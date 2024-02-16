Feb 16 (Reuters) - British union Unite which represents over a thousand members at Tata Steel Ltd's Port Talbot steel works announced on Friday it will begin the balloting process for industrial action on March 1.

Unite will formally notify Tata of its intention to ballot for industrial action, on March 1, with the ballot opening on March 8 and closing on April 9, the union said in a statement.

Industrial action would begin before the end of April, it added.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)