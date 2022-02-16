Tata Steel : recognised for the fifth time among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2022 by Great Place to Work®

Mumbai, February 16, 2022

~ Feature in the Top 30 companies for its people first approach and pioneering initiatives on Diversity Equity & Inclusion and Agile Working Model ~

Tata Steel has been recognised amongst India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 by Great Place to Work®. This recognition, received for the fifth time, highlights Company's sustained focus on fostering a culture of high-trust, integrity, growth, and care for the employees.

Over the years, Tata Steel has introduced several path-breaking policies, practices, and initiatives for various segments of the workforce like onboarding of Transgender persons and Women in core mining operations. The Company has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the realms of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, and performance management. Tata Steel has implemented trendsetting policies like extending benefits to LGBTQ+ partners, Agile Working Models and Extended Maternity Leave to create an enabling workplace for all diverse groups.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition for the fifth time. At Tata Steel, we strongly believe in fostering teamwork, nurturing talent, and enhancing leadership capability. Our employees have always been our most valuable asset in achieving organisational goals. Our policies are driven by the philosophy of putting people first, every time. This has enabled us to create a work environment that is inclusive and promotes equal opportunities for all. Tata Steel has implemented several path-breaking policies and practices for various segments of the workforce and will continue to evolve with the times to nurture and empower its workforce."

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

This year, 132 organisations in the Manufacturing sector undertook this assessment. This study also represented the voice of 3,83,583 employees from the manufacturing sector across the country. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Tata Steel was identified among the top 30 organisations recognised as India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $21.06 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000. Tata Steel has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016. Besides being a member of ResponsibleSteelTM and worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, featured amongst CII Top 25 innovative Indian Companies in 2021, received Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for four years in a row, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, RIMS India ERM Award of Distinction 2021, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand WeAlsoMakeTomorrow

