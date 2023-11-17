Tata Steel Long Products Limited(BSE:513010) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Tata Steel Long Products Limited is an India-based specialty steel manufacturer. The Company manufactures high-alloy steel for various industrial uses, including automotive, construction and infrastructure, general engineering, railways, and agriculture segments. The Company's product range includes high-end steel products for segments, like forgings, bearings, fasteners, and free cutting. It is engaged in steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore to producing and distributing steel-based long products. The Company also has a sponge iron manufacturing facility and power plants generating power from waste heat and thermal coal. Its products and solutions include steel, sponge iron and wire rods. Its steel manufacturing facility is located in Gamharia, Jharkhand, which comprises a pellet plant, sinter plant, oxygen plant, lime kiln plant, coke oven, sponge iron plant consisting of about five kilns, two blast furnaces and a steel melting shop.