  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Tata Steel Limited
  News
  Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : pays homage to the pioneering geologist, Pramatha Nath Bose, on his 166th Birth Anniversary

05/12/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Jamshedpur, May 12, 2021

Tata Steel paid homage to the pioneering geologist, Pramatha Nath Bose (popularly known as P N Bose) today on his 166th Birth Anniversary.

Amid lockdown due the COVID-19 pandemic, all the events were conducted digitally. The day started with homage in the morning, where the senior management of Tata Steel and employees paid digital homage to P N Bose by logging onto the Company's Intranet. Later in the day, a webinar on 'Role of Geological Survey of India in mineral exploration and partnering in achieving a $5 trillion economy' was organised. Mr Rajendra Singh Garkhal, Director General, Geological Survey of India, was the guest speaker of the session. In the session, Mr Garkhal gave an overview about the Geological Survey of India and its achievements in mineral and mining sector of the country thereby contributing significantly towards the economic growth of India. He also highlighted the various initiatives and reforms introduced by the Government of India in mineral exploration and mining space, and an aspirational goal of achieving $5 trillion economy in five to six years.

To engage with the student community, on May 6, 2021, an online interactive session on 'Rocks and Minerals with special reference to the ones in Jharkhand and Odisha' was organised for the English medium schools of Jamshedpur and out locations of Tata Steel in Jharkhand and Odisha. 1,400 students from 24 schools had participated in the online session. An e-exhibition and a quiz on the life and contributions of P N Bose were also hosted for the internal employees.

While paying digital homage, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, posted his comment, where he wrote, 'Feel proud to be a part of the virtual homage being paid on the 166th birth anniversary of P N Bose, who had been an architect in making India self-reliant in the areas of mines and metals, and his foresightedness and discoveries that gave birth to India's first integrated steel plant.'

Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, President, Tata Workers` Union, also paid his tribute to P N Bose and posted his message and wrote: 'P N Bose, a pioneering Indian Geologist, had several firsts to his credit. His most outstanding achievement was the discovery of iron ore deposits in the hills of Gorumahisani in the state of Mayurbhanj. He informed J N Tata, through a letter, about these findings. This is how he was instrumental in the setting up Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur.'

Born on May 12, 1855 in a remote village of Gaipur, in 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, geologist P N Bose graduated in Science from London University and passed out from the Royal School of Mines in 1878. During his years as geologist, he discovered iron ore mines in Dhulli and Rajhara in Madhya Pradesh. The most outstanding achievement of his life was the discovery of iron ore deposits in the hills of Gorumahisani in the state of Mayurbhanj. Following the discovery, P N Bose wrote a letter to J N Tata (Founder of Tata Steel) on February 24, 1904 which led to the establishment of Tata Iron and Steel Company at Sakchi on August 26, 1907.

P N Bose has several firsts to his credit. He was the first Indian graduate in science from a British University; first to discover petroleum in Assam; first to set up a soap factory in India and also the first to introduce micro sections as an aid to petrological work. He was also the first Indian to hold a graded position in the Geological Survey of India where he served with distinction. As a man of science, he had constantly taken up the cause of technical education in the country. His efforts also catalysed the foundation of the Bengal Technical Institute which is better known as the Jadavpur University today of which Bose was the first honorary Principal.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 by ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications

Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
