Tata Steel : publishes Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Rebar

Mumbai, August 30, 2022

~ EPD is in accordance with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 ~

~ EPD transparently reports objective, comparable & third-party verified data about products & services' environmental performances from a lifecycle perspective ~

~ Eco-label certifications will further accelerate the Company's efforts towards leadership in sustainability ~

Tata Steel Limited has published its first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Reinforcing bar (Rebar) used in Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) construction, as part of its commitment to be a benchmark in sustainability disclosures and to serve its customers with product specific sustainability information. EPDs are Type III eco-labels that transparently declares the product's life cycle environmental impact over various indicators. EPD is a requirement in the green building projects for scoring the required credit points as part of the building materials category and it is also seen as a verified document in communicating a product's life cycle environmental impact for disclosure purposes.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study carried out for developing the EPD for steel products is done as per ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards. LCA allows companies to evaluate their product's environmental performance over its entire life cycle. It typically takes into consideration the full value chain, from material extraction to manufactured product, its usage stage, and end-of-life impacts. The EPD is published in the International EPD System and can be accessed through https://environdec.com/library/epd5018 .

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health and Sustainability), said: "At Tata Steel, sustainability embodies our vision for a better tomorrow and forms the ethos of all our endeavours. We are constantly evaluating and evolving our portfolio by imbibing environmental and social perspectives at every stage of the value chain. This EPD initiative is yet another effort to provide transparent environmental disclosures to our discerning customers and enable them to make sustainable choices while also complying with global regulations. We will continue to progress on our journey to lead the sustainability discourse."

In the coming years, Tata Steel will focus on securing eco-labels (GreenPro and EPD) for its key products and on maximising the coverage of its products across sites under LCA to support the customers with product-related sustainability disclosures. The Company has already received GreenPro certification (Type I eco-label) for many of its construction products.

In FY 2021-22, Tata Steel became the first steel rebar manufacturing company to receive GreenPro certification for its Tata Tiscon TMT rebars. Under this ecolabel certification, all Tata Tiscon rebar manufacturing facilities have been certified for all grades by CII-Green Business Centre (CII-GBC). GreenPro certified products are recognised in the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) rating system as well as by various government institutions (Chennai Metro, Delhi Metro, etc.). In Europe, the Company has produced over 50 Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction sector customers - a milestone in environmental impact transparency and reporting.

About Steel Rebar

Steel bars are commonly used as reinforcement to impart tensile and shear strength to the structure since concrete is weak in tension/shear. Steel is widely used as reinforcement because it's coefficient of linear expansion is close to concrete. Primary application of rebar is to strengthen concrete in end-use applications like buildings, bridges, metros, dams, thermal power plants, liquid retaining structures etc.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:



Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com