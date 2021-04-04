Tata Steel : Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and (iv) Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL
04/04/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
April 3, 2021
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and
Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL ('TSUISL')
This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.
As part of the said initiative, the Company today transferred the (i) 100% stake it held in Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZ), (ii) 100% stake it held in The Tata Pigments Limited (TPL),
32.67% stake it held in Jamipol Limited (JAMIPOL), and (iv) 20.99% stake it held in Nicco Jubilee Park Limited (NJPL) to TSUISL.
a. The details of transfer are as under:
SN.
Particulars
Details
a) Tata Steel Limited held 39,94,60,501 equity shares of
₹10/- each in TSSEZ, wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of
TSSEZ as considered in the Company's financial
statements was ₹0.40 crore.
The amount and percentage of
b) Tata Steel Limited held 75,000 equity shares of ₹100/-
the turnover or revenue or
each in TPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the
1
income and net worth
Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of TPL
contributed by such unit or
as considered in the Company's financial statements,
division of the listed entity
was ₹122.31 crore.
during last Financial Year
c) Tata Steel Limited held 36,75,000 equity shares of
₹10/- each in JAMIPOL, a joint venture company with
32.67% of equity shareholding being held by TSL. As
on March 31, 2020, the net worth of JAMIPOL as
considered in Company's financial statements was
₹70.67 crore.
