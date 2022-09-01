Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
108.30 INR   +3.29%
07:31aTATA STEEL : publishes Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Rebar
PU
06:51aTATA STEEL : supports 5th Senior Jharkhand State Hockey Championship 2022
PU
06:11aTATA STEEL : declares winners of the inaugural edition of its inclusivity driven QUEERious contest
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : publishes Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Rebar

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, August 30, 2022

~ EPD is in accordance with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 ~

~ EPD transparently reports objective, comparable & third-party verified data about products & services' environmental performances from a lifecycle perspective ~

~ Eco-label certifications will further accelerate the Company's efforts towards leadership in sustainability ~

Tata Steel Limited has published its first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Reinforcing bar (Rebar) used in Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) construction, as part of its commitment to be a benchmark in sustainability disclosures and to serve its customers with product specific sustainability information. EPDs are Type III eco-labels that transparently declares the product's life cycle environmental impact over various indicators. EPD is a requirement in the green building projects for scoring the required credit points as part of the building materials category and it is also seen as a verified document in communicating a product's life cycle environmental impact for disclosure purposes.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study carried out for developing the EPD for steel products is done as per ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards. LCA allows companies to evaluate their product's environmental performance over its entire life cycle. It typically takes into consideration the full value chain, from material extraction to manufactured product, its usage stage, and end-of-life impacts. The EPD is published in the International EPD System and can be accessed through https://environdec.com/library/epd5018.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health and Sustainability), said: "At Tata Steel, sustainability embodies our vision for a better tomorrow and forms the ethos of all our endeavours. We are constantly evaluating and evolving our portfolio by imbibing environmental and social perspectives at every stage of the value chain. This EPD initiative is yet another effort to provide transparent environmental disclosures to our discerning customers and enable them to make sustainable choices while also complying with global regulations. We will continue to progress on our journey to lead the sustainability discourse."

In the coming years, Tata Steel will focus on securing eco-labels (GreenPro and EPD) for its key products and on maximising the coverage of its products across sites under LCA to support the customers with product-related sustainability disclosures. The Company has already received GreenPro certification (Type I eco-label) for many of its construction products.

In FY 2021-22, Tata Steel became the first steel rebar manufacturing company to receive GreenPro certification for its Tata Tiscon TMT rebars. Under this ecolabel certification, all Tata Tiscon rebar manufacturing facilities have been certified for all grades by CII-Green Business Centre (CII-GBC). GreenPro certified products are recognised in the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) rating system as well as by various government institutions (Chennai Metro, Delhi Metro, etc.). In Europe, the Company has produced over 50 Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction sector customers - a milestone in environmental impact transparency and reporting.

About Steel Rebar

Steel bars are commonly used as reinforcement to impart tensile and shear strength to the structure since concrete is weak in tension/shear. Steel is widely used as reinforcement because it's coefficient of linear expansion is close to concrete. Primary application of rebar is to strengthen concrete in end-use applications like buildings, bridges, metros, dams, thermal power plants, liquid retaining structures etc.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $ 32.83 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM, worldsteel's Climate Action Programme and World Economic Forum's Global Parity Alliance, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021 and top 10 sustainable organisations of India Hurun Research Institute in the 2021 Capri Global Capital Hurun India Impact 50, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for five years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, Masters of Risk - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the sixth consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For media enquiries contact:

Sarvesh Kumar

Chief, Corporate Communications - Tata Steel

E-mail: sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
07:31aTATA STEEL : publishes Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Steel Rebar
PU
06:51aTATA STEEL : supports 5th Senior Jharkhand State Hockey Championship 2022
PU
06:11aTATA STEEL : declares winners of the inaugural edition of its inclusivity driven QUEERious..
PU
08/31TATA STEEL : Implosion of an obsolete unit at the Coke Oven facility in Jamshedpur
PU
08/30Tata Steel Invests $7 Million More in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
MT
08/30Tata Steel Limited announced a financing transaction
CI
08/29Tata Steel Limited Announces Resignation of David W. Crane as Independent Director
CI
08/29TATA STEEL : signs MoU with Punjab Government to set up a steel scrap based electric arc f..
PU
08/29TATA STEEL : celebrates 163rd Birth Anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata
PU
08/28Tata Steel to Set Up Scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace Steel Plant in Punjab, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 264 B 28 488 M 28 488 M
Net income 2023 219 B 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net Debt 2023 527 B 6 637 M 6 637 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,96x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 1 325 B 16 674 M 16 674 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 72 551
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 108,30 INR
Average target price 123,26 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.56%16 674
NUCOR16.46%34 830
ARCELORMITTAL-15.60%20 255
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.30.05%14 740
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION18.50%14 671
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-7.10%14 357