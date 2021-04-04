Tata Steel : Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and (iv) Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL

April 3, 2021 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144* Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTLPP* Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Transfer of equity stake held by Tata Steel Limited (TSL/Company) in (i) Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, (ii) The Tata Pigments Limited, (iii) Jamipol Limited and

Nicco Jubilee Park Limited to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (formerly known as Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSL ('TSUISL')

This has reference to our Press Release dated November 13, 2020. As part of the earnings release, the Company had announced that it is reorganizing its India footprint into 4 clusters to drive scale, synergies and simplification and to create value for all stakeholders.

As part of the said initiative, the Company today transferred the (i) 100% stake it held in Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZ), (ii) 100% stake it held in The Tata Pigments Limited (TPL),

32.67% stake it held in Jamipol Limited ( JAMIPOL ), and (iv) 20.99% stake it held in Nicco Jubilee Park Limited ( NJPL ) to TSUISL.

a. The details of transfer are as under:

SN. Particulars Details a) Tata Steel Limited held 39,94,60,501 equity shares of ₹10/- each in TSSEZ, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of TSSEZ as considered in the Company's financial statements was ₹0.40 crore. The amount and percentage of b) Tata Steel Limited held 75,000 equity shares of ₹100/- the turnover or revenue or each in TPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the 1 income and net worth Company. As on March 31, 2020, the turnover of TPL contributed by such unit or as considered in the Company's financial statements, division of the listed entity was ₹122.31 crore. during last Financial Year c) Tata Steel Limited held 36,75,000 equity shares of ₹10/- each in JAMIPOL, a joint venture company with 32.67% of equity shareholding being held by TSL. As on March 31, 2020, the net worth of JAMIPOL as considered in Company's financial statements was ₹70.67 crore.

