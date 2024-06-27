LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Tata Steel will take steps to cease operations at its plant in Port Talbot, Wales, by July 7, earlier than planned, because of a scheduled strike, PA Media reported on Thursday citing workers who had been told of the plans. (Reporting by William James Editing by Chris Reese)
