Tata Steel Long Products : Book Closure

TSLPL/SE/2022-23/26 June 14, 2022 The Secretary, Listing Department The Manager - Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 513010 Symbol: TATASTLLP Dear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Intimation of date of the Annual General Meeting and Book Closure

This is to inform that the 39th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Tata Steel Long Products Limited ('the Company') will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 via Video Conferencing / Other Audio - Visual Means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 1, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 39th AGM and payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the 39th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Symbol Type of Book Closure (Both days Record Purpose Security inclusive) Date From To BSE: Equity Friday, July 1, Tuesday, July - AGM and payment of 513010 Shares 2022 12, 2022 dividend, if approved by the members at the AGM NSE: of the Company TATASTLLP scheduled to be held on Monday, July 12, 2022.

For Tata Steel Long Products Limited

Sankar Bhattacharya

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

(Formerly Tata Sponge Iron Limited)

PO Joda Dist Keonjhar Odisha 758 034 India

Tel 91 6767 278178 Fax 278129 Email info@tatasteellp.com

CIN L27102OR1982PLC001091