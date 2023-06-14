Advanced search
    500470   INE081A01020

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
Tata Steel : signs a MoU with Germany's SMS group to collaborate on decarbonisation technology

06/14/2023
Mumbai, June 14, 2023

Tata Steel Limited and Germany's SMS group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on decarbonisation of steel making process. As part of the MoU, the companies shall undertake further technical discussions and initiate actions for conducting Joint Industrial Demonstration of the EASyMelt technology, developed by SMS group.

The demonstration will be executed at 'E' Blast Furnace in Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant with an objective to reduce CO2 emission by more than 50% from blast furnace's baseline operation.

The EASyMelt (electric-assisted syngas smelter) technology is a cutting-edge ironmaking solution that can be implemented in an existing integrated steel plants to accelerate decarbonisation. The core of the technology utilises blast furnace top gas recycling for syngas production through reforming of coke oven gas. The resulting syngas is then injected at both shaft and tuyere level, with the gas injected at the tuyere level further being heated using a plasma torch system.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: "Tata Steel is actively looking for solutions to facilitate the transition to green steel production, and thus contribute to a sustainable future. Further, India being the second largest steel producer in the world also places a huge responsibility on large manufacturers like Tata Steel to lead the country's decarbonisation journey. We are delighted to reaffirm our partnership with the SMS group and intend to take this association ahead with a deeper collaboration to access better technologies and processes to reduce our carbon footprint in a meaningful and consistent way."

"We are very proud to team up with a major steel producer like Tata Steel, and look forward to our future interactions as well as the possibility of achieving a first joint reference for our EASyMelt technology," said Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group. "This will represent a significant milestone for the decarbonization of existing blast furnace plants worldwide and thus also a significant milestone in the global transformation of steel making."

In November 2022, Tata Steel and SMS group had signed a MoU to strengthen their collaboration on projects and technology related to green steel and decarbonisation.

Tata Steel is prioritising decarbonisation and has set a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045. Earlier this year, Tata Steel successfully carried out trials for record-high hydrogen gas injection in Blast Furnace-E at its Jamshedpur plant. The Company is committed to contributing to India's journey towards industrial decarbonisation and has been consistently taking several steps in this regard including conducting a trial of continuous Coal Bed Methane (CBM) injection in early 2022, installation and continuous operation since September 2021 of 5 tonnes per day (TPD) industrial plant for carbon capture and utilisation from blast furnace off-gas, reducing freshwater consumption, developing sustainable supply chains, and imbibing circular economy.
Tata Steel is the first steel maker in the country to receive the coveted 'ResponsibleSteel Certification' for its Jamshedpur plant, placing India on the global decarbonisation and sustainability map.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

For queries and information

Sarvesh Kumar,

Chief Corporate Communications - Tata Steel,

E-mail : sarvesh.kumar@tatasteel.com

About Tata Steel

  • Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.
  • It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.
  • The group recorded a consolidated turnover of ~US$30.3 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
  • A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 70,000.
  • Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero Carbon by 2045, Net Zero Water consumption by 2030, improving Ambient Air Quality and No Net loss in Biodiversity by 2030.
  • The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in 'Digital Steel making by 2025'. The Company has received the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants.
  • Tata Steel aspires to have 25% diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.
  • The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.
  • Tata Steel's Jamshedpur Plant is India's first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification
  • Received Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for six years in a row, 2022 'Supplier Engagement Leader' recognition by CDP, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, No. 1 brand in India in the Mining and Metals industry in Top 100 brand rankings for 2022 by Brand Finance, and 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute.
  • Received 2022 ERM Global Award of Distinction, 'Masters of Risk' - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the seventh consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

