    513010   INE674A01014

TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED

(513010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
556.80 INR   +3.72%
03:45aTATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06/20Tata Steel Long Products Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022, Payable on and from July 16, 2022
CI
06/14TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS : Book Closure
PU
Tata Steel Long Products : Newspaper Advertisements

06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
TSLPL/SE/2022-23/32

June 22, 2022

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 513010

Symbol: TATASTLLP

Dear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement

Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 44 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, we enclose herewith copies of the following newspaper advertisements published for giving Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means only:

  1. Business Standard
  2. Pratidin

The above information is also available on the website of the Company at www.tatasteellp.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Steel Long Products Limited

Sankar Bhattacharya

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl. as above

(Formerly Tata Sponge Iron Limited)

PO Joda Dist Keonjhar Odisha 758 034 India

Tel 91 6767 278178 Fax 278129 Email info@tatasteellp.com

CIN L27102OR1982PLC001091

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
