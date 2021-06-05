Tata Steel : reinforces its commitment to Sustainability on World Environment Day 2021

Mumbai, June 05, 2021

~ Plantation drives, sapling distribution and bird nest placement initiatives conducted in various locations in Jharkhand and Odisha ~

~ Digital activation 'You Pledge, We Plant' initiated under #RestoreTodayForTomorrow campaign to invite community participation for ecosystem restoration ~

Tata Steel today observed the World Environment Day across its operational areas including in Jharkhand and Odisha, and reiterated its commitment towards creating a sustainable future. In line with the decadal theme of Ecosystem Restoration as declared by the United Nations, the Company will celebrate the month of June as Sustainability month.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: 'There has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems than now. Preventing and reversing the impact on our surroundings caused by years of neglect with a focus to Reimagine, Recreate and Restore is the first step towards conserving the biodiversity and natural habitat. The Sustainability month is dedicated to creating awareness amongst the employees and local communities as we believe collaborative efforts can deliver impactful outcomes. This is an important decade as the outcome of the steps we take today will decide the kind of ecosystems we will pass on to the next generation.Tata Steel is committed towards the mission to restore today for a better tomorrow.'

The day started with the plantation drives at various plant sites and mining locations including at Kalinganagar, Joda, Khondbond, Bichakundi, Bamnipal, Noamundi and Jamshedpur. Various initiatives including poster & slogan competition, photo contest on the theme of Restore Nature through Appreciation, Sapling distribution and Bird Nest placement events were organised at several locations to spread the awareness on ecosystem restoration.

A plenary webinar was conducted in the evening for all employees that concluded with environment excellence Green Awards 2021. The webinar was graced by Dr. Marian Chertow, Director, Center for Industrial Ecology, Yale School for Environment, along with Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel.

At Tata Steel Kalinganagar, taking the eco-restoration drive forward, more than 2000 saplings were planted in plot-2 Housing colony and other locations inside the Plant.

Tata Steel also initiated a digital activation 'You Pledge, We Plant' on its corporate website under #RestoreTodayForTomorrow campaign to invite community participation for ecosystem restoration.

A digital film titled 'Home Safe Home' was released by Tata Tiscon to spread the message and encourage people to care for and nurture strong, safe homes for all living beings on this planet. India's first GreenPro certified rebar brand launched the film today as part of its sustainability initiative 'Tata Tiscon Go Green'.

Early during the day, Tata Steel Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TERI for the Phase IV of The Green School Project. Tata Steel and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) jointly launched The Green School project for the first time in 2017. Over a period, the project has grown into a successful campaign that has inspired thousands of students to join the cause of protecting the environment.

As part of the Sustainability month, a slew of activities has been planned for the coming weeks to spread the awareness and the urgency of environmental conservation.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $21.06 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 5 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2020 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 by ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications

Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com