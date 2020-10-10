Tata Steel : rededicates Sir Dorabji Tata Park to the people of Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, October 10, 2020

~ A statue of Lady Meherbai has been installed opposite to Sir Dorabji Tata's statue honouring the selfless contribution of the couple to the evolution of Tata Steel ~

~ The resplendent Diamond Structure and Pavilion capturing the legacy of the famous 'Jubilee Diamond' is enabled by Tata Structura Steel Hollow Sections ~

On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Sir Dorabji Tata Park and birth anniversary of Lady Meherbai Tata, the park was rededicated to the people of Jamshedpur by T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, on October 10, 2020 by unveiling the plaque and illuminating the Diamond Structure and the Pavilion. On the occasion, Ruchi Narendran unveiled the statue of Lady Meherbai Tata. They were joined by the Vice Presidents of the Company and R Ravi Prasad, President of Tata Workers' Union, among other guests. In view of COVID-19, all the other invitees, including employees, joined the event through webcast.

Spread over 2.5 acres, the upgraded park now includes a statue of Sir Dorabji's wife, Lady Meherbai Tata, and a resplendent steel tubular structure and pavilion, through which the legacy of the famous 'Jubilee Diamond' has been immortalised in steel.

On the occasion, T V Narendran spoke about the Tata ethos and said:'It gives me immense pride to be a part of the Tata Group legacy. It is founded on strong values and exemplary leadership. Even a 100 years later, we are still grounded in our ethos and stay committed to responsible and inclusive development. Sir Dorabji Tata and Lady Meherbai Tata are the embodiment of these beliefs. Both were spirited leaders and passionate individuals, who contributed immensely to our shared legacy. This park is a tribute to them and a symbol of Tata Steel's commitment to the city of Jamshedpur.'

Welcoming the guests, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said:'Tata Steel since inception has been committed to inclusive development and through this rededication, we would like to honour the contributions and sacrifices of Sir Dorabji Tata and Lady Meherbai Tata towards the unparalleled legacy of Tata Steel and the Steel City.'

'The Diamond Pavilion, a marvel in steel, will be a new attraction in Jamshedpur, that will celebrate the stories of excellence, leadership and sacrifice for years to come,'he added.

In his video message, Dr Jamshed J Irani, Former Managing Director of Tata Steel, said: 'The Diamond Pavilion and Lady Meherbai's statue are thoughtful additions to the Sir Dorabji Tata Park. The park as it stands today is a veritable salute to Sir Dorabji Tata and Lady Meherbai Tata for their contributions and sacrifices that helped in creating the inimitable legacy of Tata Group, Tata Steel and our city of Jamshedpur.'

Addressing the guests, R Ravi Prasad said:'The contributions of Sir Dorabji Tata and Lady Meherbai towards the setting up of the steel plant and the city of Jamshedpur must be honoured and celebrated.'

He added: 'Our founder, Jamsetji Tata envisioned a future for India and his son played a crucial role in giving wings to those dreams. With the construction of the steel plant and the township of Jamshedpur, not only did India get self-sufficient in steel, many families from around the country got employment and a new place to call their home.'

The refreshing design of the upgraded park is based on the principles of sustainability and best practices to ensure that all design elements come together, projecting harmony and enduring as a holistic tribute to the legacy of Tata Steel and the city of Jamshedpur.

Lady Meherbai's statue stands at the southern end of the park, directly facing Sir Dorabji's statue. The 'Jubilee Diamond' became part of the Tata story in early 1900s when the Diamond was pledged along with the entire personal wealth of Sir DorabJi Tata and his wife to pull TISCO out of severe financial difficulties in the aftermath of the First World War.

Designed by the famous architect, Nuru Karim, the Diamond Structure and the Pavilion form an integral part of the overall redesign of Sir Dorabji Tata Park. Positioned at the western end of the park, the Pavilion lends to its sustainable and harmonious design, while capturing the timeless elegance of the 'Jubilee Diamond'.

Spanning 16 by 12 meters, the structure is fabricated using Tata Structura tubular steel hollow sections to create an intricate lattice. Weighing 45 metric tonnes, the structure rests on the proverbial 'diamond' tip, rising outward from the ground to meet the sky.

Offering the people of Jamshedpur an oasis for reflection and quiet, the Jubilee Diamond structure also houses a central amphitheatre. This space allows visitors to experience the brilliance of the Diamond Pavilion from within its interior.

One of the core concepts of the Pavilion's design is inspired by a diamond's ability to reveal itself in light. The constant interplay of light and dark casts a myriad of shadow patterns in the central space, due to the structure's intricate latticework.

The splendid pavilion is another addition to the 'Structures of the Future' series dedicated by Tata Steel to the country. It does not just lend to the beauty of the city of Jamshedpur, but further strengthens Tata Steel's bond with the city where its journey began.

Over the last 100 years, Tata Steel has been associated with some of the most iconic structures of India like the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, The Butterfly Park in Bengaluru, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an award-winning steel sculpture depicting the 'Gandhian Charkha' at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai and 'The Rath' at the Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel was recognised as DJSI steel sector leader in 2018 and has ranked fourth in the steel sector in 2019. Besides being a member of the worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com