Tata Steel Limited    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and (iv) Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL

04/04/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
April 3, 2021

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144*

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP*

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and

  1. Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL ('TSUISL')

This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.

As part of the said initiative, the Company today transferred the (i) 100% stake it held in Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZ), (ii) 100% stake it held in The Tata Pigments Limited (TPL),

  1. 32.67% stake it held in Jamipol Limited (JAMIPOL), and (iv) 20.99% stake it held in Nicco Jubilee Park Limited (NJPL) to TSUISL.

a. The details of transfer are as under:

SN.

Particulars

Details

a) Tata Steel Limited held 39,94,60,501 equity shares of

₹10/- each in TSSEZ, wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of

TSSEZ as considered in the Company's financial

statements was ₹0.40 crore.

The amount and percentage of

b) Tata Steel Limited held 75,000 equity shares of ₹100/-

the turnover or revenue or

each in TPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the

1

income and net worth

Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of TPL

contributed by such unit or

as considered in the Company's financial statements,

division of the listed entity

was ₹122.31 crore.

during last Financial Year

c) Tata Steel Limited held 36,75,000 equity shares of

₹10/- each in JAMIPOL, a joint venture company with

32.67% of equity shareholding being held by TSL. As

on March 31, 2020, the net worth of JAMIPOL as

considered in Company's financial statements was

₹70.67 crore.

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

SN.

Particulars

Details

d) Tata Steel Limited held 3,40,000 equity shares of ₹10/-

each in NJPL, a joint venture company with 20.99% of

equity shareholding being held by TSL. As on March

31, 2020, the net worth of NJPL as considered in the

Company's financial statements was Nil

2

Date on which the agreement

NA

for sale has been entered

3

The expected date of

The transaction has been completed on April 3, 2021.

completion of sale / disposal

The consideration is in the form of equity shares of Tata

Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited at ₹213

per equity share (includes face value of ₹10 each) being the

fair value as determined by an Independent Registered

Valuer. TSUISL continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary

of the Company.

4

Consideration received from

a) For TSSEZ Share Transfer: 2,39,30,122 equity shares

such sale / disposal

of TSUISL.

b) For TPL Share Transfer:47,84,507 equity shares of

TSUISL

c) For Jamipol Share Transfer: 49,17,253 equity shares

of TSUISL

The entire holding in NJPL was transferred to TSUISL for

a consideration of ₹1/-.

Brief details of buyers and

whether any of the buyers

5

belong to the Promoter /

Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited is a

Promoter Group/ Group

wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.

Companies. If yes, details

thereof;

Whether the transaction would

fall within Related Party

Yes, the transactions are with a Related Party and on

6

Transaction? If yes, whether

arms-length basis.

the same is done at "arms-

length"

Additionally, in case of a

slump sale, indicative

disclosures provided for

7

amalgamations / merger, shall

Not applicable

be disclosed by the listed

entity with respect to such

slump sale.

b. The additional details of the abovementioned transactions are as hereunder:

SN.

Particulars

Details

Details and reasons for

The Company is reorganizing its India footprint into 4

1.

clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to

restructuring

create value for all stakeholders.

TSUISL has been identified as the anchor entity for the

Quantitative and/ or qualitative

2.

Utilities and Infrastructure Services cluster. Accordingly, the

effect of restructuring

Company's investment(s) held in entities forming part of the

Details of benefit, if any, to the

Utilities and Infrastructure Services business are being

promoter/promoter

3.

consolidated with TSUISL.

group/group companies from

such proposed restructuring

a. Tata Steel Limited

There is no change in shareholding pattern of Tata

Steel Limited.

b. Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services

Limited (TSUISL)

Post the allotment of 3,36,31,882 equity shares, Tata

Brief details of change in

Steel's shareholding in TSUISL stands increased to

4.

shareholding pattern (if any) of

5,79,81,882 equity shares. TSUISL continues to be a

all entities

wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited.

(%)

Name of

Tata Steel

TSUSIL

Company

Pre

Post

Pre

Post

TSSEZ

100.00

-

-

100.00

TPL

100.00

-

-

100.00

Jamipol

32.67

-

-

32.67

NJPL

20.99

-

-

20.99

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

*Securities in scrip code 890144 and symbol TATASTLPP stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
