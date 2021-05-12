Tata Steel : pays homage to the pioneering geologist, Pramatha Nath Bose, on his 166th Birth Anniversary

Jamshedpur, May 12, 2021

Tata Steel paid homage to the pioneering geologist, Pramatha Nath Bose (popularly known as P N Bose) today on his 166th Birth Anniversary.

Amid lockdown due the COVID-19 pandemic, all the events were conducted digitally. The day started with homage in the morning, where the senior management of Tata Steel and employees paid digital homage to P N Bose by logging onto the Company's Intranet. Later in the day, a webinar on 'Role of Geological Survey of India in mineral exploration and partnering in achieving a $5 trillion economy' was organised. Mr Rajendra Singh Garkhal, Director General, Geological Survey of India, was the guest speaker of the session. In the session, Mr Garkhal gave an overview about the Geological Survey of India and its achievements in mineral and mining sector of the country thereby contributing significantly towards the economic growth of India. He also highlighted the various initiatives and reforms introduced by the Government of India in mineral exploration and mining space, and an aspirational goal of achieving $5 trillion economy in five to six years.

To engage with the student community, on May 6, 2021, an online interactive session on 'Rocks and Minerals with special reference to the ones in Jharkhand and Odisha' was organised for the English medium schools of Jamshedpur and out locations of Tata Steel in Jharkhand and Odisha. 1,400 students from 24 schools had participated in the online session. An e-exhibition and a quiz on the life and contributions of P N Bose were also hosted for the internal employees.

While paying digital homage, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, posted his comment, where he wrote, 'Feel proud to be a part of the virtual homage being paid on the 166th birth anniversary of P N Bose, who had been an architect in making India self-reliant in the areas of mines and metals, and his foresightedness and discoveries that gave birth to India's first integrated steel plant.'

Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, President, Tata Workers` Union, also paid his tribute to P N Bose and posted his message and wrote: 'P N Bose, a pioneering Indian Geologist, had several firsts to his credit. His most outstanding achievement was the discovery of iron ore deposits in the hills of Gorumahisani in the state of Mayurbhanj. He informed J N Tata, through a letter, about these findings. This is how he was instrumental in the setting up Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur.'

Born on May 12, 1855 in a remote village of Gaipur, in 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, geologist P N Bose graduated in Science from London University and passed out from the Royal School of Mines in 1878. During his years as geologist, he discovered iron ore mines in Dhulli and Rajhara in Madhya Pradesh. The most outstanding achievement of his life was the discovery of iron ore deposits in the hills of Gorumahisani in the state of Mayurbhanj. Following the discovery, P N Bose wrote a letter to J N Tata (Founder of Tata Steel) on February 24, 1904 which led to the establishment of Tata Iron and Steel Company at Sakchi on August 26, 1907.

P N Bose has several firsts to his credit. He was the first Indian graduate in science from a British University; first to discover petroleum in Assam; first to set up a soap factory in India and also the first to introduce micro sections as an aid to petrological work. He was also the first Indian to hold a graded position in the Geological Survey of India where he served with distinction. As a man of science, he had constantly taken up the cause of technical education in the country. His efforts also catalysed the foundation of the Bengal Technical Institute which is better known as the Jadavpur University today of which Bose was the first honorary Principal.

