  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
1319.25 INR   -0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel to consider proposal to split equity shares on May 3

04/17/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past a screen displaying Tata Steel logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The board of Tata Steel Ltd will on May 3 consider a proposal to split the stock and also recommend a dividend, the Indian steel maker said in a statement on Sunday.

Without specifying the ratio of the stock split, it said the meeting on May 3 would consider a sub-division of the shares with a nominal value of 10 Indian rupees each.

The split would be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

On May 3, the company will also announce results for the quarter ended March 31, the company said.

Tata Steel closed at 1,319.5 rupees a share on Wednesday. Indian equity markets were closed on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 286 B 29 945 M 29 945 M
Net income 2022 383 B 5 018 M 5 018 M
Net Debt 2022 609 B 7 984 M 7 984 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,23x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 1 612 B 21 115 M 21 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 1 319,25 INR
Average target price 1 632,69 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Research & Development, Technology Officer
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.69%21 115
NUCOR44.83%44 435
ARCELORMITTAL8.39%29 984
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.91%17 393
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.42.29%16 738
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.41.66%16 173