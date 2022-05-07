Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-05
1284.30 INR   -0.02%
07:19aBlast at India's Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers
RE
06:52aTATA STEEL : statement
PU
05/04Tata Steel's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4; Revenue Beats Estimates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : statement

05/07/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jamshedpur, May 07, 2022

This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works.

Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation brought under control.

Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway.

As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety & well-being of all its stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA STEEL LIMITED
07:19aBlast at India's Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers
RE
06:52aTATA STEEL : statement
PU
05/04Tata Steel's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4; Revenue Beats Estimates
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Tata Steel Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/03Tata Steel Posts 47% Rise in Fourth-Quarter Profit
DJ
05/03Tata Steel Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03Tata Steel Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
04/27Indian Indices End Lower; Bajaj Finance Slides 7%
MT
04/25Indian Indices Suffer Losses at the Close; Coal India Slides 7%
MT
04/21India's financial crime watchdog raids JSPL offices - source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA STEEL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 290 B 29 763 M 29 763 M
Net income 2022 385 B 4 999 M 4 999 M
Net Debt 2022 609 B 7 921 M 7 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,12x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 1 569 B 20 394 M 20 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 1 284,30 INR
Average target price 1 649,97 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.55%20 394
NUCOR19.62%37 458
ARCELORMITTAL-6.48%24 924
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.19%17 053
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.28.34%15 361
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.54%14 679