed to customer centric products and processes that enhance ease of living. The Union Bank HPCL Co-branded credit card takes us another step closer to making India a less-cash economy, realizing 'Digital India' vision of our Prime Minister." he added.
APPOINTMENTS
SAIL Chief Soma Mondal elected as Chairman, SCOPE
Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been elected as the new Chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) on March 26, 2021. She has been elected for a term of two years, w.e.f 1st April, 2021. Mondal assumed the charge of Chairman, SAIL on 01st January, 2021. After the announcement of the results, Soma Modal said, "I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the Country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organization by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building. SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. "
Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE
Pursuant to SCOPE Board Elections for the term 2021-23 for the Offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Members of the Executive Board, results were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Returning Officer. DG, SCOPE informed that the new Executive Board of SCOPE will assume office from 1st April. As per the results declared, Pradip Kumar
Das, CMD, IREDA has been elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE. Other members elected to the Executive Board of SCOPE are: R.K. Sinha, Director (Personnel), CWC; Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL; Amitabh Banerjee, CMD, IRFC; Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL; Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL; Anuj Aggarwal, Member (HR); M.V. Iyer, Director (Business Development), GAIL; V.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID; Baldev Kaur Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC; Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, CMD, HIL; Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC; Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC; Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commcl & Mktg), ITDC; Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Cotton Corpn. of India; Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director (Personnel), WCL; Om Prakash Singh, Director (Technology & Field Services), ONGC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC and D.S. Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director (Finance),
CORPORATE CORNER
ICG intercepts fishing boats with narcotics on March 18
On 15 Mar 21, Intelligence input was received regarding suspicious boat of foreign origin likely to be engaged in drug trafficking in Arabian sea. On receipt and corroboration of input, a swift air-sea coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard was launched immediately to detect the suspicious boats.
The Coast Guard ships and aircraft conducted extensive search in the area off Lakshadweep Islands. On 18 Mar 21, patrolling ICG units detected three suspicious boats off Minicoy Islands and intercepted them. Post boarding, interrogation of crew revealed inconsistent statements. On rummaging of boats, high grade 300 Kgs Heroin and 05 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds were recovered from Sri Lankan Fishing Boat Ravihansi. The estimated value of narcotics in international market is approx Rupees 3000 Cr. All the three boats alongwith 19 crew escorted to Vizhinjam, Kerala for further joint investigation. This is the second major anti-drug trafficking operation undertaken by ICG on west coast of India within a fortnight. On 5 Mar 21, ICG ships and aircraft, in a co-ordinated operation in Lakshadweep seas, had successfully apprehended Sri Lankan boat Akarsha Duwa with 06 crew off Minicoy island. The crew had admitted of carrying 200 kg high grade Heroin and 60 kg Hashish which was jettisoned at sea on sighting of ICG ships on patrol.
The past one year has proved to be a big setback for drug traffickers at sea as ICG has successfully seized about 1.6 tons of narcotics worth approx Rs. 4900 Cr. The total drug haul done by ICG since inception amounts to Rs. 10,952 Cr.
Govt infuses Rs 5,500 cr equity capital into Punjab & Sind Bank
The government has infused Rs 5,500 crore equity capital into Punjab & Sind Bank in lieu of allotment of over 335 crore preference shares to it. The lender on Thursday allotted 3,35,16,14,868 equity shares of the bank at an issue price of Rs 16.41 per equity share to the government aggregating to Rs 5,500 crore. The shareholders approved the allotment of shares to the government with requisite majority of 99.018 per cent, cast in favour of the resolution, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday. With the allotment, Government of India holding has increased from 83.06 per cent to 97.07 per cent, it said.
Application by a company for registration under section 366 (Conversion from Firm into Company)
1. Notice is hereby given an application is being made by M/s. Ashtavinayaka Construction, a Partnership firm registered under Indian Partnership Act, 1932, to the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Company Affairs, Mumbai for conversion of said Firm into Part I company (Chapter XXI) under provision of Section 366 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a Company limited by shares.
2. The Company proposes to carry business as mentioned under main objects in Memorandum of Association.
3. A Copy of draft Memorandum and Articles of Association of proposed Company may be inspected at the office at Plot No. R- 478, T.T.C. Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Rabale, Navi Mumbai - 400701.
4. Notice is further given that any Person, Firm, Company or Corporation objecting to this application may communicate such objection, to the / Registrar of Companies/ CRC- Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Plot No. 6,7, 8, Sector 5, IMT Manesar, District Gurgaon (Haryana), Pin Code-122050, within 21 days from the date of publication of this notice by a letter.
Notice is hereby given to the public at large that M/s KSP Constructions through proprietor Kamruddhin Subhani Patel ( referred to as "the Developers") are developing the property mentioned in the Schedule hereunder written pursuant to Registered Tripartite Agreement dated November 27, 2019 bearing Registration No.15373/2019 executed between City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), Dhondu Kudavkar & ors and the developers and Transfer Order No. CIDCO/ ESTATE/SATYA/ ULWE/215/2019/7245 dated January 09, 2020 issued by CIDCO to the Developers. Further Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) is desirous of recommending housing loans to prospective purchasers purchasing the residential units in the project named Patel Pride which is being constructed by the Developers on the said property
Any person having any claim, right, title and interest in respect of the said property or any part thereof is hereby called upon to make the same known in writing to 'Head-Operations-Legal, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Ramon House, H T Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020 within 15 days from the date hereof.
SCHEDULE OF THE PROPERTY
Plot No. 15A Sector 18, Ulwe, Navi Mumbai 400614.
Dated: 26-03-2021
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.,
Ramon House, H.T. Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation,
Churchgate, Mumbai 400020.
'P'
Case No. 750,
Tata Steel Limited
22.02.2018.
Sd/-
Shree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd.,
(Disputant)
V/s
Shri Dominic D'Costa.
(Opponent)
8
MUMBAI DISTRICT CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING FEDERATION LTD., MUMBAI
Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960 of U/s 156 & Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rule 1961 of Rule 107. Special Recovery and Sales officer, Attached to Mumbai District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd. 103,1stFloor, Vikas Premises, G.N.Vaidya Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400001. Tel No. 022-022660068, 22661043.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Special Recovery and Sales Officer invites bids in sealed envelopes from the interested parties in respect of mentioned immovable Property put up for auction sales on"As is where is basis"
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Flat No. B-23, 2ndFloor, Shree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Ajay Bldg. No. 2, Near Jankalyan Nagar, Malad - (West), Mumbai - 400 095.The Tender Form, terms and condition of auction and other information can be obtained from the Special Recovery and Sales officer on any working day on payment ofRs. 1000/- (One Thousand Only)The inspection of the property may be taken onDated - 08.04.2021 between 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.After Recovery Certificate Society Dues And all charges, levies, taxes or any other liabilities against the property shall be born and paid by the Purchaser, The Reserve Price for Auction isRs.1,40,00,000.00 (Rupees One Crore Forty Lakh only)The sealed bid shall be accepted with interest free earnest money deposit ofRs.14,00,000.00 (Rupees Fourteen Lakh only)By Demand Draft/pay order favoringShree Ajay Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd.The Special Recovery and Sales officer must receive sealed bid at the above maintained address on or beforeDated 27.04.2021 Between 11.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M.The tenders will be opened onDated - 29.04.2021 at 11.30 A.M.in the office ofThe Special Recovery & Sales Officer The Mumbai District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd. 103, 1stFloor, Vikas Premises, G. N. Vaidya Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.the bidders present will be given an opportunity to improve upon their bids. The successful bidder shall be required to immediately pay an amount equal to30%of the bid amount. The balance amount of the finalized bid shall be paid within30 days. The tenders received after the prescribed date, time will not be accepted. Special Recovery and sales officer reserves the rights to Cancel the Auction by any reason accept or all tenders without consider assigning any reason whatsoever and also to conduct negotiation, if necessary. Given under my hand and seal of this Recovery and Sales Officer on thisDate - 26.03.2021.
WHEREASOA/179/2020 was listed before Hon'ble Presiding Officer on18.01.2020.
WHEREASthis Hon'ble Tribunal is pleased to issue summons/ notice on the said Application under section 19(4) of the Act, (OA) filed against youfor recovery of debts ofRs. 33548059.34/-(application along with copies ofdocuments etc. annexed).
In accordance with sub-section (4) of section 19 of the Act, you, the defendants are directed as under:-
(iv) You shall not transfer by way of sale, lease or otherwise, except in the ordinary course of his business any of the assets over which security interest is created and / or other assets and properties specified or disclosed under Serial Number 3A of the original application without the prior approval of the Tribunal;
You are also directed to file the written statement with a copy thereof furnished to the applicant and to appear beforeRegistraron07.06.2021at10:30 a. m.falling which the application shall be heard and decided in your absence.Given under my hand and the seal of this tribunal on this date 19.03.2021sd/-
(iii) You are restrained from dealing with or disposing of secured assets or such other assets and properties disclosed under Serial Number 3A of the original application, pending hearing and disposal of the application for attachment of properties;
(v) You shall be liable to account for the sale proceeds realised by sale of secured assets or other assets and properties in the ordinary course of business and deposit such sale proceeds in the account maintained with the bank or financial istitutions holding security interest over such assets.
(ii) To disclose particulars of properties or assets other than properties and assets specified by the applicant under serial number 3A of the original application;
(i)To show cause within Thirty days of the service of summons as to why relief prayed for should not be granted;
SEAL
Signature of the Officer Authorised to issue summons
Head Office : ''KALYANM_ASTU'' Om Vijaykrishna Apartment, Opp. Reliance Communications,
Adharwadi Road, Kalyan (W), Dist. Thane
POSSESSION NOTICE
Whereasthe undersigned being the Authorised Officer of The Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 13(12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued Demand Notice dated 13.09.2019 calling upon1) the borrower M/S. Sai Mahadev Trading Company Prop. Mr. Jogendersing Attusingh Ailsinghanihaving business at Shop No. G/3, Padmavati Complex, Ashele Road, Near Nagrani Mandir, Ulhasnagar-4,2) Guarantor Mr. Dharmender Lachmandas Ramchandaniresiding at House No. 776/2365-A, Harishchandra Nagar, Opp. Gurunani Mandir, Ashele, Ulhasnagar-4 and3) Guarantor Mr. Attusingh Balusingh Ailsinghaniresiding at Room No. 01, Barrack No. 1654, Section-26, Ulhasnagar-4, to repay the amount mentioned in the said Notice beingRs. 33,52,493.03(Rupees Thirty Three Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Three Paise Three Only) as on 31.08.2019 together with future interest at the contractual rate on the aforesaid amount and incidental expenses, costs, charges etc. incurred/to be incurred from 01.09.2019 onward until the date of payment, within 60 days from the receipt of the said Notice.
AND WHEREASthe borrower and others mentioned hereinabove having failed to repay the entire amount, all the parties mentioned hereinabove in particular and to the public in general, it is informed that the undersigned has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under section 13(4) of the said Act read with the Rule 8 of the said Rules on this 24.03.2021.The borrower and the others mentioned hereinabove in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with the property will be subject to the charge of The Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd., as per notice served on the borrower and guarantors as mentioned above.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
Flat No. 204, 2nd Floor, area adm. 620 sq. ft. Carpet + Terrace of 50 sq. ft. Carpet, in the building known as Odyssey (now known as Villa Royale Odyssey CHSL) in the complex Reliance Residency, constructed on S. No. 58, Hissa No. 1A, Village Pale, Near Shiv Mandir, Ambarnath (East), Dist. Thane-421 501, owned by Mr. Attusingh Balusingh Ailsinghani.
NOTICE UNDER SEC.13 (2) OF THE SECURITISATON ANDRECONSTRUCTIONOFFINANCIALASSETSANDENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002.
1. At the request made by you, the Bank has granted to you through its Breach Candy Branch credit limit for an aggregate amount of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Ten Lakh Only). We give here under details of credit facility granted by us and the amount of outstanding dues thereunder as on the notice :
Sr.
Nature of facility &
Sanctioned
No.
A/c number
limit
1
Housing Loan
10,00,000/-
(000775110000231)
Outstanding dues
Rs.9,26,089.50+ interest @ 8.25 % p.a. with monthly rests from29.10.2019.
2. The aforesaid credit facility granted by the Bank are secured by the following assets/securities(particulars of properties/assets) charged to the Bank :
Equitable mortgage of Flat No. A/305, 3rd Floor, Shiv Ashirwad CHSL Tulinj Road, Nallasopara (East), Dist-Palghar-401 209 Maharashtra belonging to the Borrowers Mr. Pravin Prakash Panchal & Mrs. Satyavan Prakash Panchal.
3. As you have defaulted in repayment of your dues to the Bank, we have classified your account as Non-Performing Asset with effect from 31.10.2019 in accordance with the directions/guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India. For the reasons stated above, we hereby give you notice under Section 13(2) of the above noted Act and call upon you to discharge in full your liabilities by paying to the Bank, a sum of Rs. 9,26,089.50 + interest @ 8.25 % p.a. with monthly rests from 29.10.2019 and all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment by you within a period of 60 days from the date of this notice, failing which please note that we will entirely at your risks as to costs and consequences exercise the powers vested with the Bank under Section 13 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 against the secures assets mentioned above.
4. While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest , all costs , charges and expenses incurred by the Bank till repayment and redeem the secured assets, within the period mentioned above, please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act, the right of redemption of secured assets will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for public auction or inviting quotations or tender from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured assets.
5. The amount realized from exercising the power mentioned above, which firstly be applied in payment of all costs, charges and expenses, which are incurred by us and/or any expenses incidental thereto, and secondly applied in discharge of the Bank's dues as mentioned above with contractual interest from the date of this notice till the date of actual realization and the residue of the money, if any, after the Bank's dues (including under any of your other dues to the Bank whether as borrower or guarantor) are fully recovered, shall be paid to you.
6. If the said dues are not fully recovered with the proceeds realized in the course of exercise of the said powers against the secured assets, we reserve our right to proceed against you before Debts Recovery Tribunal/Courts for recovery of the balance amount due along with all costs etc., incidental thereto from you.
7. Please take not that as per Sub section (13) of the aforesaid Act, after receipt if this notice, you are restrained from transferring or creating any encumbrances on the aforesaid secured assets whether by way of sale, lease license, gift, mortgage or otherwise.
8. The undersigned is a duly Authorised Officer of the Bank to issue this notice and exercise powers under Section 13 aforesaid.
9. Needless to mention this notice is addressed to you without prejudice to any other remedy available to the Bank.
(Mr. V. V. Gaikwad) Authorised Officer
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that our clients are negotiating withMR. PRAVIN ARJUN PATELresiding at A-1201, Quantum Park, Khar (W), Mumbai-400 052 to purchase and acquire the shares of THE NEW MONISHA CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LIMITED, and the Flat Number 6A standing in his name in the building 'MONISHA' the property more particularly described in the schedule hereunder written.
Any person/persons having any right, title, interest or claim into or upon or in respect of the scheduled shares and/or Flat or any part or portion thereof by way of inheritance, transfer, sale, gift, lease, sub-lease, tenancy, sub tenancy, occupancy, right, licence, lien, lispendens, charge, mortgage, trust, maintenance, easement, attachment or otherwise howsoever, are hereby required to make the same known in writing to us at our office at 642, J.S.S. Road, Vazira Mansion, Ground Floor, Opp. Punjab And Sind Bank,. Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002 together with certified true copies of the documents in support of their claims within 14 days from the date of the publication hereof, failing which, any such claims shall be considered/deemed to have been waived and/or abandoned and the transaction shall be proceeded with and completed without reference to any such rights, interests or claims and our clients will proceed with the purchase of the rights ofMR. PRAVIN ARJUN PATELin the Flat and the Shares.
THE SCHEDULE OF THE
PROPERTY REFERRED TOALL THAT 5 shares of Rs. 50/-each represented by Share Certificate No. 027 dated 19th July, 1999 issued by THE NEW MONISHA CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LIMITED (Regn. No. BOM/ HSG/ 28167 of 1971) together with the exclusive right to use, occupy and possess Flat No. 6 A admeasuring about 610 sq.ft. (Built up Area) or thereabouts on the 6th floor in the Building 'MONISHA' situated on Plot No. 121, St. Andrews Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai-400 050 and standing on all that piece and parcel of land or ground bearing CTS No. 130/131 of Bandra-H Division within the registration District and Sub District of Mumbai Suburban.
For Rohit M. Udani & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-Rohit Udani
Proprietor
NHAI: Is asset monetization an answer to its debt woes?
TEJI MANDI
National Highway Authority of
India (NHAI) has played a commendable role in infrastructure building since its inception in 1988. In recent years, it has been operating at a pace, never seen before. However, that has also given birth to an unwanted problem.
Highway building activity in India has expanded at a rapid pace ever since Nitin
Gadkari has taken charge as the Minister for Road Transport. The pace of road construction was abysmally slow at 2 km/day before he took over. In March 2021, it touched a record 33 km a day. The minister is hopeful for the number to reach 40 km a day by March 31. At such staggering speed, NHAI constructed 11,035 kilometers of national highways in FY21 (Upto March 1st of this year).
Achievement comes with a price:The pace of highway construction is fabulous considering the record of previous governments. However, it has come at a price. The debt level at NHAI has been consistently rising in the past few years.
As per the Parliamentary Standing Committee's (PSC) report, NHAI's debt servicing liability stands at Rs 97,115 crore over the next three financial years- Rs 38,997 crore for FY22, Rs 28,800 crore for FY23, and Rs 29,318 crore for FY24.
How to get out of this mess?
To sort out its debt woes, NHAI has been recommended to complete its delayed road projects on priority and prevent cost escalation. The committee suggested exploring options of debt restructuring and monetization of its highway assets.
Acting on the recommendations of the committee, NHAI is preparing to monetize national highways. It is expected to raise Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years.
Mumbai
Dated : 26th March, 2021
Under the existing laws, NHAI is authorized to monetize public-funded national highway projectsthat are operational and collecting toll for at least one year.
Finding investors a challenge:
Under this program, NHAI is in the process of preparing an asset monetization pipeline. At CII's recently concluded event, the minister made a strong pitch for it, inviting industry players to come forward to invest in it. However, finding investors is going to be a huge challenge considering the stressed balance sheets of road construction companies. Banks also continue to remain unwilling to finance them. And, private investors are left with little or no interest in this segment considering the hardships they have experienced in the past.
Why must NHAI reduce the debt?
Although road construction activities are happening at an express speed, NHAI still has a long way to go. Under the Bharatmala project, contracts for a length of 13,521 km highways have been awarded. And, projects for building 16,500 km are due to be awarded at a later stage. NHAI must reduce its debt burden to make sure that existing projects do not get stalled due to financial constraints. It also needs to keep the flow of new projects intact.
NHAI bonds continue to enjoy AAA rating, and it has faced no problems meeting its debt obligations thus far. However, it is important to reduce debt obligation to ensure timely payments and a steady flow of funds even in the future.
Teji Mandi (TM Investment
Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a SEBI registered investment advisor. No information in this article should not be construed as investment advice. Please visitwww.tejimandi.comto know more.
District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (3)
Competent Authority
Under section 5A of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, 1963,
Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e)) Before the Competent Authority
Application No. 72 of 2021
Vibhuti Apartment Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.,
Plot No.369, Survey No.43, Hissa No.13(part),
Corresponding CTS No.156, off Village Juhu, Mumbai-400 049.
Versus
1. Mr. Sunit Chandrakant Khatau
2. Smt. Panna Sunit Khatau
3. Ms. Aparna Sunit Khatau
4. Ms. Reena Sunit KhatauHaving address at
Khatau Bungalow, 6, Manav Mandir Road,
Mumbai-400 006.
5. Vibhuti Investments Co. Ltd.,
A company incorporated under the companies Act,1956,
Having their registered address at Leo House,
88-C, Old Prabhadevi Road,Worli, Mumbai-400 025.
........ (Applicant)
..........Promoters/ Defendant
PUBLIC NOTICE
1) Take the notice that the above application has been filed by the applicant under section 11 under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 and under the applicable Rules against the Opponents above mentioned.
2) The applicant has prayed for grant certificate of Entitlement of Unilateral Conveyance of all that pieces and parcels ofland bearing Survey No. 43, Hissa No.13 (part),corresponding CTS No.156, and admeasuring 1241.80 sq. yards equivalent to 1038.30 sq. meters or thereabouts of Village - Juhu, Taluka -Vile Parle (Revenue Taluka Andheri) in the Registration District and Sub-District of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban alongwith building in favour of the Applicant Society.
3) The hearing in the above case has been fixed on08/04/2021 at 3.00 p.m.
4) The Promoter/Opponent/sand their legal heirs ifany, or any person /authority wishing to Submit any objection, should appear in person or through the authorized representative on08/04/2021 at 3.00 p.m.before the undersigned together with any documents, he /she /they want/s to produce in support of his fher objection/claim / demand against the above case and the applicant/sis / are advised to be present at that time to collect the written, if any filed by the interested parties.
5) If any person/s interested, fails to appear or file written reply as required by this notice, the question at issue/ application will be decided in their absence and such person/swill have no claim, object or demand whatsoever against the property for which the conveyance/ declaration / order is granted orthe direction for registration of the society is granted to the applicants or any order /certificate/ judgment is passed against such interested parties and the matter will be heard and decided ex-parte.
By Order,
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given on behalf of my clients that I am investigating the title of MR. ULHAS VASANT JOSHI to the residential premises being Flat No. 201-B wing admeasuring 900 sq.fts. built-up area on the 2nd floor of Aaditya Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd. situated at Sadanand Wadi, V. P. Road, Girgaon, Mumbai-400 004 alongwith five fully paid up shares of Rs. 50/- each bearing distinctive Nos. 301 to 305 (both inclusive) under share certificate No. 061 standing on land bearing C. S. No. 520 & 521 of Girgaon Division.
All persons having any claim in respect of the above referred premises whether by way of sale, exchange, mortgage, charge, gift, trust, muniment, inheritance, possession, lease, lien or otherwise howsoever are hereby requested to make the same known in writing to the undersigned hereof at 2nd Floor, Mantri Building, Above Gangar Eyenation, Opp. : Girgaon Church, Girgaon, Mumbai-400 004 within 15 days of this notice, failing, which, all such claim of such person/s, if any, will be deemed to have waived and/or abandoned. Dated this 27th day of March, 2021
Mukesh Jain
Advocate
Date : 23.03.2021
Yours faithfully, CHIEF MANAGER &
AUTHORISED OFFICER
sd/-forDistrict Deputy Registrar,
Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (3),
Competent Authority u/s 5 A of the MOFA, 1963
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.