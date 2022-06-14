Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Steel Long Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513010   INE674A01014

TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED

(513010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
616.10 INR   -2.91%
09:13aTATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS : Book Closure
PU
05/10Tata Steel Long Products Arm Gets Voluntarily Liquidated
MT
04/20Tata Steel Long Products' Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q4; Shares Tank 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel Long Products : Book Closure

06/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSLPL/SE/2022-23/26

June 14, 2022

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 513010

Symbol: TATASTLLP

Dear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Intimation of date of the Annual General Meeting and Book Closure

This is to inform that the 39th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Long Products Limited ('the Company') will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 via Video Conferencing / Other Audio - Visual Means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 1, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 39th AGM and payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the 39th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Symbol

Type of

Book Closure (Both days

Record

Purpose

Security

inclusive)

Date

From

To

BSE:

Equity

Friday, July 1,

Tuesday, July

-

AGM

and

payment of

513010

Shares

2022

12, 2022

dividend, if approved by

the members at the AGM

NSE:

of

the

Company

TATASTLLP

scheduled to be held on

Monday, July 12, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Steel Long Products Limited

Sankar Bhattacharya

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl. as above

(Formerly Tata Sponge Iron Limited)

PO Joda Dist Keonjhar Odisha 758 034 India

Tel 91 6767 278178 Fax 278129 Email info@tatasteellp.com

CIN L27102OR1982PLC001091

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED
09:13aTATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS : Book Closure
PU
05/10Tata Steel Long Products Arm Gets Voluntarily Liquidated
MT
04/20Tata Steel Long Products' Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q4; Shares Tank 6%
MT
04/19Tata Steel Long Products Limited Recommends Dividend
CI
04/19Tata Steel Long Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fu..
CI
04/11Tata Steel Long Products Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022; Shares Climb 3%
MT
04/05Tata Steel Long Products Limited Reports Provisional Sales Results for the Fourth Quart..
CI
04/05Tata Steel Long Products Limited Reports Provisional Production Results for the Fourth ..
CI
03/30TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS : Preference Shares
PU
03/17Tata Steel to Invest $131 Million in Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 68 016 M 871 M 871 M
Net income 2022 6 299 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2022 8 429 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 27 786 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 395
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Long Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashish Anupam Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Shrivastav Chief Financial Officer
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chairman
Partha Chattopadhyay Chief Operating Officer-Sponge Business
Sankar Bhattacharya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED-15.65%356