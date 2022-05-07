Tata Steel : statement

Jamshedpur, May 07, 2022

This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works.

Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control.

Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway.

As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety & well-being of all its stakeholders.